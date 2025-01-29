UNITED SUPPORT FOR RFK JR. AT HHS: The Compassion Center, Coalition for Patients' Rights, and Integrative Providers Association urge the Senate to confirm Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as Secretary of Health and Human Services. Citing his decades-long advocacy for patient rights, environmental responsibility, and integrative care, they see a transformative opportunity to restore trust, champion preventative solutions, and reduce chronic disease. They call for swift action to usher in an era of holistic, compassion-driven leadership. We stand ready.

Compassion Center, the Coalition for Patients' Rights, and the Integrative Providers Association stand together in strong support of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s confirmation as Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS). We urge the Senate to move forward with his confirmation, recognizing the urgent need for leadership that prioritizes patient rights, healthcare accessibility, and holistic, science-backed solutions.

For decades, Secretary Kennedy has been a champion of public health, environmental responsibility, and medical freedom. His leadership presents a unique opportunity to reshape American healthcare by integrating preventative care, patient empowerment, plant-based and all-natural medicines and sustainable policies that improve lives while reducing the burden of chronic disease.

A Call for Compassion and Common Sense

As organizations committed to advancing patient-centered, integrative healthcare, we believe this confirmation is the next crucial step toward restoring trust and effectiveness in our Nation's healthcare systems. To those who are in opposition, we gently suggest: perhaps step aside, take a deep breath, and enjoy a healthy meal. A clear mind and a nourished body might just help us all see the true value in leadership that puts compassion, integrity, and patient well-being above politics.

The Path Forward

The American people deserve a healthcare system that is accessible, ethical, and built on prevention and sustainability. With Secretary Kennedy's leadership at HHS, we see a future that includes:

Greater access to integrative and preventative healthcare solutions that empower patients with security and affo.

Policies that promote nutritional health and environmental responsibility for long-term wellness.

A healthcare system that prioritizes transparency, informed consent, and patient rights.

We urge the Senate to move forward with his confirmation and join us in supporting a new era of compassionate, patient-focused leadership.

Join Us

We invite policymakers, healthcare professionals, and advocates to stand with us in support of a future where patient rights, holistic health, and sustainable well-being are prioritized. The time for compassion and common-sense solutions is now.

About Us

The Compassion Center, Coalition for Patients' Rights, and Integrative Providers Association are dedicated to advocating for healthcare reform that prioritizes patient empowerment, integrative medicine, and sustainable wellness solutions. We believe in a healthcare system that serves the people first-rooted in compassion, science, and the fundamental right to informed health choices.

Founded in 2001, Compassion Center was founded by-patients, for-patients in the name of patients in Eugene, Oregon and has grown to serve patients in over 18 states. Compassion Center is dedicated to advancing professional education, patient advocacy and healthcare innovations that lead to improved access, affordability and equity.

To learn more about the Compassion Center, visit: https://compassion-center.org/

To learn more about the Coalition for Patient Rights, visit: https://coalitionforpatientrights.org/

To learn more about the Integrative Providers Association, visit: www.IntegrativeProviders.org

For media inquiries or to learn more about our initiatives, please contact:

Contact Information

Sophaur One

Director of Communications

sophaur.one@compassion-center.org

844-842-2667 Ext 1

James Garvey

CIFR Director of Collaborative Programs

james.garvey@compassion-center.org

844-842-COMPASSION Ext 1

