PR Newswire
29.01.2025 10:06 Uhr
96 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Stagwell Inc.: Forsman & Bodenfors Welcomes Industry Trailblazer Justine Armour as Global Chief Creative Officer

Finanznachrichten News

New creative leader brings close to three decades of culture-defining experience to role

LONDON, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the industry's most lauded female creative leaders, Justine Armour is to join Forsman & Bodenfors, a part of the Stagwell (STGW) network, as the Swedish-founded creative collective's newly appointed Global CCO.

One of the industry's most lauded female creative leaders, Justine Armour is to join Forsman & Bodenfors as the Swedish-founded creative collective's newly appointed Global CCO.

Forsman & Bodenfors is one of the most influential creative agencies in the world. With a reputation for bold, transformative work that impacts culture, leading to iconic campaigns like 'Epic Split' for Volvo Trucks, 'Wow No Cow' for Oatly, 'Marriage Market Takeover' for SK-II and 'Visit Sweden (not Switzerland)' for Visit Sweden.

As Global CCO, Justine will play an invaluable role in expanding and strengthening the collective's global creative offering across its nine offices. Justine will initially be based in New York, relocating to London later in the year.

Said Armour: "The global creative industry is crying out for a truly distinctive, unique offering like the collective at Forsman & Bodenfors. The Swedes are genuinely creative in their very DNA; from the process to the org structure, F&B approaches things in a completely counter-cultural way compared to a traditional agency. I find this invigorating, and it's no surprise that the collective has made some of my most favourite work in the world over the years. The F&B culture is designed to support and produce creativity that stands apart and transforms thoroughly, and I'm looking forward to helping bring that magic to a wider array of creative talent and clients around the world."

Most recently, Justine was a Partner and CCO at independent New York agency, FIG. Justine joined FIG from Grey New York where she was chief creative officer, the only woman to hold the position in over 105 years. Prior to Grey she built a diverse portfolio across agencies including 72andSunny, Wieden+Kennedy, Publicis Mojo and Saatchi & Saatchi. She began her career in her native Australia, at McCann Erickson Brisbane.

"Justine's outstanding creativity and track record of producing work that helps brands grow makes her the perfect partner for us - curating Forsman & Bodenfors' direction as we move into a new era" commented James Denton-Clark, the agency's recently appointed Global CEO.

"Creativity at Forsman & Bodenfors has always been about how we approach the task and the outcomes rather than outputs. Justine really gets that creativity is the process through which we can achieve these outstanding results," Denton-Clark added.

Recognised across every major global award show including Cannes Lions, D&AD, One Show, LIA's and more, Justine has previously been named to Adweek's Creative 100 list; listed by Campaign magazine as a US Female Frontier honouree and recognised as one of AdAge's Leading Women. A champion of diversity, equity and purpose, Justine has spoken at numerous events including One Club Creative Summit, SXSW and TribecaX.

About Forsman & Bodenfors Founded in 1986, Forsman & Bodenfors has achieved global fame as a creative collective that transforms businesses and shifts culture. One of the most awarded agencies in the world, F&B is renowned for its uniquely flat structure, radically collaborative ways and highly creative ideas that transcend media and earn their way into culture for clients including Volvo, Oatly, H&M, LG, P&G and Therabody. The collective has grown from Swedish roots to offices around the world, including Gothenburg, Stockholm, London, Dublin, Dubai, Singapore, Shanghai, Toronto and New York. The first creative agency to be certified by the Fair Pay Workplace for gender pay equity, Forsman & Bodenfors is part of the challenger network Stagwell.

Contacts

Deborah.abraham@forsman.com +65 9114 9063
Trudi.harris@forsman.com +44 7520 665371

Forsman & Bodenfors

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2608195/Justine_Armour.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2373904/Forsman_Bodenfors_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/forsman--bodenfors-welcomes-industry-trailblazer-justine-armour-as-global-chief-creative-officer-302362645.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
