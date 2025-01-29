

Original-Research: Lisata Therapeutics Inc - from First Berlin Equity Research GmbH



29.01.2025 / 09:50 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

Classification of First Berlin Equity Research GmbH to Lisata Therapeutics Inc



Company Name: Lisata Therapeutics Inc ISIN: US1280583022



Reason for the research: Update

Recommendation: BUY

from: 29.01.2025

Target price: USD15.00

Target price on sight of: 12 months

Last rating change: -

Analyst: Christian Orquera



First Berlin Equity Research has published a research update on Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. (ISIN: US1280583022). Analyst Christian Orquera reiterated his BUY rating and maintained his USD 15.00 price target.

Abstract:

Lisata Therapeutics reported encouraging preliminary results from two studies of its lead drug candidate certepetide, presented by the lead investigator, Dr Andrew Dean, at the 2025 ASCO Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium on 24 January 2025: (1) Cohort A of the phase 2b ASCEND trial of certepetide in combination with standard chemotherapy in the first-line treatment of metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (mPDAC) in Australia & New Zealand (AUS&NZ). The data showed a median overall survival (mOS) of 12.68 months for the certepetide-treated group compared to 9.72 months for the placebo group, an improvement of 2.96 months or 30%. The reported results were in the range of the results observed in the two earlier phase 1b/2a trials in AUS&NZ (mOS: 13.2 months) and China (11.1 months). Notably, ASCEND showed four complete responses out of 65 patients (6.2%) - almost double the 3.4% observed in phase 1b/2a in AUS&NZ. We believe these findings support Lisata's decision to include Cohort B in the trial which is investigating further dose optimisation. The data on cohort B are expected in the coming months (FBe: Q2 or Q3 2025). (2) Phase 1b/2a iLSTA trial for certepetide in combination with chemotherapy and immunotherapy as a first-line treatment for locally advanced non-resectable PDAC. After four treatment cycles, nine out of sixteen evaluable patients demonstrated a partial response (at least 30% tumour decrease), including eight in the certepetide cohort, while one patient achieved a complete response. Given that immunotherapy has shown limited success in the treatment of PDAC, these results are good news and confirm the ability of certepetide to improve the outcomes of various PDAC therapies, including chemotherapy and now immunotherapy. The results confirm our positive view of Lisata. We reiterate our Buy recommendation and price target of USD 15.00.

First Berlin Equity Research hat ein Research Update zu Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. (ISIN: US1280583022) veröffentlicht. Analyst Christian Orquera bestätigt seine BUY-Empfehlung und bestätigt sein Kursziel von USD 15,00.

Zusammenfassung:

Lisata Therapeutics meldete ermutigende vorläufige Ergebnisse aus zwei Studien zu seinem führenden Arzneimittelkandidaten Certepetide, die der leitende Forscher, Dr. Andrew Dean, am 24. Januar 2025 auf dem ASCO-Symposium für gastrointestinale Karzinome vorstellte: (1) Kohorte A der Phase-2b-Studie ASCEND zu Certepetide in Kombination mit einer Standardchemotherapie in der Erstlinienbehandlung des metastasierten duktalen Adenokarzinoms der Bauchspeicheldrüse (mPDAC) in Australien und Neuseeland (AUS&NZ). Die Daten zeigten ein medianes Gesamtüberleben (mOS) von 12,68 Monaten für die mit Certepetide behandelte Gruppe im Vergleich zu 9,72 Monaten für die Placebogruppe, was einer Verbesserung von 2,96 Monaten oder 30 % entspricht. Die berichteten Ergebnisse lagen in der Größenordnung der Ergebnisse, die in den beiden früheren Phase-1b/2a-Studien in AUS&NZ (mOS: 13,2 Monate) und China (11,1 Monate) beobachtet wurden. Bemerkenswert ist, dass ASCEND bei vier von 65 Patienten (6,2 %) ein vollständiges Therapieansprechen zeigte - fast das Doppelte der 3,4 %, die in der Phase 1b/2a in AUS&NZ beobachtet wurden. Wir sind der Meinung, dass diese Ergebnisse die Entscheidung von Lisata unterstützen, die Kohorte B in die Studie einzubeziehen, in der eine weitere Dosisoptimierung untersucht wird. Die Daten zu Kohorte B werden in den kommenden Monaten erwartet (FBe: Q2 oder Q3 2025). (2) Phase 1b/2a iLSTA-Studie für Certepetide in Kombination mit Chemo- und Immuntherapie als Erstlinienbehandlung von lokal fortgeschrittenem, nicht resezierbarem PDAC. Nach vier Behandlungszyklen zeigten neun von sechzehn auswertbaren Patienten ein partielles Ansprechen (mindestens 30% Tumorrückgang), darunter acht in der Certepetide-Kohorte, während ein Patient ein vollständiges Ansprechen erreichte. In Anbetracht der Tatsache, dass die Immuntherapie bei der Behandlung von PDAC nur begrenzten Erfolg gezeigt hat, sind diese Ergebnisse eine gute Nachricht und bestätigen die Fähigkeit von Certepetide, die Ergebnisse verschiedener PDAC-Therapien, einschließlich der Chemotherapie und jetzt der Immuntherapie, zu verbessern. Die Ergebnisse bestätigen unsere positive Einschätzung von Lisata. Wir bekräftigen unsere Kaufempfehlung und unser Kursziel von USD 15,00.



Bezüglich der Pflichtangaben gem. §85 Abs. 1 S. 1 WpHG und des Haftungsausschlusses siehe die vollständige Analyse.



You can download the research here: http://www.more-ir.de/d/31685.pdf

Contact for questions:

First Berlin Equity Research GmbH

Herr Gaurav Tiwari

Tel.: +49 (0)30 809 39 686

web: www.firstberlin.com

E-Mail: g.tiwari@firstberlin.com



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com



2077129 29.01.2025 CET/CEST



°

