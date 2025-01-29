Specialising in Comprehensive Non-Payment Insurance Solutions for the Non-Bank Sector

K2 Group Holdings Limited (K2 International), a division of K2 Insurance Services and a leading specialty insurance and (re)insurance underwriting platform based in London, announces today the launch of K2 Credit. This new division founded by Benedict Gedye and Josh Madeiros will write comprehensive Non-Payment Insurance across Single Risk and Portfolios for businesses in the Non-Bank sector.

K2 Credit is backed by Lloyd's licensing (AA- rated) and led by QBE, with additional backing from Lloyd's of London syndicates. K2 Credit provides solutions across single risks and multi-buyer portfolios, including excess of loss (XOL), with capacity over $20 million for any one obligor risk and a maximum aggregate limit of over $100 million across portfolios. Specialising in sector-agnostic, trade-related, short to medium-term business, K2 Credit is committed to delivering flexible and comprehensive coverage tailored to client needs.

"K2 Credit represents an exciting new chapter for K2 International as we expand our offerings to meet the growing demand for sophisticated Credit insurance solutions," said Richard Coello, CEO of K2 International. "I've been particularly excited to see the development of this offering, as it focuses on the same underserved client base as the one K2 Financial was formed to support the non-bank investment sector. In turn, I look forward with great anticipation to seeing how the plan progresses, under Ben and Josh's expert stewardship."

About K2 Group Holdings (K2 International):

K2 Group Holdings Limited (K2 International) is a specialty insurance and reinsurance underwriting platform based at the heart of the London market. It is owned by K2 Insurance Services, a leading underwriting and distribution franchise in the US program insurance market. Its underwriting divisions include: Property Catastrophe, Commercial Property, Financial Institutions, Marine, Political Violence, Terrorism and Credit.

About K2 Insurance Services:

K2 Insurance Services is an insurance services holding company that owns and controls a diverse set of MGAs, marketing, underwriting, and servicing over $1 billion annually in niche commercial and personal insurance premiums. Our mission is to protect what matters most to our partners and clients through personalised and specialty insurance products, distributing innovative programs through trusted direct, retail, and wholesale channels. Formed and led by successful insurance industry veterans and backed by Warburg Pincus, K2 is leading the way with specialty insurance programs.

