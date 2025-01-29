SNK CORPORATION: FATAL FURY: City of the Wolves Announces Open Beta, from February 20-24

Dive into the Open Beta for FATAL FURY: City of the Wolves, featuring eight different characters and four game modes!

OSAKA, Japan, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, SNK CORPORATION announced an Open Beta test for FATAL FURY: City of the Wolves. The beta for SNK's highly anticipated fighting game will be available from February 20 to February 24 (PST) on PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam. Participation in the beta test does NOT require an active PlayStation®Plus or Xbox Game Pass Core/Ultimate subscription. FATAL FURY: City of the Wolves is set to release on April 24, 2025.

Rev Up for Open Beta

From February 20, 2025 (12 AM PST) through February 24, 2025 (11:59 PM PST)***, PC and console players can choose from eight total characters and throw down with friends in three online modes: Ranked Match, Casual Match, or Room Match. Those eager to hone their skills and learn dynamic combo routes can practice in the offline Training mode.

FATAL FURY: City of the Wolves introduces a stunning, comic-inspired art style that's a visual treat for series fans, combined with fights fueled by the cutting-edge REV System to deliver dynamic matches. The open beta offers the public their first opportunity to experience the modernized action of City of the Wolves at home, featuring two distinct control schemes tailored to engage both newcomers and seasoned pros.

Assets for the FATAL FURY: City of the Wolves are available here.

For all the latest on FATAL FURY, follow SNK's KOF Studio on X and Instagram, or join the official Discord.

***Note that start time for the test is subject to change, and participants should understand that the game may not always function properly or as intended during this test. An Internet connection is required, and this version of the game will only be playable during the designated test period. Additionally, save data from this test cannot be transferred to the retail version, and test content is subject to change without notice.

ABOUT SNK

Founded in 1978, SNK CORPORATION is a Japanese video game company headquartered in Osaka, Japan. Learn more about SNK CORPORATION by visiting https://www.snk-corp.co.jp/us/.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2605421/cotw_obt_eng_pst.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/fatal-fury-city-of-the-wolves-announces-open-beta-from-february-2024-302363092.html