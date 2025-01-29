Anzeige
Mittwoch, 29.01.2025
WKN: A2AN1Z | ISIN: SE0000767188
Alligator Bioscience Announces Publication of Clinical Data for ATOR-1017 in the Journal for ImmunoTherapy of Cancer

Finanznachrichten News

LUND, SE / ACCESS Newswire / January 29, 2025 / Alligator Bioscience (STO:ATORX)

  • Publication validates encouraging clinical safety and tolerability in this first-in-human trial

  • Data show early signs of clinical efficacy in patients with advanced cancer

  • Pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic analyses demonstrate proof of mechanism for ATOR-1017

Lund, Sweden - Alligator Bioscience (Nasdaq Stockholm:ATORX) today announces that clinical data for its 4-1BB agonist, ATOR-1017, has been published in the Journal for ImmunoTherapy of Cancer (JITC). This publication validates ATOR-1017's safety and tolerability in patients with advanced cancers and highlights early signs of clinical efficacy. Additionally, pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic analyses demonstrate proof of mechanism, further supporting the therapeutic potential of ATOR-1017.

This publication adds to previously published preclinical data and underscores the scientific foundation of ATOR-1017 as an immunotherapy designed to activate T cells and natural killer (NK) cells in a tumor-specific manner. These findings strengthen the clinical package for ATOR-1017 and support its potential for future development, particularly in combination with other anticancer agents.

Dr. Sumeet Ambarkhane, Chief Medical Officer of Alligator Bioscience, commented:
"These first-in-human clinical data of ATOR-1017 in the Journal for ImmunoTherapy of Cancer demonstrate excellent safety profile and biological activity ATOR-1017. This peer-reviewed publication also reaffirms the scientific value of targeting 4-1BB pathway as a cancer immunotherapy, and further enhances its potential for future development."

Alligator remains focused on advancing its lead candidate, mitazalimab, while exploring strategic opportunities to realize the potential of ATOR-1017.

For further information, please contact:

Søren Bregenholt, CEO
E-mail: soren.bregenholt@alligatorbioscience.com
Phone: +46 (0) 46 540 82 00

About Alligator Bioscience

Alligator is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing tumor-directed immuno-oncology antibody drugs focused on the CD40 receptor. This validated approach promotes priming of tumor-specific T cells and reversing the immunosuppressive nature of the tumor microenvironment, with significant potential benefits for cancer patients across multiple types of cancer. The Company's lead drug candidate mitazalimab, is currently in preparation for Phase 3 development, and has previously presented unprecedented survival data at 18-months follow up in first-line metastatic pancreatic cancer patients in the Phase 2 trial OPTIMIZE-1.

Alligator is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ATORX) and headquartered in Lund, Sweden.

For more information, please visit alligatorbioscience.com.

Attachments

Alligator Bioscience Announces Publication of Clinical Data for ATOR-1017 (evunzekibart) in the Journal for ImmunoTherapy of Cancer

SOURCE: Alligator Bioscience



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
