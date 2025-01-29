Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) Transaction in Own Shares 29-Jan-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on 28 January 2025 Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 21 January 2025. Ordinary shares purchased: 13,803 Highest price paid per ordinary share: 322.00p Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 318.50p Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 320.9006p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 2,762,422 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 186,284,028.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 28/01/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 13,803

Volume weighted average price (pence): 320.9006

Individual transactions

Transaction Number of ordinary shares price Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased Time) number venue (pence per share) 530 320.00 08:13:24 00073322732TRLO0 XLON 376 320.00 08:13:24 00073322733TRLO0 XLON 380 318.50 08:15:25 00073322803TRLO0 XLON 520 318.50 08:15:25 00073322804TRLO0 XLON 977 321.00 10:01:50 00073328567TRLO0 XLON 935 321.00 10:17:43 00073329040TRLO0 XLON 51 321.00 10:17:43 00073329041TRLO0 XLON 909 321.00 10:17:43 00073329042TRLO0 XLON 376 321.00 10:19:49 00073329107TRLO0 XLON 480 321.00 10:19:49 00073329109TRLO0 XLON 5 321.00 10:19:49 00073329110TRLO0 XLON 843 321.00 10:19:49 00073329112TRLO0 XLON 912 321.00 10:19:49 00073329113TRLO0 XLON 743 321.00 10:29:44 00073329363TRLO0 XLON 250 322.00 11:35:16 00073331669TRLO0 XLON 40 322.00 11:35:16 00073331670TRLO0 XLON 516 322.00 11:35:24 00073331678TRLO0 XLON 504 322.00 11:35:24 00073331679TRLO0 XLON 592 321.00 12:10:57 00073333035TRLO0 XLON 256 321.00 12:10:57 00073333036TRLO0 XLON 1300 320.50 12:11:04 00073333041TRLO0 XLON 30 320.50 12:11:04 00073333042TRLO0 XLON 114 321.50 12:27:18 00073333568TRLO0 XLON 70 321.50 12:27:18 00073333569TRLO0 XLON 812 321.50 12:27:18 00073333570TRLO0 XLON 187 321.50 12:27:18 00073333571TRLO0 XLON 635 321.50 12:27:18 00073333572TRLO0 XLON 112 321.50 12:27:58 00073333600TRLO0 XLON 108 321.50 12:27:58 00073333601TRLO0 XLON 240 321.50 12:29:47 00073333644TRLO0 XLON

-ENDS-

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker, Euronext Dublin Sponsor Don Harrington +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Tom Nicholson William Hall Sodali & Co Public relations +44 (0)7889 297 217 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in disruptive, high growth technology companies. We inject visionary companies with energy to help them transform and grow. This energy comes in many forms - capital, of course, but also knowledge, experience, and relationships. We believe it is our role to support the entrepreneurs who will invent the future, and that future is being built, today, in Europe.

As at 30 September 2024, Molten Ventures had a diverse portfolio with shareholdings in 100+ companies, 18 of which represent our Core Portfolio holdings and account for 61% of the Gross Portfolio Value. Our core companies include Revolut, Thought Machine, Coachhub, Form3, Aiven, Ledger and Aircall. We invest across four sectors: Enterprise Technology, Hardware and Deeptech, Consumer Technology, and Digital Health and Wellness, with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each. We look for high-growth companies operating in new markets, with aspirations for global expansion, strong IP, powerful technology, and strong management teams to deliver success. We also look for businesses with the potential to generate strong margins to ensure rapid, sustainable growth in substantial addressable markets.

Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since our IPO in June 2016, we have deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and have realised over GBP600 million to 30 September 2024.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

