Cargotec Corporation: Cargotec's financial statements review 2024 to be published on Wednesday, 12 February 2025

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 29 JANUARY 2025 AT 9:30 AM (EET)

Cargotec's financial statements review 2024 to be published on Wednesday, 12 February 2025

Cargotec Corporation will publish its financial statements review 2024 on Wednesday, 12 February 2025 at approximately 9:00 a.m. EET. The report will be available at www.cargotec.comafter publication.

A live international telephone conference for analysts, investors and media will be arranged on the publishing day at 10:00 a.m. EET. The event will be held in English. The report will be presented by President and CEO of Cargotec Casimir Lindholm, CFO Mikko Puolakka and President of Hiab Scott Phillips. The presentation material will be available on the publication day at www.cargotec.comby the latest 9:30 a.m. EET.

To ask questions, please join the teleconference by registering via the following link: https://palvelu.flik.fi/teleconference/?id=50052226 . After the registration, the conference phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference will be provided. Questions can be presented during the conference.

The event can also be viewed as a live webcast at https://cargotec.events.inderes.com/q4-2024. The conference call will be recorded and an on-demand version of the conference will be published on Cargotec's website later during the day.

Please note that by dialling into the conference call, the participant agrees that personal information such as name and company name will be collected.





For further information, please contact:

Oscar Törnwall, IR Manager, tel. +358 40 7050 894, oscar.tornwall(at)hiab.com





