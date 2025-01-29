Solidcore Resources plc
Q4 and FY 2024 production results
Solidcore Resources plc ("Solidcore" or the "Company") announces fourth-quarter 2024 production results, successfully exceeding full-year production guidance by 3% and delivering US$ 1.3 billion in revenue.
"In 2024, the Company delivered stable year-on-year results and beat its production guidance, while maintaining exceptional safety performance. The Board's approval of the Ertis POX and green energy projects construction, as well as acquisition of the Syrymbet tin deposit, were important milestones in our long-term growth strategy in Kazakhstan achieved last year. As we look ahead to 2025, we anticipate strong production and continued progress on our development projects, said Vitaly Nesis, CEO of Solidcore Resources plc.
HIGHLIGHTS
2025 OUTLOOK
PRODUCTION RESULTS
About Solidcore
Solidcore Resources is a leading gold producer registered in AIFC, Kazakhstan, and listed on Astana International Exchange. Solidcore operates two producing gold mines and a major growth project in Kazakhstan.
Enquiries
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This release may include statements that are, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements speak only as at the date of this release. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words "targets", "believes", "expects", "aims", "intends", "will", "may", "anticipates", "would", "could" or "should" or similar expressions or, in each case their negative or other variations or by discussion of strategies, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. These forward-looking statements all include matters that are not historical facts. By their nature, such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors beyond the company's control that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding the company's present and future business strategies and the environment in which the company will operate in the future. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. There are many factors that could cause the company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. The company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based.
KYZYL
In Q4 2024, the y-o-y decrease in production at Kyzyl was driven by the planned decline in gold grade attributable to processing of the more complex refractory ore according to the mining schedule. This further affected concentrate production and grade, and hence its toll-processing volumes and Dore output at the third-party POX. The Company managed to maintain stable gold recovery rate after implementing certain technological solutions at the flotation plant.
Annual gold output at Kyzyl recorded a marginal increase of 1% y-o-y to 320 Koz, on the back of higher volumes of concentrate shipments to offtakers in H1 2024.
Stripping volumes started to decrease due to the gradual and systematic reduction of open-pit mining operations. The Company is planning to start underground ore mining in 2030.
VARVARA
In Q4, Varvara recorded a 10% y-o-y increase in production, reaching 45 Koz driven by the implementation of technological solutions improving recovery and a substitution of the Varvara lower-grade copper ore with larger volume of the Komar ore at the leaching circuit. This increase fully offset the reduced processing volumes at the flotation circuit.
Varvara's annual gold output remained stable at 170 Koz as higher volumes of third-party material with better grades and recovery rates which were introduced at the flotation circuit outweighed a decrease in Komar gold grade, mainly attributable to the completion of mining in the deeper northern and central sections of the open-pit.
Rock mined volumes in Q4 and 2024 surged due to resource model adjustments at Komar.
ERTIS POX
In Q4 2024, bore pile tests for the POX building were successfully completed, paving the way for the start of installation of building piles for the autoclave foundation. Pre-design work for local projects is under development. Engineering survey work is progressing according to schedule.
2025 will be an important year for the project, with the following key milestones to be achieved:
The Company continues to expect to meet the major milestones as planned with the end of commissioning and first production in H2 2028.
SUSTAINABILITY, HEALTH AND SAFETY
During the reporting period, there were no lost time injuries recorded among the Company's employees and contractors. Days lost due to work-related injuries (DIS) also remains zero. 2024 marked 7th consecutive year with no fatal incidents at Solidcore's operating site in Kazakhstan.
Safety remains a top priority for Solidcore as we aim to maintain zero fatalities across our operations and among on-site contractors. The Company is committed to implementing initiatives that further enhance health and safety conditions.
The Company is actively working on de-risking its energy supply alongside reduction of costs and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. In 2025, Solidcore is targeting construction commencement of a 23 MW solar power plant and a 40 MW gas piston power plant at Varvara. Additionally, the Board will consider the construction approval of a 17 MW solar power plant at Kyzyl. After projects commissioning, both mines will switch from purchased grid to self-generated clean energy, leading to a projected 27% reduction in the Company's GHG emissions compared to 2023.
[1] Based on 560 KZT/USD and 16% inflation.
29/01/2025 Dissemination of a Marketing Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.