The Bangladeshi authorities are seeking proposals to build 19 solar plants with capacities ranging from 70 MW to 100 MW across several regions. The Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) has launched a tender for 19 solar plants with a combined capacity of 1,780 MW. There will be 15 projects, each with 100 MW of capacity, as well as four 70 MW installations. All of the plants will be built near substations. The 70 MW projects will be built in Iswhardi in Pabna, Chakaria and Pekua in Cox's Bazar, and Sitakunda in Chattogram. The 100 MW solar arrays will be built in Anwara in Chattogram, Cox's ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...