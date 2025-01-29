HONOLULU--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE: CPF) (the "Company"), parent company of Central Pacific Bank (the "Bank" or "CPB"), today reported net income of $11.3 million, or fully diluted earnings per share ("EPS") of $0.42 for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to net income of $13.3 million, or EPS of $0.49 in the previous quarter and net income of $14.9 million, or EPS of $0.55 in the year-ago quarter. For the 2024 year, net income and EPS was $53.4 million and $1.97, respectively, compared to net income and EPS of $58.7 million and $2.17, respectively, in the 2023 year.
Results for the fourth quarter of 2024 were impacted by a pre-tax loss related to an investment portfolio repositioning of $9.9 million. Results for the third quarter of 2024 were impacted by $3.1 million in pre-tax expenses related to our evaluation and assessment of a strategic opportunity, as previously reported. Excluding the aforementioned pre-tax items of $3.1 million and $9.9 million in the third and fourth quarters of 2024, respectively, adjusted net income and EPS (non-GAAP) for the third quarter was approximately $15.7 million and $0.58, respectively, compared to adjusted net income and EPS (non-GAAP) of $19.0 million and $0.70, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2024. Excluding the aforementioned pre-tax items in the third and fourth quarters of 2024 totaling $13.0 million, adjusted net income and EPS (non-GAAP) for the 2024 year was $63.4 million and $2.34, respectively.
"2024 was a solid year for Central Pacific Bank and we would like to send a sincere thank you to our valued customers and all the communities we serve. Key contributors to our success in 2024 included strong NIM expansion and core deposit growth, along with very healthy levels of liquidity, asset quality and capital," said Arnold Martines, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We are proud to be recognized once again as one of America's Best Regional Banks by Newsweek, one of the Best in State Banks by Forbes, and the Best Bank in Hawaii by readers of the Honolulu Star Advertiser. It is a testament to the hard work and exceptional customer service all of our employees consistently demonstrate. In 2025, we will continue to execute upon our strategies and build upon the success we've had in 2024."
Earnings Highlights
Net interest income was $55.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, which increased by $1.9 million, or 3.6% from the previous quarter, and increased by $4.6 million, or 9.1% from the year-ago quarter. Net interest margin ("NIM") was 3.17% for the fourth quarter of 2024, an increase of 10 basis points ("bp" or "bps") from the previous quarter and an increase of 33 bps from the year-ago quarter. The sequential quarter increase in net interest income and NIM was primarily due to a 15 bps decline in average rates paid on interest-bearing deposits, combined with a higher average yield earned on loans of 2 bps.
During the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company completed an investment portfolio repositioning related to its available-for-sale investment securities portfolio. The Company sold lower-yielding available-for-sale debt securities with a book value of $106.5 million and received proceeds of $96.6 million, which resulted in a pre-tax loss of $9.9 million. Proceeds from the sale were reinvested in $101.6 million of higher-yielding debt securities. The Company estimates the transaction will result in a prospective annual increase to net interest income of $2.7 million and net interest margin of 4 bps. The earn-back period is estimated to be approximately 3.5 years. The securities sold had a weighted average yield of 2.1% and a weighted average duration of 3.6 years, and the securities purchased had a weighted average yield of 4.9% and a weighted average duration of 4.1 years.
The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $0.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to a provision of $2.8 million in the previous quarter and a provision of $4.7 million in the year-ago quarter. The provision in the current quarter consisted of a provision for credit losses on loans of $1.4 million, offset by a credit to the provision for off-balance sheet exposures of $0.6 million. The lower provision for credit losses was primarily due to improvements in the economic forecast and movements in loan balances by segment, combined with an overall loan balance decline during the quarter.
Other operating income totaled $2.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $12.7 million in the previous quarter and $15.2 million in the year-ago quarter. The lower other operating income was primarily due to the aforementioned pre-tax loss on sales of investment securities related to an investment portfolio repositioning of $9.9 million.
Other operating expense totaled $44.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $46.7 million in the previous quarter and $42.5 million in the year-ago quarter. The sequential quarter reduction in other operating expense was primarily due to the aforementioned $3.1 million in expenses related to a strategic opportunity (included in other) in the third quarter of 2024. In addition, the Company recorded lower directors' deferred compensation plan expenses of $1.2 million (included in other). These decreases were partially offset by an impairment charge on intangible assets of $1.4 million (included in other) during the fourth quarter of 2024.
The efficiency ratio was 75.65% for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 70.12% in the previous quarter and 64.12% in the year-ago quarter. Excluding the aforementioned pre-tax items, the adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) was 64.65% for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to an adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) of 65.51% for the third quarter of 2024.
The effective tax rate was 15.4% for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 22.0% in the previous quarter and 22.3% in the year-ago quarter. The decrease in the effective tax rate was primarily due to additional tax credits recognized and tax return to provision adjustments.
Balance Sheet Highlights
Total assets of $7.47 billion at December 31, 2024 increased by $56.7 million, or 0.8% from $7.42 billion at September 30, 2024, and decreased by $170.7 million, or 2.2% from $7.64 billion at December 31, 2023. The Company had $380.9 million in cash on its balance sheet and $2.49 billion in total other liquidity sources, including available borrowing capacity and unpledged investment securities at December 31, 2024.
Total loans, net of deferred fees and costs, of $5.33 billion at December 31, 2024 decreased by $9.8 million, or 0.2% from $5.34 billion at September 30, 2024, and decreased by $106.1 million, or 2.0% from $5.44 billion at December 31, 2023. Average yields earned on loans during the fourth quarter of 2024 was 4.91%, compared to 4.89% in the previous quarter and 4.55% in the year-ago quarter.
Total deposits of $6.64 billion at December 31, 2024 increased by $61.0 million, or 0.93% from $6.58 billion at September 30, 2024, and decreased by $203.6 million, or 3.0% from $6.85 billion at December 31, 2023. Core deposits, which include demand deposits, savings and money market deposits and time deposits up to $250,000, totaled $6.04 billion at December 31, 2024, and increased by $74.2 million, or 1.2% from $5.97 billion at September 30, 2024. Average rates paid on total deposits during the fourth quarter of 2024 was 1.21%, compared to 1.32% in the previous quarter and 1.22% in the year-ago quarter.
Asset Quality
Nonperforming assets totaled $11.0 million, or 0.15% of total assets at December 31, 2024, compared to $11.6 million, or 0.16% of total assets at September 30, 2024 and $7.0 million, or 0.09% of total assets at December 31, 2023.
Net charge-offs totaled $3.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to net charge-offs of $3.6 million in the previous quarter, and net charge-offs of $5.5 million in the year-ago quarter. Annualized net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans was 0.29%, 0.27% and 0.41% during the three months ended December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively.
The allowance for credit losses, as a percentage of total loans was 1.11% at December 31, 2024, compared to 1.15% at September 30, 2024, and 1.18% at December 31, 2023.
Capital
Total shareholders' equity was $538.4 million at December 31, 2024, compared to $543.7 million and $503.8 million at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively.
The Company's leverage, common equity tier 1, tier 1 risk-based capital, and total risk-based capital ratios were 9.3%, 12.3%, 13.2%, and 15.4%, respectively, at December 31, 2024, compared to 9.5%, 12.1%, 13.1%, and 15.3%, respectively, at September 30, 2024.
On January 28, 2025, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.27 per share on its outstanding common shares. The dividend represents an increase of 3.8% from the $0.26 per share in the fourth quarter of 2024 and will be payable on March 17, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 28, 2025.
On January 28, 2025, the Company's Board of Directors also authorized the repurchase of up to $30 million of its common stock from time to time in the open market or in privately negotiated transactions, pursuant to a newly authorized share repurchase program (the "Repurchase Plan"). The Repurchase Plan replaces and supersedes in its entirety the share repurchase program previously approved by the Company's Board of Directors. During the year ended December 31, 2024, the Company repurchased 49,960 shares of common stock, at a total cost of $0.9 million, or an average cost per share of $18.92. During the year ended December 31, 2024, the Company returned $29.1 million in capital to its shareholders through cash dividends and share repurchases.
Regulatory
On January 10, 2025, the Bank received final approval from the Federal Reserve to become a member of the Federal Reserve System (the "Fed Membership"). Accordingly, upon the effective date, the Bank's primary federal supervisor will be the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, acting through authority delegated to the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco. The Fed Membership became effective on January 24, 2025.
As a bank holding company, the Company is already supervised by the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco, and the Company believes that the Bank's Fed Membership will streamline the Company's regulatory oversight structure by having a single federal supervisor for both the Company and the Bank. Both the Company and the Bank will continue to be regulated by the Hawaii Division of Financial Institutions. The Bank's deposits will continue to be insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, in accordance with applicable limits.
About Central Pacific Financial Corp.
Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a Hawaii-based bank holding company with approximately $7.47 billion in assets as of December 31, 2024. Central Pacific Bank, its primary subsidiary, operates 27 branches and 55 ATMs in the State of Hawaii. Central Pacific Financial Corp. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the symbol "CPF." For additional information, please visit: cpb.bank
Forward-Looking Statements
This document may contain forward-looking statements ("FLS") concerning: projections of revenues, expenses, income or loss, earnings or loss per share, capital expenditures, payment or nonpayment of dividends, net interest income, capital position, credit losses, net interest margin or other financial items; statements of plans, objectives and expectations of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (the "Company") or its management or Board of Directors, including those relating to business plans, use of capital resources, products or services and regulatory developments and regulatory actions; statements of future economic performance including anticipated performance results from our business initiatives; or any statements of the assumptions underlying or relating to any of the foregoing. Words such as "believe," "plan," "anticipate," "seek," "expect," "intend," "forecast," "hope," "target," "continue," "remain," "estimate," "will," "should," "may" and other similar expressions are intended to identify FLS but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements.
While we believe that our FLS and the assumptions underlying them are reasonably based, such statements and assumptions are by their nature subject to risks and uncertainties, thus could later prove to be inaccurate or incorrect. Accordingly, actual results could differ materially from those statements or projections for a variety of reasons, including, but not limited to: the effects of inflation and interest rate fluctuations; the adverse effects of bank failures and the potential impact of such developments on customer confidence, deposit behavior, liquidity and regulatory responses thereto; the adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic virus (and its variants) and other pandemic viruses on local, national and international economies, including, but not limited to, the adverse impact on tourism and construction in the State of Hawaii, our borrowers, customers, third-party contractors, vendors and employees, as well as the effects of government programs and initiatives in response thereto; supply chain disruptions; labor contract disputes and potential strikes; the increase in inventory or adverse conditions in the real estate market and deterioration in the construction industry; adverse changes in the financial performance and/or condition of our borrowers and, as a result, increased loan delinquency rates, deterioration in asset quality, and losses in our loan portfolio; the impact of local, national, and international economies and events (including natural disasters such as wildfires, volcanic eruptions, hurricanes, tsunamis, storms, and earthquakes) on the Company's business and operations and on tourism, the military, and other major industries operating within the Hawaii market and any other markets in which the Company does business; deterioration or malaise in domestic economic conditions, including any destabilization in the financial industry and deterioration of the real estate market, as well as the impact of declining levels of consumer and business confidence in the state of the economy in general and in financial institutions in particular; changes in estimates of future reserve requirements based upon the periodic review thereof under relevant regulatory and accounting requirements; the impact of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act, changes in capital standards, other regulatory reform and federal and state legislation, including but not limited to regulations promulgated by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, government-sponsored enterprise reform, and any related rules and regulations which affect our business operations and competitiveness; the costs and effects of legal and regulatory developments, including legal proceedings and lawsuits we are or may become subject to, or regulatory or other governmental inquiries and proceedings and the resolution thereof; the results of regulatory examinations or reviews and the effect of, and our ability to comply with, any regulations or regulatory orders or actions we are or may become subject to, and the effect of any recurring or special FDIC assessments; the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies, as well as the PCAOB, the FASB and other accounting standard setters and the cost and resources required to implement such changes; the effects of and changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including the interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; securities market and monetary fluctuations, including the impact resulting from the elimination of the LIBOR Index; negative trends in our market capitalization and adverse changes in the price of the Company's common stock; the effects of any potential or actual acquisitions or dispositions we may make or evaluate, and the related costs; political instability; acts of war or terrorism; changes in consumer spending, borrowings and savings habits; technological changes and developments; cybersecurity and data privacy breaches and the consequence therefrom; failure to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting or disclosure controls and procedures; our ability to address deficiencies in our internal controls over financial reporting or disclosure controls and procedures; changes in the competitive environment among financial holding companies and other financial service providers; our ability to successfully implement our initiatives to lower our efficiency ratio; our ability to attract and retain key personnel; changes in our personnel, organization, compensation and benefit plans; our ability to successfully implement and achieve the objectives of our BaaS initiatives, including adoption of the initiatives by customers and risks faced by any of our bank collaborations including reputational and regulatory risk; and our success at managing the risks involved in the foregoing items.
For further information with respect to factors that could cause actual results to materially differ from the expectations or projections stated in the FLS, please see the Company's publicly available SEC filings, including the Company's Form 10-K for the last fiscal year and, in particular, the discussion of "Risk Factors" set forth therein. We urge investors to consider all of these factors carefully in evaluating the FLS contained in this document. FLS speak only as of the date on which such statements are made. We undertake no obligation to update any FLS to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statements are made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events except as required by law.
CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
TABLE 1
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
(Dollars in thousands,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Dec 31,
except for per share amounts)
2024
2024
2024
2024
2023
2024
2023
CONDENSED INCOME STATEMENT
Net interest income
$
55,774
$
53,851
$
51,921
$
50,187
$
51,142
$
211,733
$
210,000
Provision for credit losses
818
2,833
2,239
3,936
4,653
9,826
15,698
Total other operating income
2,624
12,734
12,121
11,244
15,172
38,723
46,663
Total other operating expense
44,177
46,687
41,151
40,576
42,522
172,591
164,143
Income tax expense
2,058
3,760
4,835
3,974
4,273
14,627
18,153
Net income
11,345
13,305
15,817
12,945
14,866
53,412
58,669
Basic earnings per share
$
0.42
$
0.49
$
0.58
$
0.48
$
0.55
$
1.97
$
2.17
Diluted earnings per share
0.42
0.49
0.58
0.48
0.55
1.97
2.17
Dividends declared per share
0.26
0.26
0.26
0.26
0.26
1.04
1.04
PERFORMANCE RATIOS
Return on average assets (ROA) [1]
0.62
%
0.72
%
0.86
%
0.70
%
0.79
%
0.72
%
0.78
%
Return on average shareholders' equity (ROE) [1]
8.37
10.02
12.42
10.33
12.55
10.25
12.38
Average shareholders' equity to average assets
7.35
7.23
6.94
6.73
6.32
7.06
6.34
Efficiency ratio [2]
75.65
70.12
64.26
66.05
64.12
68.91
63.95
Net interest margin (NIM) [1]
3.17
3.07
2.97
2.83
2.84
3.01
2.94
Dividend payout ratio [3]
61.90
53.06
44.83
54.17
47.27
52.79
47.93
SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCES
Average loans, including loans held for sale
$
5,315,802
$
5,330,810
$
5,385,829
$
5,400,558
$
5,458,245
$
5,358,059
$
5,508,530
Average interest-earning assets
7,052,296
7,022,910
7,032,515
7,140,264
7,208,613
7,061,864
7,169,463
Average assets
7,377,398
7,347,403
7,338,714
7,449,661
7,498,097
7,378,207
7,479,243
Average deposits
6,546,616
6,535,422
6,542,767
6,659,812
6,730,883
6,570,990
6,700,127
Average interest-bearing liabilities
4,906,623
4,904,460
4,910,998
5,009,542
5,023,321
4,932,757
4,938,705
Average shareholders' equity
542,135
530,928
509,507
501,120
473,708
521,008
473,819
[1] ROA and ROE are annualized based on a 30/360 day convention. Annualized net interest income and expense in the NIM calculation are based on the day count interest payment conventions at the interest-earning asset or interest-bearing liability level (i.e. 30/360, actual/actual).
[2] Efficiency ratio is defined as total other operating expense divided by total revenue (net interest income and total other operating income).
[3] Dividend payout ratio is defined as dividends declared per share divided by diluted earnings per share.
CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
TABLE 1 (CONTINUED)
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
2024
2024
2024
2024
2023
REGULATORY CAPITAL RATIOS
Central Pacific Financial Corp.
Leverage ratio
9.3
%
9.5
%
9.3
%
9.0
%
8.8
%
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio
12.3
12.1
11.9
11.6
11.4
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
13.2
13.1
12.8
12.6
12.4
Total risk-based capital ratio
15.4
15.3
15.1
14.8
14.6
Central Pacific Bank
Leverage ratio
9.7
9.8
9.6
9.4
9.2
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio
13.8
13.6
13.3
13.1
12.9
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
13.8
13.6
13.3
13.1
12.9
Total risk-based capital ratio
14.9
14.8
14.5
14.3
14.1
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
(dollars in thousands, except for per share amounts)
2024
2024
2024
2024
2023
BALANCE SHEET
Total loans, net of deferred fees and costs
$
5,332,852
$
5,342,609
$
5,383,644
$
5,401,417
$
5,438,982
Total assets
7,472,096
7,415,430
7,386,952
7,409,999
7,642,796
Total deposits
6,644,011
6,583,013
6,582,455
6,618,854
6,847,592
Long-term debt
156,345
156,284
156,223
156,163
156,102
Total shareholders' equity
538,385
543,725
518,647
507,203
503,815
Total shareholders' equity to total assets
7.21
%
7.33
%
7.02
%
6.84
%
6.59
%
ASSET QUALITY
Allowance for credit losses (ACL)
$
59,182
$
61,647
$
62,225
$
63,532
$
63,934
Nonaccrual loans
11,018
11,597
10,257
10,132
7,008
Non-performing assets (NPA)
11,018
11,597
10,257
10,132
7,008
Ratio of ACL to total loans
1.11
%
1.15
%
1.16
%
1.18
%
1.18
%
Ratio of NPA to total assets
0.15
%
0.16
%
0.14
%
0.14
%
0.09
%
PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK OUTSTANDING
Book value per common share
$
19.89
$
20.09
$
19.16
$
18.76
$
18.63
Closing market price per common share
29.05
29.51
21.20
19.75
19.68
CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
TABLE 2
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except share data)
2024
2024
2024
2024
2023
ASSETS
Cash and due from financial institutions
$
77,774
$
100,064
$
103,829
$
98,410
$
116,181
Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions
303,167
226,505
195,062
214,472
406,256
Investment securities:
Available-for-sale debt securities, at fair value
737,658
723,453
676,719
660,833
647,210
Held-to-maturity debt securities, at amortized cost; fair value of: $506,681 at December 31, 2024, $546,990 at September 30, 2024, $528,088 at June 30, 2024, $541,685 at March 31, 2024, and $565,178 at December 31, 2023
596,930
606,117
615,867
624,948
632,338
Total investment securities
1,334,588
1,329,570
1,292,586
1,285,781
1,279,548
Loans held for sale
5,662
1,609
3,950
755
1,778
Loans, net of deferred fees and costs
5,332,852
5,342,609
5,383,644
5,401,417
5,438,982
Less: allowance for credit losses
(59,182
)
(61,647
)
(62,225
)
(63,532
)
(63,934
)
Loans, net of allowance for credit losses
5,273,670
5,280,962
5,321,419
5,337,885
5,375,048
Premises and equipment, net
104,342
104,575
100,646
97,688
96,184
Accrued interest receivable
23,378
23,942
23,184
21,957
21,511
Investment in unconsolidated entities
52,417
54,836
40,155
40,780
41,546
Mortgage servicing rights
8,473
8,513
8,636
8,599
8,696
Bank-owned life insurance
176,216
175,914
173,716
172,228
170,706
Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines ("FHLB") stock
6,929
6,929
6,925
6,921
6,793
Right-of-use lease assets
30,824
32,192
32,081
32,079
29,720
Other assets
74,656
69,819
84,763
92,444
88,829
Total assets
$
7,472,096
$
7,415,430
$
7,386,952
$
7,409,999
$
7,642,796
LIABILITIES
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing demand
$
1,888,937
$
1,838,009
$
1,847,173
$
1,848,554
$
1,913,379
Interest-bearing demand
1,338,719
1,255,382
1,283,669
1,290,321
1,329,189
Savings and money market
2,329,170
2,336,323
2,234,111
2,211,966
2,209,733
Time
1,087,185
1,153,299
1,217,502
1,268,013
1,395,291
Total deposits
6,644,011
6,583,013
6,582,455
6,618,854
6,847,592
Long-term debt, net of unamortized debt issuance costs of: $202 at December 31, 2024, $263 at September 30, 2024, $324 at June 30, 2024, $384 at March 31, 2024, and $445 at December 31, 2023
156,345
156,284
156,223
156,163
156,102
Lease liabilities
32,025
33,807
33,422
33,169
30,634
Accrued interest payable
10,051
12,980
14,998
16,654
18,948
Other liabilities
91,279
85,621
81,207
77,956
85,705
Total liabilities
6,933,711
6,871,705
6,868,305
6,902,796
7,138,981
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Shareholders' equity:
Preferred stock, no par value, authorized 1,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding: none at December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, and December 31, 2023
-
-
-
-
-
Common stock, no par value, authorized 185,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding: 27,065,570 at December 31, 2024, 27,064,501 at September 30, 2024, 27,063,644 at June 30, 2024, 27,042,326 at March 31, 2024, and 27,045,033 at December 31, 2023
404,494
404,494
404,494
404,494
405,439
Additional paid-in capital
105,054
104,794
104,161
103,130
102,982
Retained earnings
143,259
138,951
132,683
123,902
117,990
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(114,422
)
(104,514
)
(122,691
)
(124,323
)
(122,596
)
Total shareholders' equity
538,385
543,725
518,647
507,203
503,815
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
7,472,096
$
7,415,430
$
7,386,952
$
7,409,999
$
7,642,796
CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
TABLE 3
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Dec 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2024
2024
2024
2024
2023
2024
2023
Interest income:
Interest and fees on loans
$
65,482
$
65,469
$
64,422
$
62,819
$
62,429
$
258,192
$
243,315
Interest and dividends on investment securities:
Taxable investment securities
8,626
8,975
8,466
7,211
7,292
33,278
28,789
Tax-exempt investment securities
723
551
598
655
686
2,527
2,912
Interest on deposits in other financial institutions
3,004
2,775
2,203
3,611
3,597
11,593
7,163
Dividend income on FHLB stock
125
127
151
106
109
509
478
Total interest income
77,960
77,897
75,840
74,402
74,113
306,099
282,657
Interest expense:
Interest on deposits:
Interest-bearing demand
686
484
490
499
467
2,159
1,701
Savings and money market
9,388
10,235
8,977
8,443
7,459
37,043
21,979
Time
9,881
11,040
12,173
12,990
12,741
46,084
39,205
Interest on short-term borrowings
-
-
1
-
-
1
1,139
Interest on long-term debt
2,231
2,287
2,278
2,283
2,304
9,079
8,633
Total interest expense
22,186
24,046
23,919
24,215
22,971
94,366
72,657
Net interest income
55,774
53,851
51,921
50,187
51,142
211,733
210,000
Provision for credit losses
818
2,833
2,239
3,936
4,653
9,826
15,698
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
54,956
51,018
49,682
46,251
46,489
201,907
194,302
Other operating income:
Mortgage banking income
913
822
1,040
613
611
3,388
2,592
Service charges on deposit accounts
2,251
2,167
2,135
2,103
2,312
8,656
8,753
Other service charges and fees
5,476
5,947
5,869
5,261
5,349
22,553
20,531
Income from fiduciary activities
1,430
1,447
1,449
1,435
1,272
5,761
4,895
Income from bank-owned life insurance
1,966
1,897
1,234
1,522
2,015
6,619
4,870
Net loss on sales of investment securities
(9,934
)
-
-
-
(1,939
)
(9,934
)
(2,074
)
Other
522
454
394
310
5,552
1,680
7,096
Total other operating income
2,624
12,734
12,121
11,244
15,172
38,723
46,663
Other operating expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
21,661
22,299
21,246
20,735
20,164
85,941
82,050
Net occupancy
4,192
4,612
4,597
4,600
4,676
18,001
18,185
Computer software
4,757
4,590
4,381
4,287
4,026
18,015
17,726
Legal and professional services
2,504
2,460
2,506
2,320
2,245
9,790
9,959
Equipment
904
972
995
1,010
968
3,881
3,958
Advertising
911
889
901
914
1,045
3,615
3,888
Communication
943
740
657
837
632
3,177
3,010
Other
8,305
10,125
5,868
5,873
8,766
30,171
25,367
Total other operating expense
44,177
46,687
41,151
40,576
42,522
172,591
164,143
Income before income taxes
13,403
17,065
20,652
16,919
19,139
68,039
76,822
Income tax expense
2,058
3,760
4,835
3,974
4,273
14,627
18,153
Net income
$
11,345
$
13,305
$
15,817
$
12,945
$
14,866
$
53,412
$
58,669
Per common share data:
Basic earnings per share
$
0.42
$
0.49
$
0.58
$
0.48
$
0.55
$
1.97
$
2.17
Diluted earnings per share
0.42
0.49
0.58
0.48
0.55
1.97
2.17
Cash dividends declared
0.26
0.26
0.26
0.26
0.26
1.04
1.04
Basic weighted average shares outstanding
27,065,047
27,064,035
27,053,549
27,046,525
27,044,121
27,057,329
27,027,681
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
27,221,121
27,194,625
27,116,349
27,099,101
27,097,285
27,157,120
27,080,518
CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Average Balances, Interest Income & Expense, Yields and Rates (Taxable Equivalent)
(Unaudited)
TABLE 4
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2024
September 30, 2024
December 31, 2023
Average
Average
Average
Average
Average
Average
(Dollars in thousands)
Balance
Yield/Rate
Interest
Balance
Yield/Rate
Interest
Balance
Yield/Rate
Interest
ASSETS
Interest-earning assets:
Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions
$
250,493
4.77
%
$
3,004
$
203,657
5.42
%
$
2,775
$
261,594
5.45
%
$
3,597
Investment securities:
Taxable
1,338,569
2.58
8,626
1,340,347
2.68
8,975
1,331,752
2.19
7,292
Tax-exempt [1]
140,503
2.60
915
141,168
1.98
697
146,803
2.36
868
Total investment securities
1,479,072
2.58
9,541
1,481,515
2.61
9,672
1,478,555
2.21
8,160
Loans, including loans held for sale
5,315,802
4.91
65,482
5,330,810
4.89
65,469
5,458,245
4.55
62,429
FHLB stock
6,929
7.23
125
6,928
7.31
127
10,219
4.30
109
Total interest-earning assets
7,052,296
4.42
78,152
7,022,910
4.43
78,043
7,208,613
4.10
74,295
Noninterest-earning assets
325,102
324,493
289,484
Total assets
$
7,377,398
$
7,347,403
$
7,498,097
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing demand deposits
$
1,312,561
0.21
%
$
686
$
1,267,135
0.15
%
$
484
$
1,315,943
0.14
%
$
467
Savings and money market deposits
2,313,293
1.61
9,388
2,298,853
1.77
10,235
2,217,065
1.33
7,459
Time deposits up to $250,000
518,540
2.99
3,900
534,497
3.15
4,238
478,085
2.80
3,373
Time deposits over $250,000
605,920
3.93
5,981
647,728
4.18
6,802
856,159
4.34
9,368
Total interest-bearing deposits
4,750,314
1.67
19,955
4,748,213
1.82
21,759
4,867,252
1.68
20,667
Federal funds purchased and securities sold
2
5.57
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
FHLB advances and other short-term borrowings
2
5.04
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Long-term debt
156,305
5.68
2,231
156,247
5.82
2,287
156,069
5.86
2,304
Total interest-bearing liabilities
4,906,623
1.80
22,186
4,904,460
1.95
24,046
5,023,321
1.81
22,971
Noninterest-bearing deposits
1,796,302
1,787,209
1,863,631
Other liabilities
132,338
124,806
137,437
Total liabilities
6,835,263
6,816,475
7,024,389
Total shareholders' equity
542,135
530,928
473,708
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
7,377,398
$
7,347,403
$
7,498,097
Net interest income
$
55,966
$
53,997
$
51,324
Interest rate spread
2.62
%
2.48
%
2.29
%
Net interest margin
3.17
%
3.07
%
2.84
%
[1] Interest income and resultant yield information for tax-exempt investment securities is expressed on a taxable-equivalent basis using a federal statutory tax rate of 21%.
CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Average Balances, Interest Income & Expense, Yields and Rates (Taxable Equivalent)
(Unaudited)
TABLE 5
Year Ended
Year Ended
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
Average
Average
Average
Average
(Dollars in thousands)
Balance
Yield/Rate
Interest
Balance
Yield/Rate
Interest
ASSETS
Interest-earning assets:
Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions
$
220,526
5.26
%
$
11,593
$
134,150
5.34
%
$
7,163
Investment securities:
Taxable
1,334,695
2.49
33,278
1,365,067
2.11
28,789
Tax-exempt [1]
141,688
2.26
3,199
150,399
2.45
3,686
Total investment securities
1,476,383
2.47
36,477
1,515,466
2.14
32,475
Loans, including loans held for sale
5,358,059
4.82
258,192
5,508,530
4.42
243,315
FHLB stock
6,896
7.38
509
11,317
4.23
478
Total interest-earning assets
7,061,864
4.34
306,771
7,169,463
3.95
283,431
Noninterest-earning assets
316,343
309,780
Total assets
$
7,378,207
$
7,479,243
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing demand deposits
$
1,287,628
0.17
%
$
2,159
$
1,359,240
0.13
%
$
1,701
Savings and money market deposits
2,263,273
1.64
37,043
2,195,763
1.00
21,979
Time deposits up to $250,000
538,216
3.16
17,025
415,541
2.15
8,917
Time deposits over $250,000
687,404
4.23
29,059
795,917
3.81
30,288
Total interest-bearing deposits
4,776,521
1.79
85,286
4,766,461
1.32
62,885
Federal funds purchased and securities sold
1
5.57
-
-
-
-
FHLB advances and other short-term borrowings
17
5.58
1
23,322
4.88
1,139
Long-term debt
156,218
5.81
9,079
148,922
5.80
8,633
Total interest-bearing liabilities
4,932,757
1.91
94,366
4,938,705
1.47
72,657
Noninterest-bearing deposits
1,794,469
1,933,666
Other liabilities
129,973
133,053
Total liabilities
6,857,199
7,005,424
Total shareholders' equity
521,008
473,819
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
7,378,207
$
7,479,243
Net interest income
$
212,405
$
210,774
Interest rate spread
2.43
%
2.48
%
Net interest margin
3.01
%
2.94
%
[1] Interest income and resultant yield information for tax-exempt investment securities is expressed on a taxable-equivalent basis using a federal statutory tax rate of 21%.
CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Loans by Geographic Distribution
(Unaudited)
TABLE 6
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
(Dollars in thousands)
2024
2024
2024
2024
2023
HAWAII:
Commercial and industrial
$
430,167
$
411,209
$
415,538
$
420,009
$
421,736
Real estate:
Construction
145,182
134,043
147,657
145,213
163,337
Residential mortgage
1,892,520
1,897,919
1,913,177
1,924,889
1,927,789
Home equity
676,982
697,123
706,811
729,210
736,524
Commercial mortgage
1,165,060
1,157,625
1,150,703
1,103,174
1,063,969
Consumer
274,712
277,849
287,295
306,563
322,346
Total loans, net of deferred fees and costs
4,584,623
4,575,768
4,621,181
4,629,058
4,635,701
Less: Allowance for credit losses
(45,967
)
(47,789
)
(47,902
)
(48,739
)
(48,189
)
Loans, net of allowance for credit losses
$
4,538,656
$
4,527,979
$
4,573,279
$
4,580,319
$
4,587,512
U.S. MAINLAND: [1]
Commercial and industrial
$
176,769
$
188,238
$
169,318
$
156,087
$
153,971
Real estate:
Construction
29
24,083
23,865
23,356
22,182
Commercial mortgage
335,620
312,685
314,667
319,088
318,933
Consumer
235,811
241,835
254,613
273,828
308,195
Total loans, net of deferred fees and costs
748,229
766,841
762,463
772,359
803,281
Less: Allowance for credit losses
(13,215
)
(13,858
)
(14,323
)
(14,793
)
(15,745
)
Loans, net of allowance for credit losses
$
735,014
$
752,983
$
748,140
$
757,566
$
787,536
TOTAL:
Commercial and industrial
$
606,936
$
599,447
$
584,856
$
576,096
$
575,707
Real estate:
Construction
145,211
158,126
171,522
168,569
185,519
Residential mortgage
1,892,520
1,897,919
1,913,177
1,924,889
1,927,789
Home equity
676,982
697,123
706,811
729,210
736,524
Commercial mortgage
1,500,680
1,470,310
1,465,370
1,422,262
1,382,902
Consumer
510,523
519,684
541,908
580,391
630,541
Total loans, net of deferred fees and costs
5,332,852
5,342,609
5,383,644
5,401,417
5,438,982
Less: Allowance for credit losses
(59,182
)
(61,647
)
(62,225
)
(63,532
)
(63,934
)
Loans, net of allowance for credit losses
$
5,273,670
$
5,280,962
$
5,321,419
$
5,337,885
$
5,375,048
[1] U.S. Mainland includes territories of the United States.
CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Deposits
(Unaudited)
TABLE 7
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
(Dollars in thousands)
2024
2024
2024
2024
2023
Noninterest-bearing demand
$
1,888,937
$
1,838,009
$
1,847,173
$
1,848,554
$
1,913,379
Interest-bearing demand
1,338,719
1,255,382
1,283,669
1,290,321
1,329,189
Savings and money market
2,329,170
2,336,323
2,234,111
2,211,966
2,209,733
Time deposits up to $250,000
483,378
536,316
547,212
544,600
533,898
Core deposits
6,040,204
5,966,030
5,912,165
5,895,441
5,986,199
Other time deposits greater than $250,000
500,693
492,221
476,457
487,950
486,812
Government time deposits
103,114
124,762
193,833
235,463
374,581
Total time deposits greater than $250,000
603,807
616,983
670,290
723,413
861,393
Total deposits
$
6,644,011
$
6,583,013
$
6,582,455
$
6,618,854
$
6,847,592
CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Nonperforming Assets and Accruing Loans 90+ Days Past Due
(Unaudited)
TABLE 8
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
(Dollars in thousands)
2024
2024
2024
2024
2023
Nonaccrual loans:
Commercial and industrial
$
414
$
376
$
355
$
357
$
432
Real estate:
Residential mortgage
9,044
9,680
7,991
7,979
4,962
Home equity
952
915
1,247
929
834
Commercial mortgage
-
-
77
77
77
Consumer
608
626
587
790
703
Total nonaccrual loans
11,018
11,597
10,257
10,132
7,008
Other real estate owned ("OREO")
-
-
-
-
-
Total nonperforming assets ("NPAs")
11,018
11,597
10,257
10,132
7,008
Accruing loans 90+ days past due:
Real estate:
Construction
-
-
-
588
-
Residential mortgage
323
13
1,273
386
-
Home equity
78
135
135
560
229
Consumer
373
481
896
924
1,083
Total accruing loans 90+ days past due
774
629
2,304
2,458
1,312
Total NPAs and accruing loans 90+ days past due
$
11,792
$
12,226
$
12,561
$
12,590
$
8,320
Ratio of total nonaccrual loans to total loans
0.21
%
0.22
%
0.19
%
0.19
%
0.13
%
Ratio of total NPAs to total assets
0.15
0.16
0.14
0.14
0.09
Ratio of total NPAs to total loans and OREO
0.21
0.22
0.19
0.19
0.13
Ratio of total NPAs and accruing loans 90+ days past due to total loans and OREO
0.22
0.23
0.23
0.23
0.15
Quarter-to-quarter changes in NPAs:
Balance at beginning of quarter
$
11,597
$
10,257
$
10,132
$
7,008
$
6,652
Additions
1,436
3,484
1,920
4,792
1,836
Reductions:
Payments
(763
)
(602
)
(363
)
(263
)
(268
)
Return to accrual status
(71
)
(354
)
(27
)
(198
)
(137
)
Charge-offs, valuation and other adjustments
(1,181
)
(1,188
)
(1,405
)
(1,207
)
(1,075
)
Total reductions
(2,015
)
(2,144
)
(1,795
)
(1,668
)
(1,480
)
Balance at end of quarter
$
11,018
$
11,597
$
10,257
$
10,132
$
7,008
CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans
(Unaudited)
TABLE 9
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Dec 31,
(Dollars in thousands)
2024
2024
2024
2024
2023
2024
2023
Allowance for credit losses:
Balance at beginning of period
$
61,647
$
62,225
$
63,532
$
63,934
$
64,517
$
63,934
$
63,738
Provision for credit losses on loans
1,353
3,040
2,448
4,121
4,959
10,962
15,235
Charge-offs:
Commercial and industrial
(1,113
)
(663
)
(519
)
(682
)
(419
)
(2,977
)
(1,962
)
Real estate:
Residential mortgage
-
(99
)
(284
)
-
-
(383
)
-
Consumer.
(3,727
)
(3,956
)
(4,345
)
(4,838
)
(5,976
)
(16,866
)
(17,245
)
Total charge-offs
(4,840
)
(4,718
)
(5,148
)
(5,520
)
(6,395
)
(20,226
)
(19,207
)
Recoveries:
Commercial and industrial
158
158
130
90
84
536
720
Real estate:
Construction
-
-
-
-
-
-
1
Residential mortgage
11
8
9
8
7
36
77
Home equity
-
-
-
6
42
6
57
Consumer
853
934
1,254
893
720
3,934
3,313
Total recoveries
1,022
1,100
1,393
997
853
4,512
4,168
Net charge-offs
(3,818
)
(3,618
)
(3,755
)
(4,523
)
(5,542
)
(15,714
)
(15,039
)
Balance at end of period
$
59,182
$
61,647
$
62,225
$
63,532
$
63,934
$
59,182
$
63,934
Average loans, net of deferred fees and costs
$
5,315,802
$
5,330,810
$
5,385,829
$
5,400,558
$
5,458,245
$
5,358,059
$
5,508,530
Ratio of annualized net charge-offs to average loans
0.29
%
0.27
%
0.28
%
0.34
%
0.41
%
0.29
%
0.27
%
Ratio of ACL to total loans
1.11
1.15
1.16
1.18
1.18
1.11
%
1.18
%
CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited)
TABLE 10
To supplement our consolidated financial information, the Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, which are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors and others, which excludes transactions that are not meaningful in comparison to our past operating performance or not reflective of ongoing financial results. The Company believes that these measures offer a supplemental measure for period-to-period comparisons and can be used to evaluate our historical and prospective financial performance. These non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly entitled measures reported by other companies.
The following reconciling adjustments from GAAP or reported financial measures to non-GAAP adjusted financial measures are limited to: (i) pre-tax loss on sales of investment securities related to an investment portfolio repositioning of $9.9 million and $1.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 and fourth quarter of 2023, respectively, (ii) $3.1 million in pre-tax expenses related to our evaluation and assessment of a strategic opportunity in the third quarter of 2024, (iii) a pre-tax gain on sale of a real estate property of $5.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 and (iv) pre-tax branch lease termination expense of $2.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Management does not consider these transactions to be representative of the Company's core operating performance. The income tax effect was calculated assuming a 23% effective tax rate.
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2024
Three Months Ended
September 30, 2024
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2023
(dollars in thousands,
Non-GAAP
Non-GAAP
Non-GAAP
except per share data)
Reported
Adjusted
Reported
Adjusted
Reported
Adjusted
Financial measures:
Net income
$
11,345
$
18,994
$
13,305
$
15,667
$
14,866
$
14,161
Diluted earnings per share ("EPS")
$
0.42
$
0.70
$
0.49
$
0.58
$
0.55
$
0.52
Pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP)
$
14,221