Trade Estonia: Estonia Showcases Digital Health Leadership at Arab Health 2025

DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Estonia is bringing its pioneering innovations to Arab Health 2025, showcasing advancements in healthtech, set to drive transformative collaboration across the GCC region. Estonia's digital health ecosystem is a testament to how technology can revolutionise healthcare. With 99% of its population health data digitised, Estonia offers solutions that integrate advanced technology into everyday healthcare, making it more efficient, accessible, and person-centered.

Having pioneered a data-driven ecosystem that ranked #1 in the 2024 Digital Health Index by Bertelsmann Stiftung, Estonia's use of interoperability, AI, and blockchain underscores its role in enhancing healthcare.

"Our fully integrated digital health system empowers every citizen with secure access to their online health records, seamlessly connecting data from healthcare providers across the nation. This initiative exemplifies how a collaborative approach between state-backed innovation and private sector expertise can revolutionize healthcare accessibility and enhance efficiency," says H.E. Maria Belovas, Ambassador of Estonia to UAE.

GCC's Digital Healthcare Transformation and Collaboration Opportunities

Estonia's participation at Arab Health 2025 highlights opportunities for mutual collaboration with the GCC, leveraging each region's strengths to advance healthcare innovation. The expertise in data-driven healthcare and its successful implementation of digital health models align with the UAE and Saudi Arabia's ambitions to modernise healthcare systems.

By sharing best practices in areas such as e-prescriptions, integrated medical records, and digital health governance, Estonia and the GCC are well-positioned to drive forward their shared visions of healthcare excellence.

Estonian Healthtech Innovations

At Arab Health 2025, Estonia will showcase healthtech innovations from its thriving ecosystem - with the main focus on person-centered care, patient empowerment, and quality of life:

7Sense : A leader in assistive technology, 7Sense empowers visually impaired individuals with a device that provides spatial awareness through tactile feedback. This helps users navigate environments with increased confidence and independence.

MDSC Systems: Designed for emergency scenarios, MDSC Systems provides mobile diagnostic and medical aid units tailored not only for disaster zones and conflict areas, but also remote regions. These lightweight units are equipped with cutting-edge diagnostic tools and telemedicine capabilities, ensuring rapid deployment and effective care delivery even in the most challenging conditions.

Migrevention: Focused on headache disorders, Migrevention's digital clinic employs AI to enhance diagnostics and treatment for migraines and tension-type headaches. By leveraging machine learning, the user-friendly platform offers tailored care plans that address individual patient needs, ensuring improved management of chronic conditions.

Nordic Vitamins: Dedicated to wellness, Nordic Vitamins develops advanced dietary supplements using innovative delivery systems that enhance bioavailability. Their research-driven approach ensures optimal absorption and efficacy, catering to diverse health requirements.

Helmes: Creator of Estonia's pioneering e-prescription system, Helmes connects doctors, pharmacies, and patients to enhance healthcare efficiency. Specialising in healthtech solutions, they also develop self-service pharmacy systems and digital patient portals.

One Architects: Specialising in health-focused architectural design for hospitals and medical centres, One Architects creates healing environments prioritising patient comfort and well-being.

Nortal: Renowned for developing Estonia's National Health Record, Nortal employs blockchain security for data integrity, ensuring transparency in digital systems. Their scalable solutions support seamless data exchange and improve decision-making on every level of the healthcare system.

Chemi-Pharm: A leader in medical-grade hygiene and disinfection, Chemi-Pharm provides innovative and allergen-free solutions essential for infection control in healthcare settings.

Lifeyear: With AI-powered cardiovascular risk assessment tools and remote patient monitoring, Lifeyear transforms chronic disease management through personalised, data-driven care.

Reet Reinart-Okugbeni, a leading R&D expert at Estonia's Applied Research Programme, stated,

"With healthtech solutions from various companies, Estonia's advancements in AI-driven personalised medicine and integrated healthcare systems are leading the way, cementing its role in shaping the future of global healthcare. Estonia is making substantial strides in healthcare by investing in machine learning, predictive analytics, and AI for personalised medicine."

She added: "The most important emerging trends encompass real-time health monitoring, blockchain-secured records, and next-generation telemedicine solutions."

Explore Opportunities at Arab Health 2025

Estonia invites healthcare professionals, investors, and business leaders from the GCC and beyond to discover its cutting-edge healthtech solutions at Arab Health 2025 while opening the door to possible collaborations. Visit Estonia's booth Z5.F30 to engage with companies such as Helmes, Nortal, Migrevention, and 7Sense, and meet Enterprise Estonia representatives to explore opportunities for partnerships and investments in a future where digital health transforms lives globally. For more details on participating companies, visit Trade Estonia's website: tradewithestonia.com/events/arab-health-2025/

