The 9 cm² cell consists of a top cell based on a perovskite absorber and a bottom cell with a heterojunction (HJT) structure. The results improve on the 29. 8% efficiency CEA and Enel achieved for the same kind of cell in December. Researchers at France's National Solar Energy Institute (INES) - a division of the French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission (CEA) - and Italian renewables specialist Enel Green Power claim to have achieved a power conversion efficiency of 30. 8% for a two-terminal tandem perovskite-silicon solar cell. The cell consists of a top cell based on a perovskite ...

