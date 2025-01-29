Group 1 Automotive, Inc.: Group 1 Automotive Reports 2024 Fourth Quarter Financial Results and Record Full Year Revenues of $19.9 billion

- Current quarter diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations of $7.08 and current quarter adjusted diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations (a non-GAAP measure) of $10.02
- Full year all-time record retail new and used vehicle units sold of 413,364, a 13.8% increase over the comparable prior year period
- Gross profit of $879.2 million from total revenues of $5.5 billion, both quarterly records, and a 20.3% and 23.8% increase, respectively, over the comparable prior year period
HOUSTON, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE: GPI) ("Group 1" or the "Company"), a Fortune 250 automotive retailer with 259 dealerships located in the U.S. and U.K., today reported financial results for the fourth quarter of 2024 ("current quarter") and full year 2024 ("current year").
"Our U.S. team continues to execute at a high level. Our parts and service revenue growth of 12.2% was the best quarter in the last four quarters. SG&A leverage was outstanding, and our new vehicle PRUs were up sequentially on a U.S. as reported basis. Also, we are realizing the benefits of some exceptional acquisitions and prudent divestitures. Over the last year, because of our excellent relationships with our OEM partners, we've added great brands like Lexus, Honda, Mercedes-Benz, and Toyota in some great U.S. markets," said Daryl Kenningham, Group 1's President and Chief Executive Officer.
"Our U.K. team is better positioned today than at any time in our history, with exceptional brand partners and a portfolio of dealerships that provide us geographic diversification across a broader U.K. market," said Daryl Kenningham. "Our ongoing restructuring actions to integrate Inchcape Retail stores which began in the fourth quarter of 2024 will ultimately position us to capture the full value of this acquisition."
Reconciliations for financial results, non-GAAP metrics, and diluted earnings per common share between continuing and discontinued operations are included in the accompanying financial tables.
Current Quarter Results Overview
- Total revenues for the current quarter were $5.5 billion, a 23.8% increase compared to $4.5 billion for the fourth quarter of 2023 ("prior year quarter").
- Net income from continuing operations for the current quarter was $94.6 million, a 13.1% decrease compared to $108.8 million for the prior year quarter.
- Current quarter adjusted net income from continuing operations (a non-GAAP measure) was $133.9 million, a 2.1% increase compared to $131.2 million for the prior year quarter. Net income from continuing operations for the current quarter included impairment charges of $33.0 million primarily attributable to franchise rights intangible assets for four dealerships in the U.S.
- Current quarter diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations was $7.08, a 10.1% decrease compared to $7.87 for the prior year quarter. Current quarter adjusted diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations (a non-GAAP measure) was $10.02, a 5.5% increase compared to $9.50 for the prior year quarter.
Fourth Quarter 2024
Key Performance Metrics
(year-over-year comparable period basis)
Consolidated
Same Store
(a non-GAAP
Reported:
4Q24
Change
4Q24
Change
Total revenues
$5.5B
+23.8 %
$4.7B
+6.8 %
Total gross profit ("GP")
$879.2M
+20.3 %
$743.1M
+4.5 %
NV units sold
57,939
+26.4 %
47,354
+6.0 %
NV GP per retail unit ("PRU")
$3,540
(12.0) %
$3,486
(13.6) %
Used vehicle ("UV") retail units sold
55,337
+23.9 %
44,926
+3.5 %
UV retail GP PRU
$1,433
(0.1) %
$1,434
0.0 %
Parts & service ("P&S") GP
$370.9M
+23.9 %
$312.6M
+7.6 %
P&S Gross Margin ("GM")
54.5 %
(0.4) %
54.2 %
(0.6) %
Finance and Insurance ("F&I") revenues
$225.5M
+20.5 %
$201.9M
+10.9 %
F&I GP PRU
$1,991
(3.7) %
$2,188
+5.9 %
Selling, General and Administrative ("SG&A") expenses as a % of GP
69.9 %
+316 bps
67.2 %
+36 bps
Adjusted SG&A expenses (a non-GAAP measure) as a % of GP
70.1 %
+362 bps
67.0 %
+78 bps
Full Year 2024 Results Overview
- Current year total revenues were a record $19.9 billion, an 11.5% increase compared to $17.9 billion for the full year 2023 ("prior year").
- Current year net income from continuing operations was $497.0 million, a 17.4% decrease compared to $602.0 million for the prior year. Current year adjusted net income from continuing operations (a non-GAAP measure) was $530.6 million, a 14.9% decrease compared to $623.3 million for the prior year.
- Current year diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations was $36.72, a 14.1% decrease compared to $42.75 for the prior year. Current year adjusted diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations (a non-GAAP measure) was $39.21, an 11.4% decrease compared to $44.27 for the prior year.
Full Year 2024
Key Performance Metrics
(year-over-year comparable period basis)
Consolidated
Same Store
(a non-GAAP
Reported:
FY24
Change
FY24
Change
Total revenues
$19.9B
+11.5 %
$17.6B
+2.0 %
Total GP
$3.2B
+7.3 %
$2.9B
(1.4) %
NV units sold
203,677
+16.0 %
175,397
3.1 %
NV GP PRU
$3,525
(19.3) %
$3,520
(19.7) %
UV retail units sold
209,687
+11.7 %
185,494
+2.5 %
UV retail GP PRU
$1,574
(1.9) %
$1,563
(2.9) %
P&S GP
$1.4B
+12.6 %
$1.2B
+4.5 %
P&S GM
54.9 %
+0.3 %
54.5 %
(0.1) %
F&I revenues
$828.7M
+11.7 %
$753.2M
+5.1 %
F&I GP PRU
$2,005
(1.9) %
$2,087
+2.2 %
SG&A expenses as a % of GP
67.2 %
+344 bps
68.1 %
+391 bps
Adjusted SG&A expenses (a non-GAAP measure) as a % of GP
67.9 %
+372 bps
66.9 %
+305 bps
U.K. Update
The previously announced consummation of the Inchcape Retail acquisition in the third quarter of 2024, added 54 dealerships in key hubs such as the Midlands, the Northwest of England, and Wales. The added scale and geographic diversification, combined with a great portfolio of brand partners, will enable us to better meet the demands of U.K. consumers. Integration activities began immediately, including the initiation of a U.K. wide restructuring plan during the current quarter consisting of workforce realignment, strategic closing of certain facilities and systems integrations. In the current quarter, we made significant progress in the conversion of the legacy Inchcape dealer management system ("DMS") to our existing U.K. DMS. This conversion hampered our operations for a period of time as we completed the in-store conversions. As a result of these restructuring and integration actions, the Company recognized $16.7 million in restructuring charges in the current quarter. We expect a significant number of restructuring activities to be completed by the end of the first quarter of 2025.
Corporate Development
In October 2024, the Company acquired a BMW/MINI dealership located in the U.K. This acquisition is expected to generate approximately $125.0 million in annual revenues.
During the current year, the Company has successfully acquired and integrated dealership operations with total expected annual revenues of approximately $3.9 billion. We remain focused on quickly and efficiently integrating our acquisitions into our existing operations to drive incremental value creation for shareholders.
Share Repurchases
During the current quarter, the Company repurchased 80,300 shares at an average price per common share of $398.30, for a total of $32.0 million, excluding excise taxes of $0.3 million.
During the current year, the Company repurchased 518,465 shares, representing approximately 3.8% of the Company's outstanding common shares at January 1 of the current year, at an average price per common share of $311.67, for a total of $161.6 million, excluding excise taxes of $1.4 million.
As of December 31, 2024, the Company had an aggregate 13.3 million outstanding common shares and unvested restricted stock awards. As of December 31, 2024, the Company had $476.1 million remaining on its Board authorized common share repurchase program.
Future repurchases may be made from time to time, based on market conditions, legal requirements, and other corporate considerations, in the open market or in privately negotiated transactions, and subject to Board approval and covenant restrictions.
ABOUT GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE, INC.
Group 1 owns and operates 259 automotive dealerships, 331 franchises, and 39 collision centers in the United States and the United Kingdom that offer 35 brands of automobiles. Through its dealerships and omni-channel platform, the Company sells new and used cars and light trucks; arranges related vehicle financing; sells service contracts; provides automotive maintenance and repair services; and sells vehicle parts.
Group 1 discloses additional information about the Company, its business, and its results of operations at www.group1corp.com, www.group1auto.com, www.group1collision.com, www.acceleride.com, and www.facebook.com/group1auto.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are statements related to future, not past, events and are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, the economy and other future conditions. In this context, the forward-looking statements often include statements regarding our strategic investments, goals, plans, projections and guidance regarding our financial position, results of operations and business strategy, including the annualized revenues of recently completed acquisitions or dispositions and other benefits of such currently anticipated or recently completed acquisitions or dispositions. These forward-looking statements often contain words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "should," "foresee," "may" or "will" and similar expressions. While management believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made, there can be no assurance that future developments affecting us will be those that we anticipate. Any such forward-looking statements are not assurances of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, (a) general economic and business conditions, (b) the level of manufacturer incentives, (c) the future regulatory environment, including any changes thereto relating to the U.S. presidential transition (d) our ability to obtain an inventory of desirable new and used vehicles, (e) our relationship with our automobile manufacturers and the willingness of manufacturers to approve future acquisitions, (f) our cost of financing and the availability of credit for consumers, (g) our ability to complete acquisitions and dispositions, on a timely basis, if at all and the risks associated therewith, (h) our ability to successfully integrate recent and future acquisitions and realize the expected benefits from consummated acquisitions, (i) foreign exchange controls and currency fluctuations, (j) the armed conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, (k) the impacts of sustained levels of inflation and potential changes in U.S. trade policy, including the imposition of tariffs and the resulting consequences, (l) our ability to maintain sufficient liquidity to operate, (m) a material failure in or breach of our vendors' information technology systems and other cybersecurity incidents, and (n) the receipt of any insurance or other recoveries. For additional information regarding known material factors that could cause our actual results to differ from our projected results, please see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date they are made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES, SAME STORE DATA, AND OTHER DATA
In addition to evaluating the financial condition and results of our operations in accordance with U.S. GAAP, from time to time our management evaluates and analyzes results and any impact on the Company of strategic decisions and actions relating to, among other things, cost reduction, growth, profitability improvement initiatives, and other events outside of normal, or "core," business and operations, by considering alternative financial measures not prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. In our evaluation of results from time to time, we exclude items that do not arise directly from core operations, such as non-cash asset impairment charges, out-of-period adjustments, legal matters, gains and losses on dealership franchise or real estate transactions, and catastrophic events, such as hailstorms, hurricanes and snow storms, and employment compensation costs associated with the cybersecurity incident recently experienced by third-party software provider, CDK Global LLC.. Because these non-core charges and gains materially affect the Company's financial condition or results in the specific period in which they are recognized, management also evaluates, and makes resource allocation and performance evaluation decisions based on, the related non-GAAP measures excluding such items. This includes evaluating measures such as adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, and constant currency. These adjusted measures are not measures of financial performance under U.S. GAAP, but are instead considered non-GAAP financial performance measures. Non-GAAP measures do not have definitions under U.S. GAAP and may be defined differently by, and not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by, other companies. As a result, any non-GAAP financial measures considered and evaluated by management are reviewed in conjunction with a review of the most directly comparable measures calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We caution investors not to place undue reliance on such non-GAAP measures, but also to consider them with the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures.
In addition to using such non-GAAP measures to evaluate results in a specific period, management believes that such measures may provide more complete and consistent comparisons of operational performance on a period-over-period historical basis and a better indication of expected future trends. Our management also uses these adjusted measures in conjunction with U.S. GAAP financial measures to assess our business, including communication with our Board of Directors, investors, and industry analysts concerning financial performance. We disclose these non-GAAP measures, and the related reconciliations, because we believe investors use these metrics in evaluating longer-term period-over-period performance, and to allow investors to better understand and evaluate the information used by management to assess operating performance. The exclusion of certain expenses in the calculation of non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed as an inference that these costs are unusual or infrequent. We anticipate excluding these expenses in the future presentation of our non-GAAP financial measures.
In addition, we evaluate our results of operations on both an as reported and a constant currency basis. The constant currency presentation, which is a non-GAAP measure, excludes the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates. We believe providing constant currency information provides valuable supplemental information regarding our underlying business and results of operations, consistent with how we evaluate our performance. We calculate constant currency percentages by converting our current period reported results for entities reporting in currencies other than U.S. dollars using comparative period exchange rates rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the respective periods. The constant currency performance measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Same Store amounts presented include the results of dealerships for the identical months in each period presented in comparison, commencing with the first full month in which the dealership was owned by us and, in the case of dispositions, ending with the last full month it was owned by us. Same Store results also include the activities of our corporate headquarters.
Certain amounts in the financial statements may not compute due to rounding. All computations have been calculated using unrounded amounts for all periods presented.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
(In millions, except per share data)
Three Months Ended December 31,
2024
2023
Increase/
% Change
REVENUES:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 2,858.0
$ 2,311.2
$ 546.9
23.7 %
Used vehicle retail sales
1,653.4
1,334.5
318.9
23.9 %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
128.9
102.3
26.6
26.0 %
Parts and service sales
680.2
545.0
135.2
24.8 %
Finance, insurance and other, net
225.5
187.1
38.4
20.5 %
Total revenues
5,546.0
4,480.0
1,066.0
23.8 %
COST OF SALES:
New vehicle retail sales
2,652.9
2,126.7
526.2
24.7 %
Used vehicle retail sales
1,574.1
1,270.4
303.7
23.9 %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
130.5
106.6
23.9
22.5 %
Parts and service sales
309.3
245.7
63.6
25.9 %
Total cost of sales
4,666.8
3,749.4
917.4
24.5 %
GROSS PROFIT
879.2
730.6
148.6
20.3 %
Selling, general and administrative expenses
614.3
487.4
126.9
26.0 %
Depreciation and amortization expense
31.5
23.4
8.2
34.9 %
Asset impairments
33.0
25.1
7.8
31.2 %
Restructuring charges
16.7
-
16.7
100.0 %
Other operating (income) expense
(10.0)
-
(10.0)
(100.0) %
INCOME FROM OPERATIONS
193.7
194.7
(1.0)
(0.5) %
Floorplan interest expense
32.2
19.4
12.9
66.4 %
Other interest expense, net
38.8
27.7
11.1
40.2 %
Other expense
-
2.2
(2.2)
(98.5) %
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
122.6
145.4
(22.8)
(15.7) %
Provision for income taxes
28.0
36.6
(8.6)
(23.5) %
Net income from continuing operations
94.6
108.8
(14.2)
(13.1) %
Net income (loss) from discontinued operations
0.2
-
0.3
562.4 %
NET INCOME
$ 94.8
$ 108.8
$ (13.9)
(12.8) %
Less: Earnings allocated to participating securities
1.9
2.6
(0.7)
(27.2) %
Net income available to diluted common shares
$ 92.9
$ 106.2
$ (13.2)
(12.5) %
Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations
$ 7.08
$ 7.87
$ (0.80)
(10.1) %
Diluted earnings (loss) per share from discontinued operations
$ 0.02
$ -
$ 0.02
578.1 %
DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE
$ 7.09
$ 7.87
$ (0.78)
(9.9) %
Weighted average dilutive common shares outstanding
13.1
13.5
(0.4)
(2.9) %
Weighted average participating securities
0.3
0.3
(0.1)
(19.3) %
Total weighted average shares
13.4
13.8
(0.5)
(3.3) %
Effective tax rate on continuing operations
22.9 %
25.2 %
(2.3) %
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
(In millions, except per share data)
Years Ended December 31,
2024
2023
Increase/
% Change
REVENUES:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 9,972.4
$ 8,774.6
$ 1,197.8
13.7 %
Used vehicle retail sales
6,179.9
5,693.5
486.3
8.5 %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
462.4
441.4
21.0
4.7 %
Parts and service sales
2,491.0
2,222.3
268.7
12.1 %
Finance, insurance and other, net
828.7
741.9
86.8
11.7 %
Total revenues
19,934.3
17,873.7
2,060.6
11.5 %
COST OF SALES:
New vehicle retail sales
9,254.5
8,007.6
1,246.9
15.6 %
Used vehicle retail sales
5,849.9
5,392.6
457.3
8.5 %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
465.7
445.2
20.5
4.6 %
Parts and service sales
1,123.2
1,008.0
115.2
11.4 %
Total cost of sales
16,693.3
14,853.4
1,839.9
12.4 %
GROSS PROFIT
3,241.0
3,020.3
220.7
7.3 %
Selling, general and administrative expenses
2,179.2
1,926.8
252.4
13.1 %
Depreciation and amortization expense
113.1
92.0
21.1
22.9 %
Asset impairments
33.0
32.9
0.1
0.3 %
Restructuring charges
16.7
-
16.7
100.0 %
Other operating (income) expense
(10.0)
-
(10.0)
(100.0) %
INCOME FROM OPERATIONS
909.1
968.6
(59.6)
(6.1) %
Floorplan interest expense
108.5
64.1
44.4
69.3 %
Other interest expense, net
141.3
99.8
41.5
41.6 %
Other expense
0.7
4.5
(3.8)
(83.7) %
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
658.5
800.2
(141.7)
(17.7) %
Provision for income taxes
161.5
198.2
(36.7)
(18.5) %
Net income from continuing operations
497.0
602.0
(105.0)
(17.4) %
Net income (loss) from discontinued operations
1.2
(0.4)
1.5
425.1 %
NET INCOME
$ 498.1
$ 601.6
$ (103.5)
(17.2) %
Less: Earnings allocated to participating securities
10.5
14.8
(4.3)
(29.2) %
Net income available to diluted common shares
$ 487.7
$ 586.9
$ (99.2)
(16.9) %
Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations
$ 36.72
$ 42.75
$ (6.03)
(14.1) %
Diluted earnings (loss) per share from discontinued operations
$ 0.09
$ (0.03)
$ 0.11
438.2 %
DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE
$ 36.81
$ 42.73
$ (5.92)
(13.9) %
Weighted average dilutive common shares outstanding
13.2
13.7
(0.5)
(3.5) %
Weighted average participating securities
0.3
0.3
(0.1)
(17.8) %
Total weighted average shares
13.5
14.1
(0.5)
(3.9) %
Effective tax rate on continuing operations
24.5 %
24.8 %
(0.2) %
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Additional Information - Consolidated
(Unaudited)
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
Increase/
% Change
SELECTED BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION:
(In millions)
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 34.4
$ 57.2
$ (22.8)
(39.9) %
Inventories, net
$ 2,636.8
$ 1,963.4
$ 673.4
34.3 %
Floorplan notes payable, net (1)
$ 2,022.1
$ 1,565.4
$ 456.6
29.2 %
Total debt
$ 2,913.1
$ 2,098.8
$ 814.4
38.8 %
Total equity
$ 2,974.3
$ 2,674.4
$ 299.9
11.2 %
(1) Amounts are net of offset accounts of $288.2 and $275.2, respectively.
Three Months Ended December 31,
Years Ended December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
NEW VEHICLE UNIT SALES GEOGRAPHIC MIX:
United States
74.8 %
83.3 %
77.4 %
81.3 %
United Kingdom
25.2 %
16.7 %
22.6 %
18.7 %
NEW VEHICLE UNIT SALES BRAND MIX:
Toyota/Lexus
24.2 %
26.7 %
24.9 %
24.0 %
Volkswagen/Audi/Porsche/SEAT/SKODA
13.4 %
13.4 %
14.2 %
15.2 %
BMW/MINI
14.1 %
12.8 %
11.6 %
11.8 %
Honda/Acura
8.6 %
7.3 %
9.2 %
7.5 %
Chevrolet/GMC/Buick
9.0 %
9.3 %
9.1 %
9.0 %
Mercedes-Benz/Sprinter
9.1 %
6.0 %
7.5 %
6.2 %
Ford/Lincoln
6.9 %
6.9 %
7.0 %
7.5 %
Hyundai/Kia/Genesis
4.8 %
5.1 %
5.4 %
5.2 %
Subaru
3.0 %
3.3 %
3.2 %
2.9 %
Nissan
1.9 %
2.9 %
2.2 %
3.6 %
Chrysler/Dodge/Jeep/RAM
1.7 %
3.1 %
2.1 %
3.7 %
Jaguar/Land Rover
2.0 %
1.6 %
2.0 %
1.7 %
Mazda
1.0 %
1.3 %
1.2 %
1.2 %
Other
0.2 %
0.3 %
0.2 %
0.3 %
100.0 %
100.0 %
100.0 %
100.0 %
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
DAYS' SUPPLY IN INVENTORY (1):
Consolidated
New vehicle inventory
44
37
Used vehicle inventory
39
35
U.S.
New vehicle inventory
43
36
Used vehicle inventory
29
29
U.K.
New vehicle inventory
45
48
Used vehicle inventory
67
58
(1) Days' supply in inventory is calculated based on inventory unit levels and 30-day total unit sales volumes, both at the end of each reporting period.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Reported Operating Data - Consolidated
(Unaudited)
(In millions, except unit data)
Three Months Ended December 31,
2024
2023
Increase/
% Change
Currency
Constant
Revenues:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 2,858.0
$ 2,311.2
$ 546.9
23.7 %
$ 18.6
22.9 %
Used vehicle retail sales
1,653.4
1,334.5
318.9
23.9 %
17.8
22.6 %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
128.9
102.3
26.6
26.0 %
1.6
24.4 %
Total used
1,782.3
1,436.8
345.5
24.0 %
19.4
22.7 %
Parts and service sales
680.2
545.0
135.2
24.8 %
5.0
23.9 %
F&I, net
225.5
187.1
38.4
20.5 %
1.0
20.0 %
Total revenues
$ 5,546.0
$ 4,480.0
$ 1,066.0
23.8 %
$ 44.0
22.8 %
Gross profit:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 205.1
$ 184.5
$ 20.7
11.2 %
$ 1.4
10.5 %
Used vehicle retail sales
79.3
64.1
15.2
23.8 %
0.9
22.4 %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
(1.7)
(4.3)
2.6
61.4 %
-
62.2 %
Total used
77.6
59.8
17.9
29.9 %
0.8
28.5 %
Parts and service sales
370.9
299.3
71.6
23.9 %
2.7
23.0 %
F&I, net
225.5
187.1
38.4
20.5 %
1.0
20.0 %
Total gross profit
$ 879.2
$ 730.6
$ 148.6
20.3 %
$ 5.9
19.5 %
Gross margin:
New vehicle retail sales
7.2 %
8.0 %
(0.8) %
Used vehicle retail sales
4.8 %
4.8 %
- %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
(1.3) %
(4.2) %
2.9 %
Total used
4.4 %
4.2 %
0.2 %
Parts and service sales
54.5 %
54.9 %
(0.4) %
Total gross margin
15.9 %
16.3 %
(0.5) %
Units sold:
Retail new vehicles sold (1)
57,939
45,827
12,112
26.4 %
Retail used vehicles sold
55,337
44,656
10,681
23.9 %
Wholesale used vehicles sold
14,733
11,156
3,577
32.1 %
Total used
70,070
55,812
14,258
25.5 %
Average sales price per unit sold:
New vehicle retail (1)
$ 51,106
$ 50,760
$ 347
0.7 %
$ 330
- %
Used vehicle retail
$ 29,879
$ 29,884
$ (5)
- %
$ 322
(1.1) %
Gross profit per unit sold:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 3,540
$ 4,025
$ (485)
(12.0) %
$ 24
(12.6) %
Used vehicle retail sales
$ 1,433
$ 1,434
$ (2)
(0.1) %
$ 16
(1.2) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
$ (113)
$ (386)
$ 273
70.7 %
$ (2)
71.4 %
Total used
$ 1,108
$ 1,071
$ 37
3.5 %
$ 12
2.3 %
F&I PRU
$ 1,991
$ 2,068
$ (77)
(3.7) %
$ 9
(4.1) %
Other:
SG&A expenses
$ 614.3
$ 487.4
$ 126.9
26.0 %
$ 5.5
24.9 %
Adjusted SG&A expenses (2)
$ 616.3
$ 485.7
$ 130.6
26.9 %
$ 5.3
25.8 %
SG&A as % gross profit
69.9 %
66.7 %
3.2 %
Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (2)
70.1 %
66.5 %
3.6 %
Operating margin %
3.6 %
4.3 %
(0.7) %
Adjusted operating margin % (2)
4.2 %
5.0 %
(0.7) %
Pretax margin %
2.2 %
3.2 %
(1.0) %
Adjusted pretax margin % (2)
3.1 %
3.9 %
(0.7) %
Floorplan expense:
Floorplan interest expense
$ 32.2
$ 19.4
$ 12.9
66.4 %
$ 0.2
65.2 %
Less: Floorplan assistance (3)
25.0
19.3
5.7
29.3 %
-
29.1 %
Net floorplan expense
$ 7.2
$ -
$ 7.2
$ 0.2
(1) Retail new vehicle units sold include new vehicle agency units. The agency units and related revenues are excluded from the calculation of the average sales price per unit sold for new vehicles due to their net presentation within revenues. The agency units and related net revenues are included in the calculation of gross profit per unit sold.
(2) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.
(3) Floorplan assistance is included within New vehicle retail Gross profit above and New vehicle retail Cost of sales in our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Reported Operating Data - Consolidated
(Unaudited)
(In millions, except unit data)
Years Ended December 31,
2024
2023
Increase/
% Change
Currency
Constant
Revenues:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 9,972.4
$ 8,774.6
$ 1,197.8
13.7 %
$ 59.6
13.0 %
Used vehicle retail sales
6,179.9
5,693.5
486.3
8.5 %
49.9
7.7 %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
462.4
441.4
21.0
4.7 %
4.1
3.8 %
Total used
6,642.3
6,135.0
507.3
8.3 %
54.0
7.4 %
Parts and service sales
2,491.0
2,222.3
268.7
12.1 %
13.6
11.5 %
F&I, net
828.7
741.9
86.8
11.7 %
3.0
11.3 %
Total revenues
$ 19,934.3
$ 17,873.7
$ 2,060.6
11.5 %
$ 130.1
10.8 %
Gross profit:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 717.9
$ 767.0
$ (49.1)
(6.4) %
$ 4.7
(7.0) %
Used vehicle retail sales
330.0
300.9
29.1
9.7 %
2.5
8.8 %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
(3.3)
(3.8)
0.5
12.7 %
(0.1)
15.4 %
Total used
326.7
297.2
29.6
9.9 %
2.4
9.1 %
Parts and service sales
1,367.7
1,214.2
153.5
12.6 %
7.7
12.0 %
F&I, net
828.7
741.9
86.8
11.7 %
3.0
11.3 %
Total gross profit
$ 3,241.0
$ 3,020.3
$ 220.7
7.3 %
$ 17.9
6.7 %
Gross margin:
New vehicle retail sales
7.2 %
8.7 %
(1.5) %
Used vehicle retail sales
5.3 %
5.3 %
0.1 %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
(0.7) %
(0.9) %
0.1 %
Total used
4.9 %
4.8 %
0.1 %
Parts and service sales
54.9 %
54.6 %
0.3 %
Total gross margin
16.3 %
16.9 %
(0.6) %
Units sold:
Retail new vehicles sold (1)
203,677
175,566
28,111
16.0 %
Retail used vehicles sold
209,687
187,656
22,031
11.7 %
Wholesale used vehicles sold
52,600
43,763
8,837
20.2 %
Total used
262,287
231,419
30,868
13.3 %
Average sales price per unit sold:
New vehicle retail (1)
$ 49,817
$ 50,325
$ (508)
(1.0) %
$ 296
(1.6) %
Used vehicle retail
$ 29,472
$ 30,340
$ (868)
(2.9) %
$ 238
(3.6) %
Gross profit per unit sold:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 3,525
$ 4,369
$ (844)
(19.3) %
$ 23
(19.9) %
Used vehicle retail sales
$ 1,574
$ 1,604
$ (30)
(1.9) %
$ 12
(2.6) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
$ (63)
$ (86)
$ 24
27.4 %
$ (2)
29.7 %
Total used
$ 1,246
$ 1,284
$ (38)
(3.0) %
$ 9
(3.7) %
F&I PRU
$ 2,005
$ 2,043
$ (38)
(1.9) %
$ 7
(2.2) %
Other:
SG&A expenses
$ 2,179.2
$ 1,926.8
$ 252.4
13.1 %
$ 14.6
12.3 %
Adjusted SG&A expenses (2)
$ 2,200.5
$ 1,938.4
$ 262.1
13.5 %
$ 14.2
12.8 %
SG&A as % gross profit
67.2 %
63.8 %
3.4 %
Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (2)
67.9 %
64.2 %
3.7 %
Operating margin %
4.6 %
5.4 %
(0.8) %
Adjusted operating margin % (2)
4.7 %
5.5 %
(0.9) %
Pretax margin %
3.3 %
4.5 %
(1.2) %
Adjusted pretax margin % (2)
3.5 %
4.6 %
(1.1) %
Floorplan expense:
Floorplan interest expense
$ 108.5
$ 64.1
$ 44.4
69.3 %
$ 0.6
68.4 %
Less: Floorplan assistance (3)
88.4
71.2
17.2
24.2 %
0.1
24.1 %
Net floorplan expense
$ 20.1
$ (7.1)
$ 27.2
$ 0.5
(1) Retail new vehicle units sold include new vehicle agency units. The agency units and related revenues are excluded from the calculation of the average sales price per unit sold for new vehicles due to their net presentation within revenues. The agency units and related net revenues are included in the calculation of gross profit per unit sold.
(2) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.
(3) Floorplan assistance is included within New vehicle retail Gross profit above and New vehicle retail Cost of sales in our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Reported Operating Data - U.S.
(Unaudited)
(In millions, except unit data)
Three Months Ended December 31,
2024
2023
Increase/
% Change
Revenues:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 2,283.9
$ 1,989.3
$ 294.6
14.8 %
Used vehicle retail sales
1,140.9
1,065.2
75.7
7.1 %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
82.6
72.2
10.5
14.5 %
Total used
1,223.5
1,137.4
86.2
7.6 %
Parts and service sales
531.7
473.9
57.8
12.2 %
F&I, net
195.7
172.0
23.7
13.8 %
Total revenues
$ 4,234.8
$ 3,772.5
$ 462.3
12.3 %
Gross profit:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 155.5
$ 156.4
$ (0.9)
(0.6) %
Used vehicle retail sales
55.5
53.3
2.3
4.3 %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
0.6
(0.5)
1.0
NM
Total used
56.1
52.8
3.3
6.3 %
Parts and service sales
288.6
259.0
29.6
11.4 %
F&I, net
195.7
172.0
23.7
13.8 %
Total gross profit
$ 695.9
$ 640.2
$ 55.7
8.7 %
Gross margin:
New vehicle retail sales
6.8 %
7.9 %
(1.1) %
Used vehicle retail sales
4.9 %
5.0 %
(0.1) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
0.7 %
(0.6) %
1.3 %
Total used
4.6 %
4.6 %
(0.1) %
Parts and service sales
54.3 %
54.7 %
(0.4) %
Total gross margin
16.4 %
17.0 %
(0.5) %
Units sold:
Retail new vehicles sold
43,348
38,152
5,196
13.6 %
Retail used vehicles sold
37,699
35,195
2,504
7.1 %
Wholesale used vehicles sold
9,594
8,160
1,434
17.6 %
Total used
47,293
43,355
3,938
9.1 %
Average sales price per unit sold:
New vehicle retail
$ 52,688
$ 52,141
$ 547
1.0 %
Used vehicle retail
$ 30,264
$ 30,266
$ (2)
- %
Gross profit per unit sold:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 3,587
$ 4,099
$ (512)
(12.5) %
Used vehicle retail sales
$ 1,473
$ 1,513
$ (40)
(2.6) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
$ 58
$ (57)
$ 116
NM
Total used
$ 1,186
$ 1,218
$ (31)
(2.6) %
F&I PRU
$ 2,415
$ 2,345
$ 70
3.0 %
Other:
SG&A expenses
$ 446.1
$ 413.1
$ 33.0
8.0 %
Adjusted SG&A expenses (1)
$ 449.5
$ 408.7
$ 40.8
10.0 %
SG&A as % gross profit
64.1 %
64.5 %
(0.4) %
Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (1)
64.6 %
63.8 %
0.8 %
(1) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.
NM - Not Meaningful
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Reported Operating Data - U.S.
(Unaudited)
(In millions, except unit data)
Years Ended December 31,
2024
2023
Increase/
% Change
Revenues:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 8,110.1
$ 7,433.6
$ 676.6
9.1 %
Used vehicle retail sales
4,550.7
4,458.7
92.0
2.1 %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
323.8
314.4
9.4
3.0 %
Total used
4,874.5
4,773.1
101.4
2.1 %
Parts and service sales
2,052.7
1,933.3
119.4
6.2 %
F&I, net
735.6
674.3
61.3
9.1 %
Total revenues
$ 15,772.9
$ 14,814.2
$ 958.7
6.5 %
Gross profit:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 571.8
$ 646.1
$ (74.3)
(11.5) %
Used vehicle retail sales
249.2
240.8
8.5
3.5 %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
4.5
2.6
2.0
76.7 %
Total used
253.7
243.3
10.4
4.3 %
Parts and service sales
1,119.7
1,046.4
73.3
7.0 %
F&I, net
735.6
674.3
61.3
9.1 %
Total gross profit
$ 2,680.9
$ 2,610.1
$ 70.7
2.7 %
Gross margin:
New vehicle retail sales
7.1 %
8.7 %
(1.6) %
Used vehicle retail sales
5.5 %
5.4 %
0.1 %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
1.4 %
0.8 %
0.6 %
Total used
5.2 %
5.1 %
0.1 %
Parts and service sales
54.5 %
54.1 %
0.4 %
Total gross margin
17.0 %
17.6 %
(0.6) %
Units sold:
Retail new vehicles sold
157,662
142,809
14,853
10.4 %
Retail used vehicles sold
152,970
145,617
7,353
5.0 %
Wholesale used vehicles sold
37,223
31,456
5,767
18.3 %
Total used
190,193
177,073
13,120
7.4 %
Average sales price per unit sold:
New vehicle retail
$ 51,440
$ 52,052
$ (613)
(1.2) %
Used vehicle retail
$ 29,749
$ 30,619
$ (871)
(2.8) %
Gross profit per unit sold:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 3,627
$ 4,524
$ (897)
(19.8) %
Used vehicle retail sales
$ 1,629
$ 1,653
$ (24)
(1.5) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
$ 121
$ 81
$ 40
49.3 %
Total used
$ 1,334
$ 1,374
$ (40)
(2.9) %
F&I PRU
$ 2,368
$ 2,338
$ 30
1.3 %
Other:
SG&A expenses
$ 1,704.0
$ 1,622.9
$ 81.1
5.0 %
Adjusted SG&A expenses (1)
$ 1,735.8
$ 1,630.8
$ 105.0
6.4 %
SG&A as % gross profit
63.6 %
62.2 %
1.4 %
Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (1)
64.7 %
62.5 %
2.3 %
(1) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Reported Operating Data - U.K.
(Unaudited)
(In millions, except unit data)
Three Months Ended December 31,
2024
2023
Increase/
% Change
Currency
Constant
Revenues:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 574.1
$ 321.9
$ 252.3
78.4 %
$ 18.6
72.6 %
Used vehicle retail sales
512.5
269.3
243.2
90.3 %
17.8
83.7 %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
46.3
30.1
16.1
53.6 %
1.6
48.3 %
Total used
558.7
299.4
259.3
86.6 %
19.4
80.1 %
Parts and service sales
148.5
71.1
77.4
108.9 %
5.0
101.9 %
F&I, net
29.8
15.2
14.7
96.8 %
1.0
90.2 %
Total revenues
$ 1,311.2
$ 707.5
$ 603.7
85.3 %
$ 44.0
79.1 %
Gross profit:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 49.6
$ 28.1
$ 21.6
76.9 %
$ 1.4
72.1 %
Used vehicle retail sales
23.7
10.8
12.9
119.8 %
0.9
111.7 %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
(2.2)
(3.8)
1.6
42.0 %
-
43.0 %
Total used
21.5
7.0
14.5
208.9 %
0.8
196.9 %
Parts and service sales
82.3
40.3
42.0
104.4 %
2.7
97.5 %
F&I, net
29.8
15.2
14.7
96.8 %
1.0
90.2 %
Total gross profit
$ 183.3
$ 90.5
$ 92.8
102.6 %
$ 5.9
96.1 %
Gross margin:
New vehicle retail sales
8.6 %
8.7 %
(0.1) %
Used vehicle retail sales
4.6 %
4.0 %
0.6 %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
(4.8) %
(12.7) %
7.9 %
Total used
3.8 %
2.3 %
1.5 %
Parts and service sales
55.4 %
56.7 %
(1.2) %
Total gross margin
14.0 %
12.8 %
1.2 %
Units sold:
Retail new vehicles sold (1)
14,591
7,675
6,916
90.1 %
Retail used vehicles sold
17,638
9,461
8,177
86.4 %
Wholesale used vehicles sold
5,139
2,996
2,143
71.5 %
Total used
22,777
12,457
10,320
82.8 %
Average sales price per unit sold:
New vehicle retail (1)
$ 45,597
$ 43,599
$ 1,997
4.6 %
$ 1,478
1.2 %
Used vehicle retail
$ 29,055
$ 28,461
$ 594
2.1 %
$ 1,009
(1.5) %
Gross profit per unit sold:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 3,403
$ 3,656
$ (253)
(6.9) %
$ 93
(9.5) %
Used vehicle retail sales
$ 1,345
$ 1,141
$ 204
17.9 %
$ 49
13.6 %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
$ (433)
$ (1,281)
$ 848
66.2 %
$ (7)
66.8 %
Total used
$ 944
$ 559
$ 385
69.0 %
$ 37
62.4 %
F&I PRU
$ 926
$ 885
$ 41
4.7 %
$ 31
1.1 %
Other:
SG&A expenses
$ 168.2
$ 74.3
$ 93.9
126.4 %
$ 5.5
118.9 %
Adjusted SG&A expenses (2)
$ 166.7
$ 77.0
$ 89.7
116.5 %
$ 5.3
109.6 %
SG&A as % gross profit
91.8 %
82.2 %
9.6 %
Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (2)
91.0 %
85.1 %
5.8 %
(1) Retail new vehicle units sold include new vehicle agency units. The agency units and related revenues are excluded from the calculation of the average sales price per unit sold for new vehicles due to their net presentation within revenues. The agency units and related net revenues are included in the calculation of gross profit per unit sold.
(2) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Reported Operating Data - U.K.
(Unaudited)
(In millions, except unit data)
Years Ended December 31,
2024
2023
Increase/
% Change
Currency
Constant
Revenues:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 1,862.3
$ 1,341.0
$ 521.3
38.9 %
$ 59.6
34.4 %
Used vehicle retail sales
1,629.2
1,234.8
394.4
31.9 %
49.9
27.9 %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
138.6
127.1
11.5
9.1 %
4.1
5.8 %
Total used
1,767.8
1,361.9
405.9
29.8 %
54.0
25.8 %
Parts and service sales
438.3
289.0
149.3
51.7 %
13.6
47.0 %
F&I, net
93.0
67.6
25.4
37.6 %
3.0
33.2 %
Total revenues
$ 4,161.5
$ 3,059.5
$ 1,102.0
36.0 %
$ 130.1
31.8 %
Gross profit:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 146.0
$ 120.8
$ 25.2
20.9 %
$ 4.7
16.9 %
Used vehicle retail sales
80.8
60.2
20.6
34.3 %
2.5
30.0 %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
(7.8)
(6.3)
(1.5)
(23.4) %
(0.1)
(21.7) %
Total used
73.0
53.9
19.1
35.5 %
2.4
31.0 %
Parts and service sales
248.0
167.8
80.2
47.8 %
7.7
43.2 %
F&I, net
93.0
67.6
25.4
37.6 %
3.0
33.2 %
Total gross profit
$ 560.1
$ 410.1
$ 150.0
36.6 %
$ 17.9
32.2 %
Gross margin:
New vehicle retail sales
7.8 %
9.0 %
(1.2) %
Used vehicle retail sales
5.0 %
4.9 %
0.1 %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
(5.6) %
(5.0) %
(0.7) %
Total used
4.1 %
4.0 %
0.2 %
Parts and service sales
56.6 %
58.1 %
(1.5) %
Total gross margin
13.5 %
13.4 %
0.1 %
Units sold:
Retail new vehicles sold (1)
46,015
32,757
13,258
40.5 %
Retail used vehicles sold
56,717
42,039
14,678
34.9 %
Wholesale used vehicles sold
15,377
12,307
3,070
24.9 %
Total used
72,094
54,346
17,748
32.7 %
Average sales price per unit sold:
New vehicle retail (1)
$ 43,765
$ 42,488
$ 1,277
3.0 %
$ 1,401
(0.3) %
Used vehicle retail
$ 28,725
$ 29,373
$ (648)
(2.2) %
$ 880
(5.2) %
Gross profit per unit sold:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 3,174
$ 3,689
$ (515)
(14.0) %
$ 103
(16.8) %
Used vehicle retail sales
$ 1,425
$ 1,432
$ (7)
(0.5) %
$ 45
(3.6) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
$ (508)
$ (514)
$ 6
1.3 %
$ (7)
2.6 %
Total used
$ 1,013
$ 991
$ 22
2.2 %
$ 34
(1.2) %
F&I PRU
$ 906
$ 904
$ 2
0.2 %
$ 29
(3.0) %
Other:
SG&A expenses
$ 475.2
$ 303.9
$ 171.3
56.4 %
$ 14.6
51.5 %
Adjusted SG&A expenses (2)
$ 464.7
$ 307.5
$ 157.2
51.1 %
$ 14.2
46.5 %
SG&A as % gross profit
84.8 %
74.1 %
10.7 %
Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (2)
83.0 %
75.0 %
8.0 %
(1) Retail new vehicle units sold include new vehicle agency units. The agency units and related revenues are excluded from the calculation of the average sales price per unit sold for new vehicles due to their net presentation within revenues. The agency units and related net revenues are included in the calculation of gross profit per unit sold.
(2) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Same Store Operating Data - Consolidated
(Unaudited)
(In millions, except unit data)
Three Months Ended December 31,
2024
2023
Increase/
% Change
Currency
Constant
Revenues:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 2,440.8
$ 2,256.2
$ 184.6
8.2 %
$ 10.1
7.7 %
Used vehicle retail sales
1,342.2
1,298.9
43.3
3.3 %
9.0
2.6 %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
101.5
99.2
2.3
2.3 %
0.8
1.5 %
Total used
1,443.7
1,398.2
45.5
3.3 %
9.8
2.6 %
Parts and service sales
576.4
529.6
46.8
8.8 %
2.5
8.4 %
F&I, net
201.9
182.0
19.9
10.9 %
0.5
10.6 %
Total revenues
$ 4,662.7
$ 4,366.0
$ 296.8
6.8 %
$ 23.0
6.3 %
Gross profit:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 165.1
$ 180.4
$ (15.3)
(8.5) %
$ 0.6
(8.8) %
Used vehicle retail sales
64.4
62.2
2.2
3.5 %
0.4
2.8 %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
(0.9)
(4.3)
3.3
78.0 %
-
78.7 %
Total used
63.5
57.9
5.5
9.6 %
0.4
8.9 %
Parts and service sales
312.6
290.4
22.2
7.6 %
1.4
7.2 %
F&I, net
201.9
182.0
19.9
10.9 %
0.5
10.6 %
Total gross profit
$ 743.1
$ 710.8
$ 32.3
4.5 %
$ 2.9
4.1 %
Gross margin:
New vehicle retail sales
6.8 %
8.0 %
(1.2) %
Used vehicle retail sales
4.8 %
4.8 %
- %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
(0.9) %
(4.3) %
3.4 %
Total used
4.4 %
4.1 %
0.3 %
Parts and service sales
54.2 %
54.8 %
(0.6) %
Total gross margin
15.9 %
16.3 %
(0.3) %
Units sold:
Retail new vehicles sold (1)
47,354
44,693
2,661
6.0 %
Retail used vehicles sold
44,926
43,407
1,519
3.5 %
Wholesale used vehicles sold
11,742
10,860
882
8.1 %
Total used
56,668
54,267
2,401
4.4 %
Average sales price per unit sold:
New vehicle retail (1)
$ 52,072
$ 50,819
$ 1,253
2.5 %
$ 215
2.0 %
Used vehicle retail
$ 29,876
$ 29,925
$ (49)
(0.2) %
$ 200
(0.8) %
Gross profit per unit sold:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 3,486
$ 4,037
$ (551)
(13.6) %
$ 12
(13.9) %
Used vehicle retail sales
$ 1,434
$ 1,433
$ -
- %
$ 10
(0.7) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
$ (80)
$ (395)
$ 315
79.7 %
$ (2)
80.3 %
Total used
$ 1,120
$ 1,067
$ 53
4.9 %
$ 7
4.2 %
F&I PRU
$ 2,188
$ 2,066
$ 122
5.9 %
$ 6
5.6 %
Other:
SG&A expenses
$ 499.3
$ 475.0
$ 24.2
5.1 %
$ 2.6
4.6 %
Adjusted SG&A expenses (2)
$ 497.9
$ 470.7
$ 27.2
5.8 %
$ 2.5
5.2 %
SG&A as % gross profit
67.2 %
66.8 %
0.4 %
Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (2)
67.0 %
66.2 %
0.8 %
Operating margin %
4.0 %
4.3 %
(0.3) %
Adjusted operating margin % (2)
4.8 %
5.0 %
(0.2) %
(1) Retail new vehicle units sold include new vehicle agency units. The agency units and related revenues are excluded from the calculation of the average sales price per unit sold for new vehicles due to their net presentation within revenues. The agency units and related net revenues are included in the calculation of gross profit per unit sold.
(2) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Same Store Operating Data - Consolidated
(Unaudited)
(In millions, except unit data)
Years Ended December 31,
2024
2023
Increase/
% Change
Currency
Constant
Revenues:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 8,785.0
$ 8,507.7
$ 277.4
3.3 %
$ 40.8
2.8 %
Used vehicle retail sales
5,454.4
5,499.0
(44.6)
(0.8) %
32.7
(1.4) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
398.9
422.5
(23.6)
(5.6) %
2.7
(6.2) %
Total used
5,853.3
5,921.5
(68.2)
(1.2) %
35.4
(1.7) %
Parts and service sales
2,242.2
2,143.0
99.2
4.6 %
8.6
4.2 %
F&I, net
753.2
716.6
36.6
5.1 %
1.9
4.8 %
Total revenues
$ 17,633.7
$ 17,288.8
$ 344.9
2.0 %
$ 86.6
1.5 %
Gross profit:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 617.4
$ 745.3
$ (127.9)
(17.2) %
$ 2.9
(17.6) %
Used vehicle retail sales
290.0
291.4
(1.4)
(0.5) %
1.6
(1.0) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
(3.3)
(3.6)
0.3
7.8 %
(0.1)
10.8 %
Total used
286.7
287.8
(1.1)
(0.4) %
1.5
(0.9) %
Parts and service sales
1,222.0
1,169.8
52.2
4.5 %
4.9
4.0 %
F&I, net
753.2
716.6
36.6
5.1 %
1.9
4.8 %
Total gross profit
$ 2,879.3
$ 2,919.5
$ (40.2)
(1.4) %
$ 11.2
(1.8) %
Gross margin:
New vehicle retail sales
7.0 %
8.8 %
(1.7) %
Used vehicle retail sales
5.3 %
5.3 %
- %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
(0.8) %
(0.9) %
- %
Total used
4.9 %
4.9 %
- %
Parts and service sales
54.5 %
54.6 %
(0.1) %
Total gross margin
16.3 %
16.9 %
(0.6) %
Units sold:
Retail new vehicles sold (1)
175,397
170,119
5,278
3.1 %
Retail used vehicles sold
185,494
180,946
4,548
2.5 %
Wholesale used vehicles sold
45,410
42,141
3,269
7.8 %
Total used
230,904
223,087
7,817
3.5 %
Average sales price per unit sold:
New vehicle retail (1)
$ 50,586
$ 50,368
$ 218
0.4 %
$ 234
- %
Used vehicle retail
$ 29,405
$ 30,390
$ (986)
(3.2) %
$ 176
(3.8) %
Gross profit per unit sold:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 3,520
$ 4,381
$ (861)
(19.7) %
$ 17
(20.0) %
Used vehicle retail sales
$ 1,563
$ 1,611
$ (47)
(2.9) %
$ 8
(3.5) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
$ (74)
$ (86)
$ 12
14.4 %
$ (2)
17.3 %
Total used
$ 1,242
$ 1,290
$ (49)
(3.8) %
$ 6
(4.3) %
F&I PRU
$ 2,087
$ 2,041
$ 46
2.2 %
$ 5
2.0 %
Other:
SG&A expenses
$ 1,960.4
$ 1,873.6
$ 86.8
4.6 %
$ 8.9
4.2 %
Adjusted SG&A expenses (2)
$ 1,925.4
$ 1,863.1
$ 62.3
3.3 %
$ 8.6
2.9 %
SG&A as % gross profit
68.1 %
64.2 %
3.9 %
Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (2)
66.9 %
63.8 %
3.1 %
Operating margin %
4.5 %
5.4 %
(0.9) %
Adjusted operating margin % (2)
4.9 %
5.6 %
(0.7) %
(1) Retail new vehicle units sold include new vehicle agency units. The agency units and related revenues are excluded from the calculation of the average sales price per unit sold for new vehicles due to their net presentation within revenues. The agency units and related net revenues are included in the calculation of gross profit per unit sold.
(2) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Same Store Operating Data - U.S.
(Unaudited)
(In millions, except unit data)
Three Months Ended December 31,
2024
2023
Increase/
% Change
Revenues:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 2,126.3
$ 1,934.4
$ 192.0
9.9 %
Used vehicle retail sales
1,081.9
1,029.7
52.2
5.1 %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
77.2
69.1
8.1
11.8 %
Total used
1,159.1
1,098.8
60.4
5.5 %
Parts and service sales
501.0
461.0
40.0
8.7 %
F&I, net
186.1
166.8
19.3
11.5 %
Total revenues
$ 3,972.6
$ 3,661.0
$ 311.6
8.5 %
Gross profit:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 142.5
$ 152.4
$ (9.9)
(6.5) %
Used vehicle retail sales
52.6
51.4
1.2
2.3 %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
0.6
(0.5)
1.0
NM
Total used
53.2
51.0
2.2
4.3 %
Parts and service sales
270.5
251.3
19.2
7.6 %
F&I, net
186.1
166.8
19.3
11.5 %
Total gross profit
$ 652.2
$ 621.5
$ 30.7
4.9 %
Gross margin:
New vehicle retail sales
6.7 %
7.9 %
(1.2) %
Used vehicle retail sales
4.9 %
5.0 %
(0.1) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
0.7 %
(0.7) %
1.4 %
Total used
4.6 %
4.6 %
(0.1) %
Parts and service sales
54.0 %
54.5 %
(0.5) %
Total gross margin
16.4 %
17.0 %
(0.6) %
Units sold:
Retail new vehicles sold
39,998
37,018
2,980
8.1 %
Retail used vehicles sold
35,643
33,946
1,697
5.0 %
Wholesale used vehicles sold
8,866
7,864
1,002
12.7 %
Total used
44,509
41,810
2,699
6.5 %
Average sales price per unit sold:
New vehicle retail
$ 53,161
$ 52,255
$ 906
1.7 %
Used vehicle retail
$ 30,354
$ 30,333
$ 21
0.1 %
Gross profit per unit sold:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 3,562
$ 4,116
$ (554)
(13.5) %
Used vehicle retail sales
$ 1,475
$ 1,515
$ (39)
(2.6) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
$ 64
$ (58)
$ 122
NM
Total used
$ 1,194
$ 1,219
$ (25)
(2.0) %
F&I PRU
$ 2,460
$ 2,351
$ 109
4.6 %
Other:
SG&A expenses
$ 419.8
$ 399.4
$ 20.4
5.1 %
Adjusted SG&A expenses (1)
$ 419.8
$ 395.1
$ 24.7
6.3 %
SG&A as % gross profit
64.4 %
64.3 %
0.1 %
Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (1)
64.4 %
63.6 %
0.8 %
(1) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.
NM - Not Meaningful
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Same Store Operating Data - U.S.
(Unaudited)
(In millions, except unit data)
Years Ended December 31,
2024
2023
Increase/
% Change
Revenues:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 7,378.3
$ 7,166.7
$ 211.7
3.0 %
Used vehicle retail sales
4,263.5
4,264.2
(0.7)
- %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
298.0
295.4
2.6
0.9 %
Total used
4,561.5
4,559.6
1.9
- %
Parts and service sales
1,934.6
1,865.1
69.5
3.7 %
F&I, net
685.8
649.0
36.8
5.7 %
Total revenues
$ 14,560.2
$ 14,240.3
$ 319.8
2.2 %
Gross profit:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 516.6
$ 624.5
$ (107.9)
(17.3) %
Used vehicle retail sales
233.3
231.3
2.0
0.9 %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
4.1
2.7
1.4
50.6 %
Total used
237.4
234.0
3.4
1.5 %
Parts and service sales
1,047.0
1,007.0
40.0
4.0 %
F&I, net
685.8
649.0
36.8
5.7 %
Total gross profit
$ 2,486.7
$ 2,514.4
$ (27.7)
(1.1) %
Gross margin:
New vehicle retail sales
7.0 %
8.7 %
(1.7) %
Used vehicle retail sales
5.5 %
5.4 %
- %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
1.4 %
0.9 %
0.5 %
Total used
5.2 %
5.1 %
0.1 %
Parts and service sales
54.1 %
54.0 %
0.1 %
Total gross margin
17.1 %
17.7 %
(0.6) %
Units sold:
Retail new vehicles sold
142,312
137,362
4,950
3.6 %
Retail used vehicles sold
143,226
138,907
4,319
3.1 %
Wholesale used vehicles sold
34,010
29,834
4,176
14.0 %
Total used
177,236
168,741
8,495
5.0 %
Average sales price per unit sold:
New vehicle retail
$ 51,846
$ 52,173
$ (327)
(0.6) %
Used vehicle retail
$ 29,768
$ 30,698
$ (931)
(3.0) %
Gross profit per unit sold:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 3,630
$ 4,546
$ (916)
(20.2) %
Used vehicle retail sales
$ 1,629
$ 1,665
$ (36)
(2.2) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
$ 120
$ 91
$ 29
32.1 %
Total used
$ 1,339
$ 1,386
$ (47)
(3.4) %
F&I PRU
$ 2,402
$ 2,349
$ 52
2.2 %
Other:
SG&A expenses
$ 1,636.5
$ 1,571.2
$ 65.3
4.2 %
Adjusted SG&A expenses (1)
$ 1,611.9
$ 1,560.8
$ 51.1
3.3 %
SG&A as % gross profit
65.8 %
62.5 %
3.3 %
Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (1)
64.8 %
62.1 %
2.7 %
(1) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Same Store Operating Data - U.K.
(Unaudited)
(In millions, except unit data)
Three Months Ended December 31,
2024
2023
Increase/
% Change
Currency
Constant
Revenues:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 314.4
$ 321.9
$ (7.4)
(2.3) %
$ 10.1
(5.5) %
Used vehicle retail sales
260.3
269.3
(9.0)
(3.3) %
9.0
(6.7) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
24.2
30.1
(5.9)
(19.6) %
0.8
(22.3) %
Total used
284.5
299.4
(14.9)
(5.0) %
9.8
(8.2) %
Parts and service sales
75.4
68.6
6.9
10.0 %
2.5
6.3 %
F&I, net
15.8
15.2
0.6
4.1 %
0.5
0.6 %
Total revenues
$ 690.2
$ 705.0
$ (14.8)
(2.1) %
$ 23.0
(5.4) %
Gross profit:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 22.6
$ 28.1
$ (5.4)
(19.4) %
$ 0.6
(21.4) %
Used vehicle retail sales
11.8
10.8
1.0
9.5 %
0.4
5.5 %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
(1.5)
(3.8)
2.3
60.5 %
-
61.3 %
Total used
10.3
7.0
3.4
48.1 %
0.4
42.3 %
Parts and service sales
42.2
39.1
3.0
7.7 %
1.4
4.2 %
F&I, net
15.8
15.2
0.6
4.1 %
0.5
0.6 %
Total gross profit
$ 90.9
$ 89.3
$ 1.6
1.7 %
$ 2.9
(1.5) %
Gross margin:
New vehicle retail sales
7.2 %
8.7 %
(1.5) %
Used vehicle retail sales
4.5 %
4.0 %
0.5 %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
(6.2) %
(12.7) %
6.5 %
Total used
3.6 %
2.3 %
1.3 %
Parts and service sales
55.9 %
57.1 %
(1.2) %
Total gross margin
13.2 %
12.7 %
0.5 %
Units sold:
Retail new vehicles sold (1)
7,356
7,675
(319)
(4.2) %
Retail used vehicles sold
9,283
9,461
(178)
(1.9) %
Wholesale used vehicles sold
2,876
2,996
(120)
(4.0) %
Total used
12,159
12,457
(298)
(2.4) %
Average sales price per unit sold:
New vehicle retail (1)
$ 45,710
$ 43,599
$ 2,111
4.8 %
$ 1,474
1.5 %
Used vehicle retail
$ 28,041
$ 28,461
$ (420)
(1.5) %
$ 970
(4.9) %
Gross profit per unit sold:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 3,076
$ 3,656
$ (580)
(15.9) %
$ 77
(18.0) %
Used vehicle retail sales
$ 1,274
$ 1,141
$ 133
11.6 %
$ 47
7.5 %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
$ (526)
$ (1,281)
$ 754
58.9 %
$ (10)
59.7 %
Total used
$ 848
$ 559
$ 289
51.8 %
$ 34
45.8 %
F&I PRU
$ 948
$ 884
$ 63
7.2 %
$ 32
3.6 %
Other:
SG&A expenses
$ 79.5
$ 75.6
$ 3.8
5.1 %
$ 2.6
1.7 %
Adjusted SG&A expenses (2)
$ 78.1
$ 75.6
$ 2.5
3.3 %
$ 2.5
(0.1) %
SG&A as % gross profit
87.5 %
84.7 %
2.8 %
Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (2)
85.9 %
84.7 %
1.3 %
(1) Retail new vehicle units sold include new vehicle agency units. The agency units and related revenues are excluded from the calculation of the average sales price per unit sold for new vehicles due to their net presentation within revenues. The agency units and related net revenues are included in the calculation of gross profit per unit sold.
(2) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Same Store Operating Data - U.K.
(Unaudited)
(In millions, except unit data)
Years Ended December 31,
2024
2023
Increase/
% Change
Currency
Constant
Revenues:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 1,406.7
$ 1,341.0
$ 65.7
4.9 %
$ 40.8
1.9 %
Used vehicle retail sales
1,190.9
1,234.8
(43.9)
(3.6) %
32.7
(6.2) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
100.9
127.1
(26.2)
(20.6) %
2.7
(22.7) %
Total used
1,291.8
1,361.9
(70.1)
(5.1) %
35.4
(7.7) %
Parts and service sales
307.7
278.0
29.7
10.7 %
8.6
7.6 %
F&I, net
67.4
67.6
(0.2)
(0.3) %
1.9
(3.1) %
Total revenues
$ 3,073.6
$ 3,048.5
$ 25.1
0.8 %
$ 86.6
(2.0) %
Gross profit:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 100.8
$ 120.8
$ (20.0)
(16.6) %
$ 2.9
(19.0) %
Used vehicle retail sales
56.7
60.2
(3.5)
(5.8) %
1.6
(8.4) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
(7.4)
(6.3)
(1.1)
(17.1) %
(0.1)
(15.4) %
Total used
49.3
53.9
(4.6)
(8.4) %
1.5
(11.2) %
Parts and service sales
175.0
162.8
12.2
7.5 %
4.9
4.5 %
F&I, net
67.4
67.6
(0.2)
(0.3) %
1.9
(3.1) %
Total gross profit
$ 392.6
$ 405.1
$ (12.5)
(3.1) %
$ 11.2
(5.8) %
Gross margin:
New vehicle retail sales
7.2 %
9.0 %
(1.8) %
Used vehicle retail sales
4.8 %
4.9 %
(0.1) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
(7.3) %
(5.0) %
(2.4) %
Total used
3.8 %
4.0 %
(0.1) %
Parts and service sales
56.9 %
58.6 %
(1.7) %
Total gross margin
12.8 %
13.3 %
(0.5) %
Units sold:
Retail new vehicles sold (1)
33,085
32,757
328
1.0 %
Retail used vehicles sold
42,268
42,039
229
0.5 %
Wholesale used vehicles sold
11,400
12,307
(907)
(7.4) %
Total used
53,668
54,346
(678)
(1.2) %
Average sales price per unit sold:
New vehicle retail (1)
$ 44,849
$ 42,488
$ 2,361
5.6 %
$ 1,301
2.5 %
Used vehicle retail
$ 28,175
$ 29,373
$ (1,199)
(4.1) %
$ 774
(6.7) %
Gross profit per unit sold:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 3,047
$ 3,689
$ (641)
(17.4) %
$ 88
(19.8) %
Used vehicle retail sales
$ 1,342
$ 1,432
$ (90)
(6.3) %
$ 37
(8.9) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
$ (650)
$ (514)
$ (136)
(26.5) %
$ (10)
(24.6) %
Total used
$ 919
$ 991
$ (72)
(7.3) %
$ 27
(10.0) %
F&I PRU
$ 895
$ 904
$ (9)
(1.0) %
$ 26
(3.8) %
Other:
SG&A expenses
$ 323.9
$ 302.3
$ 21.6
7.1 %
$ 8.9
4.2 %
Adjusted SG&A expenses (2)
$ 313.5
$ 302.3
$ 11.2
3.7 %
$ 8.6
0.9 %
SG&A as % gross profit
82.5 %
74.6 %
7.9 %
Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (2)
79.9 %
74.6 %
5.2 %
(1) Retail new vehicle units sold include new vehicle agency units. The agency units and related revenues are excluded from the calculation of the average sales price per unit sold for new vehicles due to their net presentation within revenues. The agency units and related net revenues are included in the calculation of gross profit per unit sold.
(2) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Consolidated
(Unaudited)
(In millions, except per share data)
Three Months Ended December 31, 2024
U.S. GAAP
Catastrophic
Dealership
Restructuring
Acquisition
Legal items
Asset
Non-GAAP
SG&A expenses
$ 614.3
$ 0.4
$ 3.4
$ -
$ (1.7)
$ (0.1)
$ -
$ 616.3
Depreciation and amortization expense
$ 31.5
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ (1.8)
$ 29.7
Asset impairments
$ 33.0
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ (33.0)
$ -
Restructuring charges
$ 16.7
$ -
$ -
$ (16.7)
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
Income (loss) from operations
$ 193.7
$ (0.4)
$ (3.4)
$ 16.7
$ 1.7
$ 0.1
$ 34.8
$ 243.2
Income (loss) before income taxes
$ 122.6
$ (0.4)
$ (3.4)
$ 16.7
$ 1.7
$ 0.1
$ 34.8
$ 172.1
Less: Provision (benefit) for income taxes
28.0
(0.1)
(2.2)
4.2
-
-
8.3
38.2
Net income (loss) from continuing operations
94.6
(0.3)
(1.1)
12.5
1.7
0.1
26.5
133.9
Less: Earnings allocated to participating securities
1.9
-
-
0.2
-
-
0.5
2.6
Net income (loss) from continuing operations available to diluted common shares
$ 92.7
$ (0.3)
$ (1.1)
$ 12.3
$ 1.7
$ 0.1
$ 25.9
$ 131.3
Diluted earnings (loss) per common share from continuing operations
$ 7.08
$ (0.02)
$ (0.08)
$ 0.94
$ 0.13
$ 0.01
$ 1.98
$ 10.02
Effective tax rate
22.9 %
22.2 %
SG&A as % gross profit (1)
69.9 %
70.1 %
Operating margin (2)
3.6 %
4.2 %
Pretax margin (3)
2.2 %
3.1 %
Same Store SG&A expenses
$ 499.3
$ 0.4
$ -
$ -
$ (1.7)
$ (0.1)
$ -
$ 497.9
Same Store SG&A as % gross profit (1)
67.2 %
67.0 %
Same Store income (loss) from operations
$ 195.4
$ (0.4)
$ -
$ -
$ 1.7
$ 0.1
$ 34.8
$ 231.6
Same Store operating margin (2)
4.0 %
4.8 %
U.S. GAAP
Non-GAAP
Non-GAAP
Net income from discontinued operations
$ 0.2
$ -
$ 0.2
Less: Earnings allocated to participating securities
-
-
-
Net income from discontinued operations available to diluted common shares
$ 0.2
$ -
$ 0.2
Net income
$ 94.8
$ 39.3
$ 134.1
Less: Earnings allocated to participating securities
1.9
0.8
2.7
Net income available to diluted common shares
$ 92.9
$ 38.6
$ 131.5
Diluted earnings per common share from discontinued operations
$ 0.02
$ -
$ 0.02
Diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations
7.08
2.94
10.02
Diluted earnings per common share
$ 7.09
$ 2.94
$ 10.04
(1) Adjusted SG&A as % of gross profit excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items above.
(2) Adjusted operating margin excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items, accelerated depreciation expense, asset impairment charges and restructuring charges.
(3) Adjusted pretax margin excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items, accelerated depreciation expense, asset impairment charges and restructuring charges.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Consolidated
(Unaudited)
(In millions, except per share data)
Three Months Ended December 31, 2023
U.S. GAAP
Catastrophic
Dealership
Acquisition
Legal items
Asset
Non-GAAP
SG&A expenses
$ 487.4
$ (2.0)
$ 2.6
$ (0.6)
$ (1.7)
$ -
$ 485.7
Depreciation and amortization expense
$ 23.4
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ (0.3)
$ 23.1
Asset impairments
$ 25.1
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ (25.1)
$ -
Income (loss) from operations
$ 194.7
$ 2.0
$ (2.6)
$ 0.6
$ 1.7
$ 25.4
$ 221.9
Income (loss) before income taxes
$ 145.4
$ 2.0
$ (2.6)
$ 0.6
$ 1.7
$ 25.4
$ 172.6
Less: Provision (benefit) for income taxes
36.6
0.5
(2.6)
0.2
0.4
6.3
41.4
Net income from continuing operations
108.8
1.5
-
0.5
1.3
19.1
131.2
Less: Earnings allocated to participating securities
2.6
-
-
-
-
0.5
3.1
Net income from continuing operations available to diluted common shares
$ 106.2
$ 1.4
$ -
$ 0.5
$ 1.3
$ 18.7
$ 128.1
Diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations
$ 7.87
$ 0.11
$ -
$ 0.03
$ 0.09
$ 1.39
$ 9.50
Effective tax rate
25.2 %
24.0 %
SG&A as % gross profit (1)
66.7 %
66.5 %
Operating margin (2)
4.3 %
5.0 %
Pretax margin (3)
3.2 %
3.9 %
Same Store SG&A expenses
$ 475.0
$ (2.0)
$ -
$ (0.6)
$ (1.7)
$ -
$ 470.7
Same Store SG&A as % gross profit (1)
66.8 %
66.2 %
Same Store income from operations
$ 188.0
$ 2.0
$ -
$ 0.6
$ 1.7
$ 25.4
$ 217.8
Same Store operating margin (2)
4.3 %
5.0 %
U.S. GAAP
Non-GAAP
Non-GAAP
Net loss from discontinued operations
$ -
$ -
$ -
Less: Loss allocated to participating securities
-
-
-
Net loss from discontinued operations available to diluted common shares
$ -
$ -
$ -
Net income
$ 108.8
$ 22.4
$ 131.2
Less: Earnings allocated to participating securities
2.6
0.5
3.1
Net income available to diluted common shares
$ 106.2
$ 21.9
$ 128.1
Diluted loss per common share from discontinued operations
$ -
$ -
$ -
Diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations
7.87
1.62
9.50
Diluted earnings per common share
$ 7.87
$ 1.62
$ 9.49
(1) Adjusted SG&A as % of gross profit excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items above.
(2) Adjusted operating margin excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items, accelerated depreciation expense and asset impairment charges.
(3) Adjusted pretax margin excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items, accelerated depreciation expense and asset impairment charges.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Consolidated
(Unaudited)
(In millions, except per share data)
Years Ended December 31, 2024
U.S.
Catastrophic
Dealership
Severance
Restructuring
Acquisition
Legal items
Asset
Non-GAAP
SG&A expenses
$ 2,179.2
$ (9.4)
$ 56.3
$ (1.0)
$ -
$ (21.0)
$ (3.6)
$ -
$ 2,200.5
Depreciation and amortization expense
$ 113.1
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ (7.3)
$ 105.8
Asset impairments
$ 33.0
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ (33.0)
$ -
Restructuring charges
$ 16.7
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ (16.7)
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
Income (loss) from operations
$ 909.1
$ 9.4
$ (56.3)
$ 1.0
$ 16.7
$ 21.0
$ 3.6
$ 40.3
$ 944.8
Income (loss) before income taxes
$ 658.5
$ 9.4
$ (56.3)
$ 1.0
$ 16.7
$ 21.0
$ 3.6
$ 40.3
$ 694.2
Less: Provision (benefit) for income taxes
161.5
2.2
(16.4)
0.2
4.2
1.3
0.9
9.7
163.5
Net income (loss) from continuing operations
497.0
7.1
(39.9)
0.7
12.5
19.8
2.8
30.6
530.6
Less: Earnings (loss) allocated to participating securities
10.4
0.1
(0.8)
-
0.3
0.4
0.1
0.6
11.1
Net income (loss) from continuing operations available to diluted common shares
$ 486.5
$ 7.0
$ (39.0)
$ 0.7
$ 12.2
$ 19.4
$ 2.7
$ 30.0
$ 519.5
Diluted earnings (loss) per common share from continuing operations
$ 36.72
$ 0.53
$ (2.94)
$ 0.05
$ 0.92
$ 1.46
$ 0.20
$ 2.26
$ 39.21
Effective tax rate
24.5 %
23.6 %
SG&A as % gross profit (1)
67.2 %
67.9 %
Operating margin (2)
4.6 %
4.7 %
Pretax margin (3)
3.3 %
3.5 %
Same Store SG&A expenses
$ 1,960.4
$ (9.4)
$ -
$ (1.0)
$ -
$ (21.0)
$ (3.6)
$ -
$ 1,925.4
Same Store SG&A as % gross profit (1)
68.1 %
66.9 %
Same Store income from operations
$ 796.4
$ 9.4
$ -
$ 1.0
$ -
$ 21.0
$ 3.6
$ 40.3
$ 871.7
Same Store operating margin (2)
4.5 %
4.9 %
U.S. GAAP
Non-GAAP
Non-GAAP
Net income from discontinued operations
$ 1.2
$ -
$ 1.2
Less: Earnings allocated to participating securities
-
-
-
Net income from discontinued operations available to diluted common shares
$ 1.2
$ -
$ 1.2
Net income
$ 498.1
$ 33.7
$ 531.8
Less: Earnings allocated to participating securities
10.5
0.7
11.2
Net income available to diluted common shares
$ 487.7
$ 33.0
$ 520.6
Diluted earnings per common share from discontinued operations
$ 0.09
$ -
$ 0.09
Diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations
36.72
2.49
39.21
Diluted earnings per common share
$ 36.81
$ 2.49
$ 39.29
(1) Adjusted SG&A as % of gross profit excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items above.
(2) Adjusted operating margin excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items, accelerated depreciation expense, asset impairment charges and restructuring charges.
(3) Adjusted pretax margin excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items, accelerated depreciation expense, asset impairment charges and restructuring charges.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Consolidated
(Unaudited)
(In millions, except per share data)
Years Ended December 31, 2023
U.S. GAAP
Non-cash
Catastrophic
Dealership
Acquisition
Legal items
Asset
Non-GAAP
SG&A expenses
$ 1,926.8
$ -
$ (3.4)
$ 22.0
$ (0.9)
$ (6.1)
$ -
$ 1,938.4
Depreciation and amortization expense
$ 92.0
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ (1.2)
$ 90.8
Asset impairments
$ 32.9
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ (32.9)
$ -
Income (loss) from operations
$ 968.6
$ -
$ 3.4
$ (22.0)
$ 0.9
$ 6.1
$ 34.0
$ 991.1
Other interest expense, net
$ 99.8
$ 4.0
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ 103.8
Income (loss) before income taxes
$ 800.2
$ (4.0)
$ 3.4
$ (21.9)
$ 0.9
$ 6.1
$ 34.0
$ 818.7
Less: Provision (benefit) for income taxes
198.2
(0.9)
0.8
(12.8)
0.2
1.5
8.4
195.4
Net income (loss) from continuing operations
602.0
(3.1)
2.6
(9.1)
0.7
4.6
25.6
623.3
Less: Earnings (loss) allocated to participating securities
14.8
(0.1)
0.1
(0.2)
-
0.1
0.6
15.3
Net income (loss) from continuing operations available to diluted common shares
$ 587.2
$ (3.0)
$ 2.5
$ (8.9)
$ 0.7
$ 4.5
$ 25.0
$ 608.0
Diluted earnings (loss) per common share from continuing operations
$ 42.75
$ (0.22)
$ 0.18
$ (0.65)
$ 0.05
$ 0.33
$ 1.82
$ 44.27
Effective tax rate
24.8 %
23.9 %
SG&A as % gross profit (1)
63.8 %
64.2 %
Operating margin (2)
5.4 %
5.5 %
Pretax margin (3)
4.5 %
4.6 %
Same Store SG&A expenses
$ 1,873.6
$ -
$ (3.4)
$ -
$ (0.9)
$ (6.1)
$ -
$ 1,863.1
Same Store SG&A as % gross profit (1)
64.2 %
63.8 %
Same Store income from operations
$ 925.6
$ -
$ 3.4
$ -
$ 0.9
$ 6.1
$ 34.0
$ 970.1
Same Store operating margin (2)
5.4 %
5.6 %
U.S. GAAP
Non-GAAP
Non-GAAP
Net loss from discontinued operations
$ (0.4)
$ -
$ (0.4)
Less: Loss allocated to participating securities
-
-
-
Net loss from discontinued operations available to diluted common shares
$ (0.4)
$ -
$ (0.4)
Net income
$ 601.6
$ 21.3
$ 622.9
Less: Earnings allocated to participating securities
14.8
0.5
15.3
Net income available to diluted common shares
$ 586.9
$ 20.8
$ 607.6
Diluted loss per common share from discontinued operations
$ (0.03)
$ -
$ (0.03)
Diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations
42.75
1.51
44.27
Diluted earnings per common share
$ 42.73
$ 1.51
$ 44.24
(1) Adjusted SG&A as % of gross profit excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items above.
(2) Adjusted operating margin excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items, accelerated depreciation expense and asset impairment charges.
(3) Adjusted pretax margin excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items, accelerated depreciation expense, asset impairment charges and a non-cash gain on interest rate swaps.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures - U.S.
(Unaudited)
(In millions)
Three Months Ended December 31, 2024
U.S. GAAP
Catastrophic
Dealership
Acquisition
Legal items
Non-GAAP
SG&A expenses
$ 446.1
$ 0.4
$ 3.5
$ (0.4)
$ (0.1)
$ 449.5
SG&A as % gross profit (1)
64.1 %
64.6 %
Same Store SG&A expenses
$ 419.8
$ 0.4
$ -
$ (0.4)
$ (0.1)
$ 419.8
Same Store SG&A as % gross profit (1)
64.4 %
64.4 %
Three Months Ended December 31, 2023
U.S. GAAP
Catastrophic
Dealership
Acquisition
Legal items
Non-GAAP
SG&A expenses
$ 413.1
$ (2.0)
$ (0.1)
$ (0.6)
$ (1.7)
$ 408.7
SG&A as % gross profit (1)
64.5 %
63.8 %
Same Store SG&A expenses
$ 399.4
$ (2.0)
$ -
$ (0.6)
$ (1.7)
$ 395.1
Same Store SG&A as % gross profit (1)
64.3 %
63.6 %
Years Ended December 31, 2024
U.S. GAAP
Catastrophic
Dealership
Acquisition
Legal items
Non-GAAP
SG&A expenses
$ 1,704.0
$ (9.4)
$ 56.4
$ (11.6)
$ (3.6)
$ 1,735.8
SG&A as % gross profit (1)
63.6 %
64.7 %
Same Store SG&A expenses
$ 1,636.5
$ (9.4)
$ -
$ (11.6)
$ (3.6)
$ 1,611.9
Same Store SG&A as % gross profit (1)
65.8 %
64.8 %
Years Ended December 31, 2023
U.S. GAAP
Catastrophic
Dealership
Acquisition
Legal items
Non-GAAP
SG&A expenses
$ 1,622.9
$ (3.4)
$ 18.3
$ (0.9)
$ (6.1)
$ 1,630.8
SG&A as % gross profit (1)
62.2 %
62.5 %
Same Store SG&A expenses
$ 1,571.2
$ (3.4)
$ -
$ (0.9)
$ (6.1)
$ 1,560.8
Same Store SG&A as % gross profit (1)
62.5 %
62.1 %
(1) Adjusted SG&A as % of gross profit excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items above.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures - U.K.
(Unaudited)
(In millions)
Three Months Ended December 31, 2024
U.S. GAAP
Dealership and
Acquisition
Non-GAAP
SG&A expenses
$ 168.2
$ (0.1)
$ (1.4)
$ 166.7
SG&A as % gross profit (1)
91.8 %
91.0 %
Same Store SG&A expenses
$ 79.5
$ -
$ (1.4)
$ 78.1
Same Store SG&A as % gross profit (1)
87.5 %
85.9 %
Three Months Ended December 31, 2023
U.S. GAAP
Dealership and
Non-GAAP
SG&A expenses
$ 74.3
$ 2.7
$ 77.0
SG&A as % gross profit (1)
82.2 %
85.1 %
Years Ended December 31, 2024
U.S. GAAP
Dealership
Severance
Acquisition
Non-GAAP
SG&A expenses
$ 475.2
$ (0.1)
$ (1.0)
$ (9.4)
$ 464.7
SG&A as % gross profit (1)
84.8 %
83.0 %
Same Store SG&A expenses
$ 323.9
$ -
$ (1.0)
$ (9.4)
$ 313.5
Same Store SG&A as % gross profit (1)
82.5 %
79.9 %
Years Ended December 31, 2023
U.S. GAAP
Dealership and
Non-GAAP
SG&A expenses
$ 303.9
$ 3.6
$ 307.5
SG&A as % gross profit (1)
74.1 %
75.0 %
(1) Adjusted SG&A as % of gross profit excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items above.
SOURCE Group 1 Automotive, Inc.