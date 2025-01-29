Bioz, Inc., a cutting-edge innovator in AI-driven product engagement and citation analytics, is excited to announce its successful integration of Bioz Badges on the website of Hera BioLabs, a leading provider of high-quality gene-editing reagents for the established Cas-CLOVER and piggyBac® Transposon systems. This integration has not only significantly boosted product visibility, engagement, and sales conversion but has also helped Hera BioLabs enhance its online presence and establish trust with researchers worldwide.

Hera BioLabs has adopted Bioz's citation-driven badges to display real-time, evidence-based data on how their gene-editing products are being utilized in innovative scientific research. Featured prominently on the Hera BioLabs gene-editing reagents page, the Bioz Prime Badges provide clear, up-to-date citation data, highlighting the scientific impact and effectiveness of their products in today's important research.

"We're thrilled with the results we've seen using Bioz Badges," said Grace Walton, Business Development Lead and Scientist at Hera BioLabs. "Our products have been featured in over 800 publications, and we have been searching for a reliable way to unite them all and increase data visibility. This new ability to showcase detailed citation data on our website has been invaluable for increasing our product credibility by allowing users to easily validate the scientific relevance of our products for their research requirements."

The Bioz Prime Badges enable Hera BioLabs to highlight their top-performing and most-cited products, providing visitors with a quick and trusted overview of their most popular reagents. The badge-driven interface is designed to streamline the research process for scientists, allowing them to find the most relevant and validated products for their projects.

"We're excited to see Hera BioLabs successfully use Bioz Badges to enhance both their visibility and customer trust," said Dr. Karin Lachmi, Chief Revenue Officer and Co-Founder of Bioz. "The Prime Badge is an excellent tool for companies like Hera BioLabs to showcase the scientific impact of their products, helping researchers make more informed decisions."

Hera BioLabs' collaboration with Bioz is setting a new benchmark for how AI-powered citation tracking tools can help gene-editing and biotech companies increase their online presence, engage customers, and accelerate product adoption.

Bioz is the world's most advanced AI search engine for scientific research, offering evidence-based product ratings and recommendations to guide scientists toward the most validated products for their discoveries. Bioz's solutions for suppliers include Bioz Badges and Content Hubs, web-based widgets that enhance user engagement and increase sales conversion

Hera BioLabs is a leading U.S.-based provider of reagents and sophisticated research services for precise and efficient gene editing. Our experienced team is dedicated to advancing the fields of gene therapy, regenerative medicine, biomanufacturing, and biotechnology by empowering researchers to accelerate drug discovery and development.

