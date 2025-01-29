Anzeige
Mittwoch, 29.01.2025
WKN: 883870 | ISIN: SE0000163594
29.01.25
11:00 Uhr
12,125 Euro
+0,055
+0,46 %
PR Newswire
29.01.2025 10:24 Uhr
94 Leser
Securitas AB to publish the Full-year Report January-December 2024 on February 6, 2025

Finanznachrichten News

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Securitas AB will publish the Full-year Report January-December 2024 on Thursday February 6, 2025, at 8.00 a.m. (CET).

8.00 a.m. (CET) Report release

The report will be sent as a press release from Cision (www.cision.se) and will automatically be published on www.securitas.com when released.

9.00 a.m. (CET) Presentation slides available

For presentation slides, follow the link

www.securitas.com/en/investors/financial-reports-and-presentations

9.30 a.m. (CET) Telephone conference and audio cast

Analysts and media are invited to participate in a telephone conference at 9.30 a.m. where Securitas President and CEO Magnus Ahlqvist and CFO Andreas Lindback will present the report and answer questions. The telephone conference will also be audio casted live via Securitas' website.

To follow the audio cast of the telephone conference via the web, please follow the link www.securitas.com/en/investors/financial-reports-and-presentations

Questions for the management can be placed by phone. To ask questions by phone, access to the teleconference register by clicking on the link To the teleconference.

If you wish to ask a question, please dial *5 on your telephone keypad to enter the queue.

A recorded version of the audio cast will be available on the same web page after the telephone conference. We value your privacy and want to be transparent with you on the way that we collect and use your personal data when you participate in the telephone conference. Please follow this link to read our privacy policy for telephone conferences/audio casts in relation to publication of interim reports: www.securitas.com/privacy-policy-audiocasts.

Further information:

Investors: Carina Florén, IR Manager; +46 73 719 21 01, carina.floren@securitas.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/securitas/r/securitas-ab-to-publish-the-full-year-report-january-december-2024-on-february-6--2025,c4097437

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1062/4097437/3231424.pdf

Invitation Q4 2024

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/securitas-ab-to-publish-the-full-year-report-january-december-2024-on-february-6-2025-302363091.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
