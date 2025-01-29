Large-scale solar farms across Australia generated a record 16. 2 TWh of clean energy in 2024, delivering a near 7% increase on the previous year and taking the contribution from renewables to a new record high. From pv magazine Australia New data from global energy consultancy Rystad Energy shows that all Australian large-scale solar power plants generated 16. 2 TWh of clean energy in 2024, up from 15 TWh in 2023 with Queensland home to four of the top five best-performing utility PV assets for the year. Spanish company X-Elio's 200 MW Blue Grass Solar Farm was ranked Australia's top-performing ...

