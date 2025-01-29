Trade Estonia: Estonia and Saudi Arabia Unite in Their Commitment to Digital Governance Excellence

DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Estonia has achieved a remarkable milestone by becoming the first nation to provide 100% digital government services, reflecting its commitment for innovation and efficiency in governance. Similarly in the MENA region, Saudi Arabia is making significant strides in digital transformation, driven by its Vision 2030 goals, prioritising the development of digital government services to enhance efficiency and improve citizens' quality of life.

Saudi Arabia's Digitalisation Efforts

Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 places digitalisation at the heart of its strategy to create a citizen-focused, digital-first society. Programmes such as the Saudi Digital Academy, that provide training and upskilling, the Saudi Federation for Cybersecurity, Programming and Drones (SAFCSP), and the 'Digital Giving' initiative which promotes digital inclusion, reflect the Kingdom's ambitions. Key targets include digitising 70% of patient activities by 2030, automating healthcare processes, and simplifying procedures through innovative technologies. Flagship initiatives like the Digital Government Authority's unified access for all digital government services, the National Technology Development Program (NTDP), and smart projects such as the Red Sea Global Project, NEOM and Qiddiya underscore Saudi Arabia's commitment to developing human capital, building digital infrastructure, and leveraging technology to improve quality of life and drive economic progress.

Achievements in Digital Governance

In the spirit of shared progress, Saudi Arabia has made impressive strides in digital governance, recently advancing 25 places in the UN E-Government Development Index (EGDI) 2024. The Kingdom now ranks fourth globally, first in the region, and second among G20 nations in the digital services index, showcasing its dedication to adopting global best practices while forging its own path in technology and governance.

The ICT sector plays a vital role in Saudi Arabia's economy, contributing over SAR 50 billion annually to the national GDP, with projections indicating this figure will double by 2030. With an impressive 99% internet penetration rate, Saudi Arabia boasts one of the most connected populations in the world, facilitating seamless access to streamlined government services for its citizens.

Reflections on Collaborative Efforts

The shared vision of Estonia and Saudi Arabia reinforces the significance of collaboration and knowledge exchange in achieving digital transformation. As Estonia extends its hand to Saudi Arabia, both nations can inspire and support one another in their respective journeys toward enhanced governance, nurturing an environment where innovation flourishes.

Reflecting on this collaborative spirit, Enel Pungas, Head of the Population Facts Department at the Estonian Ministry of Interior, expressed: "Our accomplishment in achieving 100% digital government services is not merely a testament to our technological acumen; it reflects our commitment to improving the everyday lives of our citizens. By collaborating with nations like Saudi Arabia, we can share insights and best practices that inspire and support other nations on their own digital journeys, demonstrating that transformation is a collective effort that can benefit all."

A Future Driven by Digital Transformation

As both nations continue to solidify their partnership, they lay the groundwork for a future where digital transformation is at the front and centre of governance. By placing citizen needs first and embracing innovation, Estonia and Saudi Arabia shed light on the limitless possibilities for progress, evoking confidence in their abilities to impact global efforts in building a digitally-empowered world.

About Estonia

Estonia is a global leader in digital innovation and a pioneer of e-governance. By integrating technology with transparency and efficiency, Estonia has created one of the most sophisticated digital nations in the world. The country offers exceptional opportunities for business, innovation and tourism.

e-Estonia showcases Estonia's innovative digital society, pioneering e-governance, e-residency, and cutting-edge digital solutions. Trade with Estonia connects enterprises to a dynamic, innovation-driven economy, providing access to global markets. Visit Estonia highlights Estonia as a destination where nature and culture meet innovation, offering travellers a unique blend of medieval charm, stunning natural landscapes, and vibrant modern city vibes.

This project is funded by the European Union - NextGenerationEU.

