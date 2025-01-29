Arlington, Virginia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 29, 2025) - Edge Total Intelligence Inc. (TSXV: CTRL) (OTCQB: UNFYF) (FSE: Q5I) ("edgeTI", "Company"), a leading provider of real-time digital twin software, announces the Company was Recognized in the Gartner Emerging Tech: The Future of Digital Business Units (DBU) as a Sample tech provider supporting DBUs.

In the research paper, Gartner states, "We define 'digital business units' as part of an enterprise that is not a traditional technology and service provider (TSP) and creates a new digital-based business that serves its traditional vertical industry (manufacturing or healthcare) or domain arena (supply chain and logistics). The digital business unit will often partner as well as compete with traditional TSPs."

"We were pleased to be recognized in this report as a tech provider supporting digital business units. Our partner, North Wind Group, was recognized as a sample enterprise with DBUs. North Wind Group uses its expertise in environmental, reclamation, and construction services with our edgeCore platform," said Jim Barrett, CEO of edgeTI.

According to Gartner, "Traditional enterprises in manufacturing, finance, and oil and gas are investing in creating separate digital business units (DBUs) to drive revenue and take advantage of their vertical domain expertise and digital technology to better serve customers. They need tech provider product leaders to help them with digital technologies."





The Future of Digital Business Units

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10266/238755_edgetiimage.jpg

"Relationships among customers and providers can change quickly when friction is removed throughout the customer lifecycles -DBUs have a compelling opportunity to deliver its domain expertise to remove risk and accelerate value," said Jim Barrett, CEO of edgeTI. "We appreciate Gartner for putting forward-looking concepts such as the one above in the report."

edgeTI offers demonstrations and free evaluations of technology for Digital Business Units via the Company's website to prospective enterprises.

Gartner Attribution and Objectivity Disclaimer

Gartner, Emerging Tech: The Future of Digital Business Units, 2024, Alfonso Velosa, Chrissy Healey, John Santoro , et al., 22 October 2024.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About edgeTI

edgeTI helps customers sustain situational awareness and accelerate action with its real-time digital operations software, edgeCore that unites multiple software applications and data sources into one immersive experience called a Digital Twin. Global enterprises, service providers, and governments are more profitable when insight and action are united to deliver fluid journeys via the platform's low-code development capability and composable operations. With edgeCore, customers can improve their margins and agility by rapidly transforming siloed systems and data across continuously evolving situations in business, technology, and cross-domain operations - helping them achieve the impossible.

