With AI expected to add $15.7 trillion to global GDP by 2030, Digital Workforce's agentacademy.ai is poised to equip learners with the fundamental AI literacy skills necessary for enterprise-wide adoption.

Digital Workforce Services Plc, a global leader in business automation solutions, proudly announces the launch of agentacademy.ai, an online learning platform designed to meet the growing demand for AI literacy and expertise in enterprise AI agents.

AI agents have captured significant attention in the business world, being named the #1 Strategic technology trend of 2025 by Gartner and generating considerable interest across industries. However, while the potential of AI agents is immense, successful implementation requires more than enthusiasm-it demands practical skills, proven technologies, and a clear understanding of their capabilities and limitations.

agentacademy.ai delivers actionable, role-based training to turn market hype into real results. In the job market, there is an increasing need for managers, creators, and shepherds of AI agents. New roles are emerging that involve AI business analysts, AI training, agent building, and related skills, creating exciting opportunities for forward-thinking professionals.

"AI agents are reshaping the future of work, but successful adoption requires more than technology-it demands skilled professionals who understand how to manage change and how to implement and scale these solutions effectively. Our mission is to increase enterprise AI literacy and provide organizations with the tools and knowledge to navigate this transformation confidently," said Antti Karjalainen, CTO at Digital Workforce.

Key Highlights of agentacademy.ai

Targeted Curriculum: Understanding Agentic AI: A free crash course for foundational knowledge. Agentic AI Business Analyst: Focused on identifying opportunities, managing projects, and maintaining AI solutions. Agentic AI Developer: Advanced training for building and deploying AI agents, launching later this spring.

Flexible Learning: Online, self-paced courses tailored to busy professionals.

Humans will continue to play a crucial role in developing and using AI agents, especially in the near term. While AI agents are designed to take actions to achieve goals, they are not yet fully autonomous and require human input and oversight in key areas such as goal setting, planning, design, data management, execution oversight, and training.

AI Literacy: A Strategic Necessity

A recent World Economic Forum report highlighted that 77% of surveyed employers plan to implement reskilling and upskilling strategies for their existing workforce to work with AI by 2030.

Through agentacademy.ai, Digital Workforce aims to address this need, ensuring organizations can leverage AI responsibly and effectively.

agentacademy.ai is now live, with its first courses available. Designed to cater to business professionals across various roles, the platform ensures organizations can confidently build and scale their AI capabilities.

For more information and to enroll, visit https://agentacademy.ai

About Digital Workforce Services Plc

Digital Workforce Services Plc is a leader in business automation and technology solutions. Its Outsmart platform and services, including Enterprise AI Agent solutions, empower organizations to transform knowledge work, reduce costs, accelerate digitalization, enhance customer experiences, and strengthen their competitive edge. Over 200 large international organizations rely on the company's services to drive transformation through automation. Digital Workforce has particular expertise in automating healthcare and social care pathways, advancing long-term condition follow-up, improving patient safety, and enhancing the productivity of healthcare professionals. Founded in 2015, Digital Workforce employs over 200 business automation specialists across the US, UK Ireland, and Northern and Central Europe. The company is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland.

