29.01.2025 09:06 Uhr
Driving Digital Trade Transformation: NayaOne Powers World Economic Forum's groundbreaking TradeTech Regulatory Sandbox

Finanznachrichten News

ABU DHABI, UAE, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NayaOne is proud to power the World Economic Forum's TradeTech Regulatory Sandbox, delivered in collaboration with the UAE Ministry of Economy (MoE) and the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED).

NayaOne Logo

This groundbreaking initiative is set to revolutionise global trade by leveraging cutting-edge technologies, streamlining trade processes, and fostering a more efficient, inclusive, and equitable trading ecosystem.

The NayaOne platform is proud to enable the global trade initiative with its Digital Sandbox platform. By bringing together regulators, global enterprises, and innovative technology providers, the initiative fosters a dynamic ecosystem aimed at driving progress in the trade finance sector in a safe and secure manner.

The initiative is supported by leading regulatory partners committed to driving digital trade innovation, including Abu Dhabi Global Market, the Central Bank of the UAE, the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs (UAE), and the Dubai Financial Services Authority.

This inaugural cohort marks a significant milestone in shaping the future of global digital trade infrastructure through real-world regulatory collaboration. Selected pioneering companies from the UAE, Africa, Sweden, India, Germany, and Estonia will test and refine trade tech solutions to ensure compliance while accelerating the adoption of digital trade innovations.

We are excited to see these pioneering companies pave the way for a more secure, inclusive, and efficient cross-border trade environment.

About NayaOne

NayaOne accelerates innovation by helping financial institutions and large enterprises discover, test, and adopt new technologies. Its agile platform offers pre-vetted technology vendors, synthetic data, and secure testing environments, cutting implementation timelines by up to 12 months. Trusted by financial institutions worldwide, NayaOne drives digital transformation and reduces procurement complexities. Visit nayaone.com for more.

About WEF

The World Economic Forum (WEF) unites global leaders to tackle challenges, foster innovation, and drive sustainable growth. By shaping policies and advancing technology, WEF acts as a catalyst for global change. Learn more at weforum.org.

About UAE Ministry of Economy

The UAE Ministry of Economy (MoE) drives economic growth through innovation, competitiveness, and diversification, positioning the UAE as a hub for investment, trade, and innovation. Visit moec.gov.ae for details.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2349483/5138571/NayaOne_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/driving-digital-trade-transformation-nayaone-powers-world-economic-forums-groundbreaking-tradetech-regulatory-sandbox-302362263.html

