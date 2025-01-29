Members of AM Best's insurance ratings and analytics team will deliver market analysis and share their perspectives on the global reinsurance market and leading issues relevant to primary insurers in France and across Europe at the annual market briefing taking place in Paris on Tuesday, 18 March 2025.

The half-day morning programme will include up-to-date reviews on the global reinsurance segment, along with discussions on other leading topics such as stress testing, casualty catastrophes and emerging liabilities and observed impacts of IFRS 17. A talk about cyber considerations in AM Best's rating process also forms part of the agenda.

The market briefing will take place at Les Salons Hoche. Registration for the briefing begins at 9:30 a.m. (CET) followed by welcome remarks at 10:00 a.m. (CET). A networking lunch follows the programme. To register or for more information, please visit AM Best's Insurance Market Briefing Paris.

AM Best currently has a negative market outlook on France's non-life and life insurance segments. To view all of AM Best's current outlooks, please visit Best's Market Segment Outlooks.

