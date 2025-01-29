LevelTen Energy says in a new report that US solar power purchase agreement (PPA) prices rose 3. 3% in the fourth quarter, possibly due to policy uncertainty. From pv magazine USA LevelTen Energy, a PPA marketplace operator, has released its fourth-quarter "PPA Price Index" report. It said that solar PPA prices increased by 3. 3% in the United States in the last three months of 2024. "The increase in solar pricing in the United States may be related to uncertainties around tariffs, tax credits, and transmission buildout," said the report. Price data is aggregated and reported in percentile buckets. ...

