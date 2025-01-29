Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 29.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Energiekrise als Chance: Mit dieser Aktie starten Sie ins Börsenjahr 2025 durch!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1J7MH | ISIN: GB00B7W0XJ61 | Ticker-Symbol: 0D0
Frankfurt
28.01.25
21:50 Uhr
2,443 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BLACKROCK AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BLACKROCK AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
29.01.2025 08:06 Uhr
74 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BlackRock American Income Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

Finanznachrichten News

BlackRock American Income Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 29

BlackRock American Income Trust plc (the "Company")

LEI - 549300WWOCXSC241W468

Voting Rights and Capital (Article 15 Transparency Directive, DTR 5.6)

In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules ("the Rules") provision 5.6.1, the Company would like to notify the market that as at 29 January 2025 its issued capital comprised 69,630,729 ordinary shares of £0.01 each, excluding 30,730,576 shares held in treasury.

Shareholders should therefore use 69,630,729 (being the Company's issued share capital excluding shares held in treasury) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the Rules.

All enquiries:

Sarah Beynsberger

Company Secretary
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Tel: 0207 743 2639

29 January 2025



Release
© 2025 PR Newswire
DAX. Nach den Hochs die Korrektur?
Die Lage der deutschen Wirtschaft darf untertrieben gesagt als katastrophal betrachtet werden, laut der Industriestaaten-Organisation OECD wird diese so langsam wachsen wie keine andere entwickelte Wirtschaftsnation.

Zudem herrscht aufgrund der Zunahme von geopolitischen Konflikten Unsicherheit. Dennoch konnte der deutsche Leitindex DAX ein neues Allzeithoch bei 21.531 Punkten verbuchen.

Doch die Stimmen in Bezug auf eine fällige Korrektur, zumindest zurück auf den seit August 2024 etablierten Aufwärtstrend bei aktuell rund 20.000 Punkten, werden lauter.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport zeigen wir Ihnen Strategien und Ideen auf, wie Sie sich gegen mögliche Kursverluste mit Instrumenten wie Optionsscheinen oder Zertifikaten schützen können.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren aktuellen Report an
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.