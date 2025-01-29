Anzeige
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.: Group 1 Automotive Reports 2024 Fourth Quarter Financial Results and Record Full Year Revenues of $19.9 billion

Finanznachrichten News
  • Current quarter diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations of $7.08 and current quarter adjusted diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations (a non-GAAP measure) of $10.02
  • Full year all-time record retail new and used vehicle units sold of 413,364, a 13.8% increase over the comparable prior year period
  • Gross profit of $879.2 million from total revenues of $5.5 billion, both quarterly records, and a 20.3% and 23.8% increase, respectively, over the comparable prior year period

HOUSTON, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE: GPI) ("Group 1" or the "Company"), a Fortune 250 automotive retailer with 259 dealerships located in the U.S. and U.K., today reported financial results for the fourth quarter of 2024 ("current quarter") and full year 2024 ("current year").

"Our U.S. team continues to execute at a high level. Our parts and service revenue growth of 12.2% was the best quarter in the last four quarters. SG&A leverage was outstanding, and our new vehicle PRUs were up sequentially on a U.S. as reported basis. Also, we are realizing the benefits of some exceptional acquisitions and prudent divestitures. Over the last year, because of our excellent relationships with our OEM partners, we've added great brands like Lexus, Honda, Mercedes-Benz, and Toyota in some great U.S. markets," said Daryl Kenningham, Group 1's President and Chief Executive Officer.

"Our U.K. team is better positioned today than at any time in our history, with exceptional brand partners and a portfolio of dealerships that provide us geographic diversification across a broader U.K. market," said Daryl Kenningham. "Our ongoing restructuring actions to integrate Inchcape Retail stores which began in the fourth quarter of 2024 will ultimately position us to capture the full value of this acquisition."

Reconciliations for financial results, non-GAAP metrics, and diluted earnings per common share between continuing and discontinued operations are included in the accompanying financial tables.

Current Quarter Results Overview

  • Total revenues for the current quarter were $5.5 billion, a 23.8% increase compared to $4.5 billion for the fourth quarter of 2023 ("prior year quarter").
  • Net income from continuing operations for the current quarter was $94.6 million, a 13.1% decrease compared to $108.8 million for the prior year quarter.
  • Current quarter adjusted net income from continuing operations (a non-GAAP measure) was $133.9 million, a 2.1% increase compared to $131.2 million for the prior year quarter. Net income from continuing operations for the current quarter included impairment charges of $33.0 million primarily attributable to franchise rights intangible assets for four dealerships in the U.S.
  • Current quarter diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations was $7.08, a 10.1% decrease compared to $7.87 for the prior year quarter. Current quarter adjusted diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations (a non-GAAP measure) was $10.02, a 5.5% increase compared to $9.50 for the prior year quarter.

Fourth Quarter 2024

Key Performance Metrics

(year-over-year comparable period basis)

Consolidated

Same Store

(a non-GAAP
measure)

Reported:

4Q24

Change

4Q24

Change

Total revenues

$5.5B

+23.8 %

$4.7B

+6.8 %

Total gross profit ("GP")

$879.2M

+20.3 %

$743.1M

+4.5 %

NV units sold

57,939

+26.4 %

47,354

+6.0 %

NV GP per retail unit ("PRU")

$3,540

(12.0) %

$3,486

(13.6) %

Used vehicle ("UV") retail units sold

55,337

+23.9 %

44,926

+3.5 %

UV retail GP PRU

$1,433

(0.1) %

$1,434

0.0 %

Parts & service ("P&S") GP

$370.9M

+23.9 %

$312.6M

+7.6 %

P&S Gross Margin ("GM")

54.5 %

(0.4) %

54.2 %

(0.6) %

Finance and Insurance ("F&I") revenues

$225.5M

+20.5 %

$201.9M

+10.9 %

F&I GP PRU

$1,991

(3.7) %

$2,188

+5.9 %

Selling, General and Administrative ("SG&A") expenses as a % of GP

69.9 %

+316 bps

67.2 %

+36 bps

Adjusted SG&A expenses (a non-GAAP measure) as a % of GP

70.1 %

+362 bps

67.0 %

+78 bps


Full Year 2024 Results Overview

  • Current year total revenues were a record $19.9 billion, an 11.5% increase compared to $17.9 billion for the full year 2023 ("prior year").
  • Current year net income from continuing operations was $497.0 million, a 17.4% decrease compared to $602.0 million for the prior year. Current year adjusted net income from continuing operations (a non-GAAP measure) was $530.6 million, a 14.9% decrease compared to $623.3 million for the prior year.
  • Current year diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations was $36.72, a 14.1% decrease compared to $42.75 for the prior year. Current year adjusted diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations (a non-GAAP measure) was $39.21, an 11.4% decrease compared to $44.27 for the prior year.

Full Year 2024

Key Performance Metrics

(year-over-year comparable period basis)

Consolidated

Same Store

(a non-GAAP
measure)

Reported:

FY24

Change

FY24

Change

Total revenues

$19.9B

+11.5 %

$17.6B

+2.0 %

Total GP

$3.2B

+7.3 %

$2.9B

(1.4) %

NV units sold

203,677

+16.0 %

175,397

3.1 %

NV GP PRU

$3,525

(19.3) %

$3,520

(19.7) %

UV retail units sold

209,687

+11.7 %

185,494

+2.5 %

UV retail GP PRU

$1,574

(1.9) %

$1,563

(2.9) %

P&S GP

$1.4B

+12.6 %

$1.2B

+4.5 %

P&S GM

54.9 %

+0.3 %

54.5 %

(0.1) %

F&I revenues

$828.7M

+11.7 %

$753.2M

+5.1 %

F&I GP PRU

$2,005

(1.9) %

$2,087

+2.2 %

SG&A expenses as a % of GP

67.2 %

+344 bps

68.1 %

+391 bps

Adjusted SG&A expenses (a non-GAAP measure) as a % of GP

67.9 %

+372 bps

66.9 %

+305 bps


U.K. Update

The previously announced consummation of the Inchcape Retail acquisition in the third quarter of 2024, added 54 dealerships in key hubs such as the Midlands, the Northwest of England, and Wales. The added scale and geographic diversification, combined with a great portfolio of brand partners, will enable us to better meet the demands of U.K. consumers. Integration activities began immediately, including the initiation of a U.K. wide restructuring plan during the current quarter consisting of workforce realignment, strategic closing of certain facilities and systems integrations. In the current quarter, we made significant progress in the conversion of the legacy Inchcape dealer management system ("DMS") to our existing U.K. DMS. This conversion hampered our operations for a period of time as we completed the in-store conversions. As a result of these restructuring and integration actions, the Company recognized $16.7 million in restructuring charges in the current quarter. We expect a significant number of restructuring activities to be completed by the end of the first quarter of 2025.

Corporate Development

In October 2024, the Company acquired a BMW/MINI dealership located in the U.K. This acquisition is expected to generate approximately $125.0 million in annual revenues.

During the current year, the Company has successfully acquired and integrated dealership operations with total expected annual revenues of approximately $3.9 billion. We remain focused on quickly and efficiently integrating our acquisitions into our existing operations to drive incremental value creation for shareholders.

Share Repurchases

During the current quarter, the Company repurchased 80,300 shares at an average price per common share of $398.30, for a total of $32.0 million, excluding excise taxes of $0.3 million.

During the current year, the Company repurchased 518,465 shares, representing approximately 3.8% of the Company's outstanding common shares at January 1 of the current year, at an average price per common share of $311.67, for a total of $161.6 million, excluding excise taxes of $1.4 million.

As of December 31, 2024, the Company had an aggregate 13.3 million outstanding common shares and unvested restricted stock awards. As of December 31, 2024, the Company had $476.1 million remaining on its Board authorized common share repurchase program.

Future repurchases may be made from time to time, based on market conditions, legal requirements, and other corporate considerations, in the open market or in privately negotiated transactions, and subject to Board approval and covenant restrictions.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Earnings Conference Call Details

Group 1's senior management will host a conference call today at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss the fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results. The conference call will be simulcast live on the Internet at group1corp.com/events. A webcast replay will be available for 30 days. A copy of the Company's presentation will also be made available at http://www.group1corp.com/company-presentations.

The conference call will also be available live by dialing in 10 minutes prior to the start of the call at:

Domestic:

1-888-317-6003

International:

1-412-317-6061

Passcode:

2497585



A telephonic replay will be available following the call through February 5, 2025, by dialing:

Domestic:

1-877-344-7529

International:

1-412-317-0088

Replay Code:

5939241



ABOUT GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE, INC.

Group 1 owns and operates 259 automotive dealerships, 331 franchises, and 39 collision centers in the United States and the United Kingdom that offer 35 brands of automobiles. Through its dealerships and omni-channel platform, the Company sells new and used cars and light trucks; arranges related vehicle financing; sells service contracts; provides automotive maintenance and repair services; and sells vehicle parts.

Group 1 discloses additional information about the Company, its business, and its results of operations at www.group1corp.com, www.group1auto.com, www.group1collision.com, www.acceleride.com, and www.facebook.com/group1auto.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are statements related to future, not past, events and are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, the economy and other future conditions. In this context, the forward-looking statements often include statements regarding our strategic investments, goals, plans, projections and guidance regarding our financial position, results of operations and business strategy, including the annualized revenues of recently completed acquisitions or dispositions and other benefits of such currently anticipated or recently completed acquisitions or dispositions. These forward-looking statements often contain words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "should," "foresee," "may" or "will" and similar expressions. While management believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made, there can be no assurance that future developments affecting us will be those that we anticipate. Any such forward-looking statements are not assurances of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, (a) general economic and business conditions, (b) the level of manufacturer incentives, (c) the future regulatory environment, including any changes thereto relating to the U.S. presidential transition (d) our ability to obtain an inventory of desirable new and used vehicles, (e) our relationship with our automobile manufacturers and the willingness of manufacturers to approve future acquisitions, (f) our cost of financing and the availability of credit for consumers, (g) our ability to complete acquisitions and dispositions, on a timely basis, if at all and the risks associated therewith, (h) our ability to successfully integrate recent and future acquisitions and realize the expected benefits from consummated acquisitions, (i) foreign exchange controls and currency fluctuations, (j) the armed conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, (k) the impacts of sustained levels of inflation and potential changes in U.S. trade policy, including the imposition of tariffs and the resulting consequences, (l) our ability to maintain sufficient liquidity to operate, (m) a material failure in or breach of our vendors' information technology systems and other cybersecurity incidents, and (n) the receipt of any insurance or other recoveries. For additional information regarding known material factors that could cause our actual results to differ from our projected results, please see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date they are made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES, SAME STORE DATA, AND OTHER DATA

In addition to evaluating the financial condition and results of our operations in accordance with U.S. GAAP, from time to time our management evaluates and analyzes results and any impact on the Company of strategic decisions and actions relating to, among other things, cost reduction, growth, profitability improvement initiatives, and other events outside of normal, or "core," business and operations, by considering alternative financial measures not prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. In our evaluation of results from time to time, we exclude items that do not arise directly from core operations, such as non-cash asset impairment charges, out-of-period adjustments, legal matters, gains and losses on dealership franchise or real estate transactions, and catastrophic events, such as hailstorms, hurricanes and snow storms, and employment compensation costs associated with the cybersecurity incident recently experienced by third-party software provider, CDK Global LLC.. Because these non-core charges and gains materially affect the Company's financial condition or results in the specific period in which they are recognized, management also evaluates, and makes resource allocation and performance evaluation decisions based on, the related non-GAAP measures excluding such items. This includes evaluating measures such as adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, and constant currency. These adjusted measures are not measures of financial performance under U.S. GAAP, but are instead considered non-GAAP financial performance measures. Non-GAAP measures do not have definitions under U.S. GAAP and may be defined differently by, and not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by, other companies. As a result, any non-GAAP financial measures considered and evaluated by management are reviewed in conjunction with a review of the most directly comparable measures calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We caution investors not to place undue reliance on such non-GAAP measures, but also to consider them with the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures.

In addition to using such non-GAAP measures to evaluate results in a specific period, management believes that such measures may provide more complete and consistent comparisons of operational performance on a period-over-period historical basis and a better indication of expected future trends. Our management also uses these adjusted measures in conjunction with U.S. GAAP financial measures to assess our business, including communication with our Board of Directors, investors, and industry analysts concerning financial performance. We disclose these non-GAAP measures, and the related reconciliations, because we believe investors use these metrics in evaluating longer-term period-over-period performance, and to allow investors to better understand and evaluate the information used by management to assess operating performance. The exclusion of certain expenses in the calculation of non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed as an inference that these costs are unusual or infrequent. We anticipate excluding these expenses in the future presentation of our non-GAAP financial measures.

In addition, we evaluate our results of operations on both an as reported and a constant currency basis. The constant currency presentation, which is a non-GAAP measure, excludes the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates. We believe providing constant currency information provides valuable supplemental information regarding our underlying business and results of operations, consistent with how we evaluate our performance. We calculate constant currency percentages by converting our current period reported results for entities reporting in currencies other than U.S. dollars using comparative period exchange rates rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the respective periods. The constant currency performance measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Same Store amounts presented include the results of dealerships for the identical months in each period presented in comparison, commencing with the first full month in which the dealership was owned by us and, in the case of dispositions, ending with the last full month it was owned by us. Same Store results also include the activities of our corporate headquarters.

Certain amounts in the financial statements may not compute due to rounding. All computations have been calculated using unrounded amounts for all periods presented.

Investor contacts:

Terry Bratton
Manager, Investor Relations
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
[email protected]

Media contacts:

Pete DeLongchamps
Senior Vice President, Financial Services and Manufacturer Relations
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
[email protected]

Kimberly Barta
Head of Marketing and Communications
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
[email protected]

or

Clint Woods
Pierpont Communications, Inc.
713-627-2223 | [email protected]

Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

(In millions, except per share data)












Three Months Ended December 31,



2024


2023


Increase/
(Decrease)


% Change

REVENUES:









New vehicle retail sales


$ 2,858.0


$ 2,311.2


$ 546.9


23.7 %

Used vehicle retail sales


1,653.4


1,334.5


318.9


23.9 %

Used vehicle wholesale sales


128.9


102.3


26.6


26.0 %

Parts and service sales


680.2


545.0


135.2


24.8 %

Finance, insurance and other, net


225.5


187.1


38.4


20.5 %

Total revenues


5,546.0


4,480.0


1,066.0


23.8 %

COST OF SALES:









New vehicle retail sales


2,652.9


2,126.7


526.2


24.7 %

Used vehicle retail sales


1,574.1


1,270.4


303.7


23.9 %

Used vehicle wholesale sales


130.5


106.6


23.9


22.5 %

Parts and service sales


309.3


245.7


63.6


25.9 %

Total cost of sales


4,666.8


3,749.4


917.4


24.5 %

GROSS PROFIT


879.2


730.6


148.6


20.3 %

Selling, general and administrative expenses


614.3


487.4


126.9


26.0 %

Depreciation and amortization expense


31.5


23.4


8.2


34.9 %

Asset impairments


33.0


25.1


7.8


31.2 %

Restructuring charges


16.7


-


16.7


100.0 %

Other operating (income) expense


(10.0)


-


(10.0)


(100.0) %

INCOME FROM OPERATIONS


193.7


194.7


(1.0)


(0.5) %

Floorplan interest expense


32.2


19.4


12.9


66.4 %

Other interest expense, net


38.8


27.7


11.1


40.2 %

Other expense


-


2.2


(2.2)


(98.5) %

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES


122.6


145.4


(22.8)


(15.7) %

Provision for income taxes


28.0


36.6


(8.6)


(23.5) %

Net income from continuing operations


94.6


108.8


(14.2)


(13.1) %

Net income (loss) from discontinued operations


0.2


-


0.3


562.4 %

NET INCOME


$ 94.8


$ 108.8


$ (13.9)


(12.8) %

Less: Earnings allocated to participating securities


1.9


2.6


(0.7)


(27.2) %

Net income available to diluted common shares


$ 92.9


$ 106.2


$ (13.2)


(12.5) %

Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations


$ 7.08


$ 7.87


$ (0.80)


(10.1) %

Diluted earnings (loss) per share from discontinued operations


$ 0.02


$ -


$ 0.02


578.1 %

DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE


$ 7.09


$ 7.87


$ (0.78)


(9.9) %

Weighted average dilutive common shares outstanding


13.1


13.5


(0.4)


(2.9) %

Weighted average participating securities


0.3


0.3


(0.1)


(19.3) %

Total weighted average shares


13.4


13.8


(0.5)


(3.3) %

Effective tax rate on continuing operations


22.9 %


25.2 %


(2.3) %



Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

(In millions, except per share data)












Years Ended December 31,



2024


2023


Increase/
(Decrease)


% Change

REVENUES:









New vehicle retail sales


$ 9,972.4


$ 8,774.6


$ 1,197.8


13.7 %

Used vehicle retail sales


6,179.9


5,693.5


486.3


8.5 %

Used vehicle wholesale sales


462.4


441.4


21.0


4.7 %

Parts and service sales


2,491.0


2,222.3


268.7


12.1 %

Finance, insurance and other, net


828.7


741.9


86.8


11.7 %

Total revenues


19,934.3


17,873.7


2,060.6


11.5 %

COST OF SALES:









New vehicle retail sales


9,254.5


8,007.6


1,246.9


15.6 %

Used vehicle retail sales


5,849.9


5,392.6


457.3


8.5 %

Used vehicle wholesale sales


465.7


445.2


20.5


4.6 %

Parts and service sales


1,123.2


1,008.0


115.2


11.4 %

Total cost of sales


16,693.3


14,853.4


1,839.9


12.4 %

GROSS PROFIT


3,241.0


3,020.3


220.7


7.3 %

Selling, general and administrative expenses


2,179.2


1,926.8


252.4


13.1 %

Depreciation and amortization expense


113.1


92.0


21.1


22.9 %

Asset impairments


33.0


32.9


0.1


0.3 %

Restructuring charges


16.7


-


16.7


100.0 %

Other operating (income) expense


(10.0)


-


(10.0)


(100.0) %

INCOME FROM OPERATIONS


909.1


968.6


(59.6)


(6.1) %

Floorplan interest expense


108.5


64.1


44.4


69.3 %

Other interest expense, net


141.3


99.8


41.5


41.6 %

Other expense


0.7


4.5


(3.8)


(83.7) %

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES


658.5


800.2


(141.7)


(17.7) %

Provision for income taxes


161.5


198.2


(36.7)


(18.5) %

Net income from continuing operations


497.0


602.0


(105.0)


(17.4) %

Net income (loss) from discontinued operations


1.2


(0.4)


1.5


425.1 %

NET INCOME


$ 498.1


$ 601.6


$ (103.5)


(17.2) %

Less: Earnings allocated to participating securities


10.5


14.8


(4.3)


(29.2) %

Net income available to diluted common shares


$ 487.7


$ 586.9


$ (99.2)


(16.9) %

Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations


$ 36.72


$ 42.75


$ (6.03)


(14.1) %

Diluted earnings (loss) per share from discontinued operations


$ 0.09


$ (0.03)


$ 0.11


438.2 %

DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE


$ 36.81


$ 42.73


$ (5.92)


(13.9) %

Weighted average dilutive common shares outstanding


13.2


13.7


(0.5)


(3.5) %

Weighted average participating securities


0.3


0.3


(0.1)


(17.8) %

Total weighted average shares


13.5


14.1


(0.5)


(3.9) %

Effective tax rate on continuing operations


24.5 %


24.8 %


(0.2) %



Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

Additional Information - Consolidated

(Unaudited)












December 31, 2024


December 31, 2023


Increase/
(Decrease)


% Change

SELECTED BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION:







(In millions)









Cash and cash equivalents


$ 34.4


$ 57.2


$ (22.8)


(39.9) %

Inventories, net


$ 2,636.8


$ 1,963.4


$ 673.4


34.3 %

Floorplan notes payable, net (1)


$ 2,022.1


$ 1,565.4


$ 456.6


29.2 %

Total debt


$ 2,913.1


$ 2,098.8


$ 814.4


38.8 %

Total equity


$ 2,974.3


$ 2,674.4


$ 299.9


11.2 %

(1) Amounts are net of offset accounts of $288.2 and $275.2, respectively.



Three Months Ended December 31,


Years Ended December 31,



2024


2023


2024


2023

NEW VEHICLE UNIT SALES GEOGRAPHIC MIX:







United States


74.8 %


83.3 %


77.4 %


81.3 %

United Kingdom


25.2 %


16.7 %


22.6 %


18.7 %










NEW VEHICLE UNIT SALES BRAND MIX:







Toyota/Lexus


24.2 %


26.7 %


24.9 %


24.0 %

Volkswagen/Audi/Porsche/SEAT/SKODA


13.4 %


13.4 %


14.2 %


15.2 %

BMW/MINI


14.1 %


12.8 %


11.6 %


11.8 %

Honda/Acura


8.6 %


7.3 %


9.2 %


7.5 %

Chevrolet/GMC/Buick


9.0 %


9.3 %


9.1 %


9.0 %

Mercedes-Benz/Sprinter


9.1 %


6.0 %


7.5 %


6.2 %

Ford/Lincoln


6.9 %


6.9 %


7.0 %


7.5 %

Hyundai/Kia/Genesis


4.8 %


5.1 %


5.4 %


5.2 %

Subaru


3.0 %


3.3 %


3.2 %


2.9 %

Nissan


1.9 %


2.9 %


2.2 %


3.6 %

Chrysler/Dodge/Jeep/RAM


1.7 %


3.1 %


2.1 %


3.7 %

Jaguar/Land Rover


2.0 %


1.6 %


2.0 %


1.7 %

Mazda


1.0 %


1.3 %


1.2 %


1.2 %

Other


0.2 %


0.3 %


0.2 %


0.3 %



100.0 %


100.0 %


100.0 %


100.0 %



December 31, 2024


December 31, 2023

DAYS' SUPPLY IN INVENTORY (1):





Consolidated





New vehicle inventory


44


37

Used vehicle inventory


39


35

U.S.





New vehicle inventory


43


36

Used vehicle inventory


29


29

U.K.





New vehicle inventory


45


48

Used vehicle inventory


67


58


(1) Days' supply in inventory is calculated based on inventory unit levels and 30-day total unit sales volumes, both at the end of each reporting period.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

Reported Operating Data - Consolidated

(Unaudited)

(In millions, except unit data)




Three Months Ended December 31,


2024


2023


Increase/
(Decrease)


% Change



Currency
Impact on
Current
Period
Results


Constant
Currency
% Change

Revenues:













New vehicle retail sales

$ 2,858.0


$ 2,311.2


$ 546.9


23.7 %



$ 18.6


22.9 %

Used vehicle retail sales

1,653.4


1,334.5


318.9


23.9 %



17.8


22.6 %

Used vehicle wholesale sales

128.9


102.3


26.6


26.0 %



1.6


24.4 %

Total used

1,782.3


1,436.8


345.5


24.0 %



19.4


22.7 %

Parts and service sales

680.2


545.0


135.2


24.8 %



5.0


23.9 %

F&I, net

225.5


187.1


38.4


20.5 %



1.0


20.0 %

Total revenues

$ 5,546.0


$ 4,480.0


$ 1,066.0


23.8 %



$ 44.0


22.8 %

Gross profit:













New vehicle retail sales

$ 205.1


$ 184.5


$ 20.7


11.2 %



$ 1.4


10.5 %

Used vehicle retail sales

79.3


64.1


15.2


23.8 %



0.9


22.4 %

Used vehicle wholesale sales

(1.7)


(4.3)


2.6


61.4 %



-


62.2 %

Total used

77.6


59.8


17.9


29.9 %



0.8


28.5 %

Parts and service sales

370.9


299.3


71.6


23.9 %



2.7


23.0 %

F&I, net

225.5


187.1


38.4


20.5 %



1.0


20.0 %

Total gross profit

$ 879.2


$ 730.6


$ 148.6


20.3 %



$ 5.9


19.5 %

Gross margin:













New vehicle retail sales

7.2 %


8.0 %


(0.8) %








Used vehicle retail sales

4.8 %


4.8 %


- %








Used vehicle wholesale sales

(1.3) %


(4.2) %


2.9 %








Total used

4.4 %


4.2 %


0.2 %








Parts and service sales

54.5 %


54.9 %


(0.4) %








Total gross margin

15.9 %


16.3 %


(0.5) %








Units sold:













Retail new vehicles sold (1)

57,939


45,827


12,112


26.4 %






Retail used vehicles sold

55,337


44,656


10,681


23.9 %






Wholesale used vehicles sold

14,733


11,156


3,577


32.1 %






Total used

70,070


55,812


14,258


25.5 %






Average sales price per unit sold:













New vehicle retail (1)

$ 51,106


$ 50,760


$ 347


0.7 %



$ 330


- %

Used vehicle retail

$ 29,879


$ 29,884


$ (5)


- %



$ 322


(1.1) %

Gross profit per unit sold:













New vehicle retail sales

$ 3,540


$ 4,025


$ (485)


(12.0) %



$ 24


(12.6) %

Used vehicle retail sales

$ 1,433


$ 1,434


$ (2)


(0.1) %



$ 16


(1.2) %

Used vehicle wholesale sales

$ (113)


$ (386)


$ 273


70.7 %



$ (2)


71.4 %

Total used

$ 1,108


$ 1,071


$ 37


3.5 %



$ 12


2.3 %

F&I PRU

$ 1,991


$ 2,068


$ (77)


(3.7) %



$ 9


(4.1) %

Other:













SG&A expenses

$ 614.3


$ 487.4


$ 126.9


26.0 %



$ 5.5


24.9 %

Adjusted SG&A expenses (2)

$ 616.3


$ 485.7


$ 130.6


26.9 %



$ 5.3


25.8 %

SG&A as % gross profit

69.9 %


66.7 %


3.2 %








Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (2)

70.1 %


66.5 %


3.6 %








Operating margin %

3.6 %


4.3 %


(0.7) %








Adjusted operating margin % (2)

4.2 %


5.0 %


(0.7) %








Pretax margin %

2.2 %


3.2 %


(1.0) %








Adjusted pretax margin % (2)

3.1 %


3.9 %


(0.7) %








Floorplan expense:













Floorplan interest expense

$ 32.2


$ 19.4


$ 12.9


66.4 %



$ 0.2


65.2 %

Less: Floorplan assistance (3)

25.0


19.3


5.7


29.3 %



-


29.1 %

Net floorplan expense

$ 7.2


$ -


$ 7.2





$ 0.2




(1) Retail new vehicle units sold include new vehicle agency units. The agency units and related revenues are excluded from the calculation of the average sales price per unit sold for new vehicles due to their net presentation within revenues. The agency units and related net revenues are included in the calculation of gross profit per unit sold.

(2) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.

(3) Floorplan assistance is included within New vehicle retail Gross profit above and New vehicle retail Cost of sales in our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

Reported Operating Data - Consolidated

(Unaudited)

(In millions, except unit data)




Years Ended December 31,


2024


2023


Increase/
(Decrease)


% Change



Currency
Impact on
Current
Period
Results


Constant
Currency
% Change

Revenues:













New vehicle retail sales

$ 9,972.4


$ 8,774.6


$ 1,197.8


13.7 %



$ 59.6


13.0 %

Used vehicle retail sales

6,179.9


5,693.5


486.3


8.5 %



49.9


7.7 %

Used vehicle wholesale sales

462.4


441.4


21.0


4.7 %



4.1


3.8 %

Total used

6,642.3


6,135.0


507.3


8.3 %



54.0


7.4 %

Parts and service sales

2,491.0


2,222.3


268.7


12.1 %



13.6


11.5 %

F&I, net

828.7


741.9


86.8


11.7 %



3.0


11.3 %

Total revenues

$ 19,934.3


$ 17,873.7


$ 2,060.6


11.5 %



$ 130.1


10.8 %

Gross profit:













New vehicle retail sales

$ 717.9


$ 767.0


$ (49.1)


(6.4) %



$ 4.7


(7.0) %

Used vehicle retail sales

330.0


300.9


29.1


9.7 %



2.5


8.8 %

Used vehicle wholesale sales

(3.3)


(3.8)


0.5


12.7 %



(0.1)


15.4 %

Total used

326.7


297.2


29.6


9.9 %



2.4


9.1 %

Parts and service sales

1,367.7


1,214.2


153.5


12.6 %



7.7


12.0 %

F&I, net

828.7


741.9


86.8


11.7 %



3.0


11.3 %

Total gross profit

$ 3,241.0


$ 3,020.3


$ 220.7


7.3 %



$ 17.9


6.7 %

Gross margin:













New vehicle retail sales

7.2 %


8.7 %


(1.5) %








Used vehicle retail sales

5.3 %


5.3 %


0.1 %








Used vehicle wholesale sales

(0.7) %


(0.9) %


0.1 %








Total used

4.9 %


4.8 %


0.1 %








Parts and service sales

54.9 %


54.6 %


0.3 %








Total gross margin

16.3 %


16.9 %


(0.6) %








Units sold:













Retail new vehicles sold (1)

203,677


175,566


28,111


16.0 %






Retail used vehicles sold

209,687


187,656


22,031


11.7 %






Wholesale used vehicles sold

52,600


43,763


8,837


20.2 %






Total used

262,287


231,419


30,868


13.3 %






Average sales price per unit sold:













New vehicle retail (1)

$ 49,817


$ 50,325


$ (508)


(1.0) %



$ 296


(1.6) %

Used vehicle retail

$ 29,472


$ 30,340


$ (868)


(2.9) %



$ 238


(3.6) %

Gross profit per unit sold:













New vehicle retail sales

$ 3,525


$ 4,369


$ (844)


(19.3) %



$ 23


(19.9) %

Used vehicle retail sales

$ 1,574


$ 1,604


$ (30)


(1.9) %



$ 12


(2.6) %

Used vehicle wholesale sales

$ (63)


$ (86)


$ 24


27.4 %



$ (2)


29.7 %

Total used

$ 1,246


$ 1,284


$ (38)


(3.0) %



$ 9


(3.7) %

F&I PRU

$ 2,005


$ 2,043


$ (38)


(1.9) %



$ 7


(2.2) %

Other:













SG&A expenses

$ 2,179.2


$ 1,926.8


$ 252.4


13.1 %



$ 14.6


12.3 %

Adjusted SG&A expenses (2)

$ 2,200.5


$ 1,938.4


$ 262.1


13.5 %



$ 14.2


12.8 %

SG&A as % gross profit

67.2 %


63.8 %


3.4 %








Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (2)

67.9 %


64.2 %


3.7 %








Operating margin %

4.6 %


5.4 %


(0.8) %








Adjusted operating margin % (2)

4.7 %


5.5 %


(0.9) %








Pretax margin %

3.3 %


4.5 %


(1.2) %








Adjusted pretax margin % (2)

3.5 %


4.6 %


(1.1) %








Floorplan expense:













Floorplan interest expense

$ 108.5


$ 64.1


$ 44.4


69.3 %



$ 0.6


68.4 %

Less: Floorplan assistance (3)

88.4


71.2


17.2


24.2 %



0.1


24.1 %

Net floorplan expense

$ 20.1


$ (7.1)


$ 27.2





$ 0.5




(1) Retail new vehicle units sold include new vehicle agency units. The agency units and related revenues are excluded from the calculation of the average sales price per unit sold for new vehicles due to their net presentation within revenues. The agency units and related net revenues are included in the calculation of gross profit per unit sold.

(2) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.

(3) Floorplan assistance is included within New vehicle retail Gross profit above and New vehicle retail Cost of sales in our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

Reported Operating Data - U.S.

(Unaudited)

(In millions, except unit data)












Three Months Ended December 31,



2024


2023


Increase/
(Decrease)


% Change

Revenues:









New vehicle retail sales


$ 2,283.9


$ 1,989.3


$ 294.6


14.8 %

Used vehicle retail sales


1,140.9


1,065.2


75.7


7.1 %

Used vehicle wholesale sales


82.6


72.2


10.5


14.5 %

Total used


1,223.5


1,137.4


86.2


7.6 %

Parts and service sales


531.7


473.9


57.8


12.2 %

F&I, net


195.7


172.0


23.7


13.8 %

Total revenues


$ 4,234.8


$ 3,772.5


$ 462.3


12.3 %

Gross profit:









New vehicle retail sales


$ 155.5


$ 156.4


$ (0.9)


(0.6) %

Used vehicle retail sales


55.5


53.3


2.3


4.3 %

Used vehicle wholesale sales


0.6


(0.5)


1.0


NM

Total used


56.1


52.8


3.3


6.3 %

Parts and service sales


288.6


259.0


29.6


11.4 %

F&I, net


195.7


172.0


23.7


13.8 %

Total gross profit


$ 695.9


$ 640.2


$ 55.7


8.7 %

Gross margin:









New vehicle retail sales


6.8 %


7.9 %


(1.1) %



Used vehicle retail sales


4.9 %


5.0 %


(0.1) %



Used vehicle wholesale sales


0.7 %


(0.6) %


1.3 %



Total used


4.6 %


4.6 %


(0.1) %



Parts and service sales


54.3 %


54.7 %


(0.4) %



Total gross margin


16.4 %


17.0 %


(0.5) %



Units sold:









Retail new vehicles sold


43,348


38,152


5,196


13.6 %

Retail used vehicles sold


37,699


35,195


2,504


7.1 %

Wholesale used vehicles sold


9,594


8,160


1,434


17.6 %

Total used


47,293


43,355


3,938


9.1 %

Average sales price per unit sold:









New vehicle retail


$ 52,688


$ 52,141


$ 547


1.0 %

Used vehicle retail


$ 30,264


$ 30,266


$ (2)


- %

Gross profit per unit sold:









New vehicle retail sales


$ 3,587


$ 4,099


$ (512)


(12.5) %

Used vehicle retail sales


$ 1,473


$ 1,513


$ (40)


(2.6) %

Used vehicle wholesale sales


$ 58


$ (57)


$ 116


NM

Total used


$ 1,186


$ 1,218


$ (31)


(2.6) %

F&I PRU


$ 2,415


$ 2,345


$ 70


3.0 %

Other:









SG&A expenses


$ 446.1


$ 413.1


$ 33.0


8.0 %

Adjusted SG&A expenses (1)


$ 449.5


$ 408.7


$ 40.8


10.0 %

SG&A as % gross profit


64.1 %


64.5 %


(0.4) %



Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (1)


64.6 %


63.8 %


0.8 %




(1) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.


NM - Not Meaningful

Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

Reported Operating Data - U.S.

(Unaudited)

(In millions, except unit data)












Years Ended December 31,



2024


2023


Increase/
(Decrease)


% Change

Revenues:









New vehicle retail sales


$ 8,110.1


$ 7,433.6


$ 676.6


9.1 %

Used vehicle retail sales


4,550.7


4,458.7


92.0


2.1 %

Used vehicle wholesale sales


323.8


314.4


9.4


3.0 %

Total used


4,874.5


4,773.1


101.4


2.1 %

Parts and service sales


2,052.7


1,933.3


119.4


6.2 %

F&I, net


735.6


674.3


61.3


9.1 %

Total revenues


$ 15,772.9


$ 14,814.2


$ 958.7


6.5 %

Gross profit:









New vehicle retail sales


$ 571.8


$ 646.1


$ (74.3)


(11.5) %

Used vehicle retail sales


249.2


240.8


8.5


3.5 %

Used vehicle wholesale sales


4.5


2.6


2.0


76.7 %

Total used


253.7


243.3


10.4


4.3 %

Parts and service sales


1,119.7


1,046.4


73.3


7.0 %

F&I, net


735.6


674.3


61.3


9.1 %

Total gross profit


$ 2,680.9


$ 2,610.1


$ 70.7


2.7 %

Gross margin:









New vehicle retail sales


7.1 %


8.7 %


(1.6) %



Used vehicle retail sales


5.5 %


5.4 %


0.1 %



Used vehicle wholesale sales


1.4 %


0.8 %


0.6 %



Total used


5.2 %


5.1 %


0.1 %



Parts and service sales


54.5 %


54.1 %


0.4 %



Total gross margin


17.0 %


17.6 %


(0.6) %



Units sold:









Retail new vehicles sold


157,662


142,809


14,853


10.4 %

Retail used vehicles sold


152,970


145,617


7,353


5.0 %

Wholesale used vehicles sold


37,223


31,456


5,767


18.3 %

Total used


190,193


177,073


13,120


7.4 %

Average sales price per unit sold:









New vehicle retail


$ 51,440


$ 52,052


$ (613)


(1.2) %

Used vehicle retail


$ 29,749


$ 30,619


$ (871)


(2.8) %

Gross profit per unit sold:









New vehicle retail sales


$ 3,627


$ 4,524


$ (897)


(19.8) %

Used vehicle retail sales


$ 1,629


$ 1,653


$ (24)


(1.5) %

Used vehicle wholesale sales


$ 121


$ 81


$ 40


49.3 %

Total used


$ 1,334


$ 1,374


$ (40)


(2.9) %

F&I PRU


$ 2,368


$ 2,338


$ 30


1.3 %

Other:









SG&A expenses


$ 1,704.0


$ 1,622.9


$ 81.1


5.0 %

Adjusted SG&A expenses (1)


$ 1,735.8


$ 1,630.8


$ 105.0


6.4 %

SG&A as % gross profit


63.6 %


62.2 %


1.4 %



Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (1)


64.7 %


62.5 %


2.3 %




(1) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

Reported Operating Data - U.K.

(Unaudited)

(In millions, except unit data)




Three Months Ended December 31,


2024


2023


Increase/
(Decrease)


% Change



Currency
Impact on
Current
Period
Results


Constant
Currency
% Change

Revenues:













New vehicle retail sales

$ 574.1


$ 321.9


$ 252.3


78.4 %



$ 18.6


72.6 %

Used vehicle retail sales

512.5


269.3


243.2


90.3 %



17.8


83.7 %

Used vehicle wholesale sales

46.3


30.1


16.1


53.6 %



1.6


48.3 %

Total used

558.7


299.4


259.3


86.6 %



19.4


80.1 %

Parts and service sales

148.5


71.1


77.4


108.9 %



5.0


101.9 %

F&I, net

29.8


15.2


14.7


96.8 %



1.0


90.2 %

Total revenues

$ 1,311.2


$ 707.5


$ 603.7


85.3 %



$ 44.0


79.1 %

Gross profit:













New vehicle retail sales

$ 49.6


$ 28.1


$ 21.6


76.9 %



$ 1.4


72.1 %

Used vehicle retail sales

23.7


10.8


12.9


119.8 %



0.9


111.7 %

Used vehicle wholesale sales

(2.2)


(3.8)


1.6


42.0 %



-


43.0 %

Total used

21.5


7.0


14.5


208.9 %



0.8


196.9 %

Parts and service sales

82.3


40.3


42.0


104.4 %



2.7


97.5 %

F&I, net

29.8


15.2


14.7


96.8 %



1.0


90.2 %

Total gross profit

$ 183.3


$ 90.5


$ 92.8


102.6 %



$ 5.9


96.1 %

Gross margin:













New vehicle retail sales

8.6 %


8.7 %


(0.1) %








Used vehicle retail sales

4.6 %


4.0 %


0.6 %








Used vehicle wholesale sales

(4.8) %


(12.7) %


7.9 %








Total used

3.8 %


2.3 %


1.5 %








Parts and service sales

55.4 %


56.7 %


(1.2) %








Total gross margin

14.0 %


12.8 %


1.2 %








Units sold:













Retail new vehicles sold (1)

14,591


7,675


6,916


90.1 %






Retail used vehicles sold

17,638


9,461


8,177


86.4 %






Wholesale used vehicles sold

5,139


2,996


2,143


71.5 %






Total used

22,777


12,457


10,320


82.8 %






Average sales price per unit sold:













New vehicle retail (1)

$ 45,597


$ 43,599


$ 1,997


4.6 %



$ 1,478


1.2 %

Used vehicle retail

$ 29,055


$ 28,461


$ 594


2.1 %



$ 1,009


(1.5) %

Gross profit per unit sold:













New vehicle retail sales

$ 3,403


$ 3,656


$ (253)


(6.9) %



$ 93


(9.5) %

Used vehicle retail sales

$ 1,345


$ 1,141


$ 204


17.9 %



$ 49


13.6 %

Used vehicle wholesale sales

$ (433)


$ (1,281)


$ 848


66.2 %



$ (7)


66.8 %

Total used

$ 944


$ 559


$ 385


69.0 %



$ 37


62.4 %

F&I PRU

$ 926


$ 885


$ 41


4.7 %



$ 31


1.1 %

Other:













SG&A expenses

$ 168.2


$ 74.3


$ 93.9


126.4 %



$ 5.5


118.9 %

Adjusted SG&A expenses (2)

$ 166.7


$ 77.0


$ 89.7


116.5 %



$ 5.3


109.6 %

SG&A as % gross profit

91.8 %


82.2 %


9.6 %








Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (2)

91.0 %


85.1 %


5.8 %









(1) Retail new vehicle units sold include new vehicle agency units. The agency units and related revenues are excluded from the calculation of the average sales price per unit sold for new vehicles due to their net presentation within revenues. The agency units and related net revenues are included in the calculation of gross profit per unit sold.

(2) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

Reported Operating Data - U.K.

(Unaudited)

(In millions, except unit data)















Years Ended December 31,


2024


2023


Increase/
(Decrease)


% Change



Currency
Impact on
Current
Period
Results


Constant
Currency
% Change

Revenues:













New vehicle retail sales

$ 1,862.3


$ 1,341.0


$ 521.3


38.9 %



$ 59.6


34.4 %

Used vehicle retail sales

1,629.2


1,234.8


394.4


31.9 %



49.9


27.9 %

Used vehicle wholesale sales

138.6


127.1


11.5


9.1 %



4.1


5.8 %

Total used

1,767.8


1,361.9


405.9


29.8 %



54.0


25.8 %

Parts and service sales

438.3


289.0


149.3


51.7 %



13.6


47.0 %

F&I, net

93.0


67.6


25.4


37.6 %



3.0


33.2 %

Total revenues

$ 4,161.5


$ 3,059.5


$ 1,102.0


36.0 %



$ 130.1


31.8 %

Gross profit:













New vehicle retail sales

$ 146.0


$ 120.8


$ 25.2


20.9 %



$ 4.7


16.9 %

Used vehicle retail sales

80.8


60.2


20.6


34.3 %



2.5


30.0 %

Used vehicle wholesale sales

(7.8)


(6.3)


(1.5)


(23.4) %



(0.1)


(21.7) %

Total used

73.0


53.9


19.1


35.5 %



2.4


31.0 %

Parts and service sales

248.0


167.8


80.2


47.8 %



7.7


43.2 %

F&I, net

93.0


67.6


25.4


37.6 %



3.0


33.2 %

Total gross profit

$ 560.1


$ 410.1


$ 150.0


36.6 %



$ 17.9


32.2 %

Gross margin:













New vehicle retail sales

7.8 %


9.0 %


(1.2) %








Used vehicle retail sales

5.0 %


4.9 %


0.1 %








Used vehicle wholesale sales

(5.6) %


(5.0) %


(0.7) %








Total used

4.1 %


4.0 %


0.2 %








Parts and service sales

56.6 %


58.1 %


(1.5) %








Total gross margin

13.5 %


13.4 %


0.1 %








Units sold:













Retail new vehicles sold (1)

46,015


32,757


13,258


40.5 %






Retail used vehicles sold

56,717


42,039


14,678


34.9 %






Wholesale used vehicles sold

15,377


12,307


3,070


24.9 %






Total used

72,094


54,346


17,748


32.7 %






Average sales price per unit sold:













New vehicle retail (1)

$ 43,765


$ 42,488


$ 1,277


3.0 %



$ 1,401


(0.3) %

Used vehicle retail

$ 28,725


$ 29,373


$ (648)


(2.2) %



$ 880


(5.2) %

Gross profit per unit sold:













New vehicle retail sales

$ 3,174


$ 3,689


$ (515)


(14.0) %



$ 103


(16.8) %

Used vehicle retail sales

$ 1,425


$ 1,432


$ (7)


(0.5) %



$ 45


(3.6) %

Used vehicle wholesale sales

$ (508)


$ (514)


$ 6


1.3 %



$ (7)


2.6 %

Total used

$ 1,013


$ 991


$ 22


2.2 %



$ 34


(1.2) %

F&I PRU

$ 906


$ 904


$ 2


0.2 %



$ 29


(3.0) %

Other:













SG&A expenses

$ 475.2


$ 303.9


$ 171.3


56.4 %



$ 14.6


51.5 %

Adjusted SG&A expenses (2)

$ 464.7


$ 307.5


$ 157.2


51.1 %



$ 14.2


46.5 %

SG&A as % gross profit

84.8 %


74.1 %


10.7 %








Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (2)

83.0 %


75.0 %


8.0 %









(1) Retail new vehicle units sold include new vehicle agency units. The agency units and related revenues are excluded from the calculation of the average sales price per unit sold for new vehicles due to their net presentation within revenues. The agency units and related net revenues are included in the calculation of gross profit per unit sold.

(2) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

Same Store Operating Data - Consolidated

(Unaudited)

(In millions, except unit data)

















Three Months Ended December 31,



2024


2023


Increase/
(Decrease)


% Change



Currency
Impact on
Current
Period
Results


Constant
Currency
% Change

Revenues:













New vehicle retail sales

$ 2,440.8


$ 2,256.2


$ 184.6


8.2 %



$ 10.1


7.7 %

Used vehicle retail sales

1,342.2


1,298.9


43.3


3.3 %



9.0


2.6 %

Used vehicle wholesale sales

101.5


99.2


2.3


2.3 %



0.8


1.5 %

Total used

1,443.7


1,398.2


45.5


3.3 %



9.8


2.6 %

Parts and service sales

576.4


529.6


46.8


8.8 %



2.5


8.4 %

F&I, net

201.9


182.0


19.9


10.9 %



0.5


10.6 %

Total revenues

$ 4,662.7


$ 4,366.0


$ 296.8


6.8 %



$ 23.0


6.3 %

Gross profit:













New vehicle retail sales

$ 165.1


$ 180.4


$ (15.3)


(8.5) %



$ 0.6


(8.8) %

Used vehicle retail sales

64.4


62.2


2.2


3.5 %



0.4


2.8 %

Used vehicle wholesale sales

(0.9)


(4.3)


3.3


78.0 %



-


78.7 %

Total used

63.5


57.9


5.5


9.6 %



0.4


8.9 %

Parts and service sales

312.6


290.4


22.2


7.6 %



1.4


7.2 %

F&I, net

201.9


182.0


19.9


10.9 %



0.5


10.6 %

Total gross profit

$ 743.1


$ 710.8


$ 32.3


4.5 %



$ 2.9


4.1 %

Gross margin:













New vehicle retail sales

6.8 %


8.0 %


(1.2) %








Used vehicle retail sales

4.8 %


4.8 %


- %








Used vehicle wholesale sales

(0.9) %


(4.3) %


3.4 %








Total used

4.4 %


4.1 %


0.3 %








Parts and service sales

54.2 %


54.8 %


(0.6) %








Total gross margin

15.9 %


16.3 %


(0.3) %








Units sold:













Retail new vehicles sold (1)

47,354


44,693


2,661


6.0 %






Retail used vehicles sold

44,926


43,407


1,519


3.5 %






Wholesale used vehicles sold

11,742


10,860


882


8.1 %






Total used

56,668


54,267


2,401


4.4 %






Average sales price per unit sold:













New vehicle retail (1)

$ 52,072


$ 50,819


$ 1,253


2.5 %



$ 215


2.0 %

Used vehicle retail

$ 29,876


$ 29,925


$ (49)


(0.2) %



$ 200


(0.8) %

Gross profit per unit sold:













New vehicle retail sales

$ 3,486


$ 4,037


$ (551)


(13.6) %



$ 12


(13.9) %

Used vehicle retail sales

$ 1,434


$ 1,433


$ -


- %



$ 10


(0.7) %

Used vehicle wholesale sales

$ (80)


$ (395)


$ 315


79.7 %



$ (2)


80.3 %

Total used

$ 1,120


$ 1,067


$ 53


4.9 %



$ 7


4.2 %

F&I PRU

$ 2,188


$ 2,066


$ 122


5.9 %



$ 6


5.6 %

Other:













SG&A expenses

$ 499.3


$ 475.0


$ 24.2


5.1 %



$ 2.6


4.6 %

Adjusted SG&A expenses (2)

$ 497.9


$ 470.7


$ 27.2


5.8 %



$ 2.5


5.2 %

SG&A as % gross profit

67.2 %


66.8 %


0.4 %








Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (2)

67.0 %


66.2 %


0.8 %








Operating margin %

4.0 %


4.3 %


(0.3) %








Adjusted operating margin % (2)

4.8 %


5.0 %


(0.2) %









(1) Retail new vehicle units sold include new vehicle agency units. The agency units and related revenues are excluded from the calculation of the average sales price per unit sold for new vehicles due to their net presentation within revenues. The agency units and related net revenues are included in the calculation of gross profit per unit sold.

(2) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

Same Store Operating Data - Consolidated

(Unaudited)

(In millions, except unit data)






Years Ended December 31,



2024


2023


Increase/
(Decrease)


% Change



Currency
Impact on
Current
Period
Results


Constant
Currency
% Change

Revenues:













New vehicle retail sales

$ 8,785.0


$ 8,507.7


$ 277.4


3.3 %



$ 40.8


2.8 %

Used vehicle retail sales

5,454.4


5,499.0


(44.6)


(0.8) %



32.7


(1.4) %

Used vehicle wholesale sales

398.9


422.5


(23.6)


(5.6) %



2.7


(6.2) %

Total used

5,853.3


5,921.5


(68.2)


(1.2) %



35.4


(1.7) %

Parts and service sales

2,242.2


2,143.0


99.2


4.6 %



8.6


4.2 %

F&I, net

753.2


716.6


36.6


5.1 %



1.9


4.8 %

Total revenues

$ 17,633.7


$ 17,288.8


$ 344.9


2.0 %



$ 86.6


1.5 %

Gross profit:













New vehicle retail sales

$ 617.4


$ 745.3


$ (127.9)


(17.2) %



$ 2.9


(17.6) %

Used vehicle retail sales

290.0


291.4


(1.4)


(0.5) %



1.6


(1.0) %

Used vehicle wholesale sales

(3.3)


(3.6)


0.3


7.8 %



(0.1)


10.8 %

Total used

286.7


287.8


(1.1)


(0.4) %



1.5


(0.9) %

Parts and service sales

1,222.0


1,169.8


52.2


4.5 %



4.9


4.0 %

F&I, net

753.2


716.6


36.6


5.1 %



1.9


4.8 %

Total gross profit

$ 2,879.3


$ 2,919.5


$ (40.2)


(1.4) %



$ 11.2


(1.8) %

Gross margin:













New vehicle retail sales

7.0 %


8.8 %


(1.7) %








Used vehicle retail sales

5.3 %


5.3 %


- %








Used vehicle wholesale sales

(0.8) %


(0.9) %


- %








Total used

4.9 %


4.9 %


- %








Parts and service sales

54.5 %


54.6 %


(0.1) %








Total gross margin

16.3 %


16.9 %


(0.6) %








Units sold:













Retail new vehicles sold (1)

175,397


170,119


5,278


3.1 %






Retail used vehicles sold

185,494


180,946


4,548


2.5 %






Wholesale used vehicles sold

45,410


42,141


3,269


7.8 %






Total used

230,904


223,087


7,817


3.5 %






Average sales price per unit sold:













New vehicle retail (1)

$ 50,586


$ 50,368


$ 218


0.4 %



$ 234


- %

Used vehicle retail

$ 29,405


$ 30,390


$ (986)


(3.2) %



$ 176


(3.8) %

Gross profit per unit sold:













New vehicle retail sales

$ 3,520


$ 4,381


$ (861)


(19.7) %



$ 17


(20.0) %

Used vehicle retail sales

$ 1,563


$ 1,611


$ (47)


(2.9) %



$ 8


(3.5) %

Used vehicle wholesale sales

$ (74)


$ (86)


$ 12


14.4 %



$ (2)


17.3 %

Total used

$ 1,242


$ 1,290


$ (49)


(3.8) %



$ 6


(4.3) %

F&I PRU

$ 2,087


$ 2,041


$ 46


2.2 %



$ 5


2.0 %

Other:













SG&A expenses

$ 1,960.4


$ 1,873.6


$ 86.8


4.6 %



$ 8.9


4.2 %

Adjusted SG&A expenses (2)

$ 1,925.4


$ 1,863.1


$ 62.3


3.3 %



$ 8.6


2.9 %

SG&A as % gross profit

68.1 %


64.2 %


3.9 %








Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (2)

66.9 %


63.8 %


3.1 %








Operating margin %

4.5 %


5.4 %


(0.9) %








Adjusted operating margin % (2)

4.9 %


5.6 %


(0.7) %









(1) Retail new vehicle units sold include new vehicle agency units. The agency units and related revenues are excluded from the calculation of the average sales price per unit sold for new vehicles due to their net presentation within revenues. The agency units and related net revenues are included in the calculation of gross profit per unit sold.

(2) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

Same Store Operating Data - U.S.

(Unaudited)

(In millions, except unit data)










Three Months Ended December 31,


2024


2023


Increase/
(Decrease)


% Change

Revenues:








New vehicle retail sales

$ 2,126.3


$ 1,934.4


$ 192.0


9.9 %

Used vehicle retail sales

1,081.9


1,029.7


52.2


5.1 %

Used vehicle wholesale sales

77.2


69.1


8.1


11.8 %

Total used

1,159.1


1,098.8


60.4


5.5 %

Parts and service sales

501.0


461.0


40.0


8.7 %

F&I, net

186.1


166.8


19.3


11.5 %

Total revenues

$ 3,972.6


$ 3,661.0


$ 311.6


8.5 %

Gross profit:








New vehicle retail sales

$ 142.5


$ 152.4


$ (9.9)


(6.5) %

Used vehicle retail sales

52.6


51.4


1.2


2.3 %

Used vehicle wholesale sales

0.6


(0.5)


1.0


NM

Total used

53.2


51.0


2.2


4.3 %

Parts and service sales

270.5


251.3


19.2


7.6 %

F&I, net

186.1


166.8


19.3


11.5 %

Total gross profit

$ 652.2


$ 621.5


$ 30.7


4.9 %

Gross margin:








New vehicle retail sales

6.7 %


7.9 %


(1.2) %



Used vehicle retail sales

4.9 %


5.0 %


(0.1) %



Used vehicle wholesale sales

0.7 %


(0.7) %


1.4 %



Total used

4.6 %


4.6 %


(0.1) %



Parts and service sales

54.0 %


54.5 %


(0.5) %



Total gross margin

16.4 %


17.0 %


(0.6) %



Units sold:








Retail new vehicles sold

39,998


37,018


2,980


8.1 %

Retail used vehicles sold

35,643


33,946


1,697


5.0 %

Wholesale used vehicles sold

8,866


7,864


1,002


12.7 %

Total used

44,509


41,810


2,699


6.5 %

Average sales price per unit sold:








New vehicle retail

$ 53,161


$ 52,255


$ 906


1.7 %

Used vehicle retail

$ 30,354


$ 30,333


$ 21


0.1 %

Gross profit per unit sold:








New vehicle retail sales

$ 3,562


$ 4,116


$ (554)


(13.5) %

Used vehicle retail sales

$ 1,475


$ 1,515


$ (39)


(2.6) %

Used vehicle wholesale sales

$ 64


$ (58)


$ 122


NM

Total used

$ 1,194


$ 1,219


$ (25)


(2.0) %

F&I PRU

$ 2,460


$ 2,351


$ 109


4.6 %

Other:








SG&A expenses

$ 419.8


$ 399.4


$ 20.4


5.1 %

Adjusted SG&A expenses (1)

$ 419.8


$ 395.1


$ 24.7


6.3 %

SG&A as % gross profit

64.4 %


64.3 %


0.1 %



Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (1)

64.4 %


63.6 %


0.8 %




(1) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.


NM - Not Meaningful

Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

Same Store Operating Data - U.S.

(Unaudited)

(In millions, except unit data)










Years Ended December 31,


2024


2023


Increase/
(Decrease)


% Change

Revenues:








New vehicle retail sales

$ 7,378.3


$ 7,166.7


$ 211.7


3.0 %

Used vehicle retail sales

4,263.5


4,264.2


(0.7)


- %

Used vehicle wholesale sales

298.0


295.4


2.6


0.9 %

Total used

4,561.5


4,559.6


1.9


- %

Parts and service sales

1,934.6


1,865.1


69.5


3.7 %

F&I, net

685.8


649.0


36.8


5.7 %

Total revenues

$ 14,560.2


$ 14,240.3


$ 319.8


2.2 %

Gross profit:








New vehicle retail sales

$ 516.6


$ 624.5


$ (107.9)


(17.3) %

Used vehicle retail sales

233.3


231.3


2.0


0.9 %

Used vehicle wholesale sales

4.1


2.7


1.4


50.6 %

Total used

237.4


234.0


3.4


1.5 %

Parts and service sales

1,047.0


1,007.0


40.0


4.0 %

F&I, net

685.8


649.0


36.8


5.7 %

Total gross profit

$ 2,486.7


$ 2,514.4


$ (27.7)


(1.1) %

Gross margin:








New vehicle retail sales

7.0 %


8.7 %


(1.7) %



Used vehicle retail sales

5.5 %


5.4 %


- %



Used vehicle wholesale sales

1.4 %


0.9 %


0.5 %



Total used

5.2 %


5.1 %


0.1 %



Parts and service sales

54.1 %


54.0 %


0.1 %



Total gross margin

17.1 %


17.7 %


(0.6) %



Units sold:








Retail new vehicles sold

142,312


137,362


4,950


3.6 %

Retail used vehicles sold

143,226


138,907


4,319


3.1 %

Wholesale used vehicles sold

34,010


29,834


4,176


14.0 %

Total used

177,236


168,741


8,495


5.0 %

Average sales price per unit sold:








New vehicle retail

$ 51,846


$ 52,173


$ (327)


(0.6) %

Used vehicle retail

$ 29,768


$ 30,698


$ (931)


(3.0) %

Gross profit per unit sold:








New vehicle retail sales

$ 3,630


$ 4,546


$ (916)


(20.2) %

Used vehicle retail sales

$ 1,629


$ 1,665


$ (36)


(2.2) %

Used vehicle wholesale sales

$ 120


$ 91


$ 29


32.1 %

Total used

$ 1,339


$ 1,386


$ (47)


(3.4) %

F&I PRU

$ 2,402


$ 2,349


$ 52


2.2 %

Other:








SG&A expenses

$ 1,636.5


$ 1,571.2


$ 65.3


4.2 %

Adjusted SG&A expenses (1)

$ 1,611.9


$ 1,560.8


$ 51.1


3.3 %

SG&A as % gross profit

65.8 %


62.5 %


3.3 %



Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (1)

64.8 %


62.1 %


2.7 %




(1) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

Same Store Operating Data - U.K.

(Unaudited)

(In millions, except unit data)















Three Months Ended December 31,


2024


2023


Increase/
(Decrease)


% Change



Currency
Impact on
Current
Period
Results


Constant
Currency
% Change

Revenues:













New vehicle retail sales

$ 314.4


$ 321.9


$ (7.4)


(2.3) %



$ 10.1


(5.5) %

Used vehicle retail sales

260.3


269.3


(9.0)


(3.3) %



9.0


(6.7) %

Used vehicle wholesale sales

24.2


30.1


(5.9)


(19.6) %



0.8


(22.3) %

Total used

284.5


299.4


(14.9)


(5.0) %



9.8


(8.2) %

Parts and service sales

75.4


68.6


6.9


10.0 %



2.5


6.3 %

F&I, net

15.8


15.2


0.6


4.1 %



0.5


0.6 %

Total revenues

$ 690.2


$ 705.0


$ (14.8)


(2.1) %



$ 23.0


(5.4) %

Gross profit:













New vehicle retail sales

$ 22.6


$ 28.1


$ (5.4)


(19.4) %



$ 0.6


(21.4) %

Used vehicle retail sales

11.8


10.8


1.0


9.5 %



0.4


5.5 %

Used vehicle wholesale sales

(1.5)


(3.8)


2.3


60.5 %



-


61.3 %

Total used

10.3


7.0


3.4


48.1 %



0.4


42.3 %

Parts and service sales

42.2


39.1


3.0


7.7 %



1.4


4.2 %

F&I, net

15.8


15.2


0.6


4.1 %



0.5


0.6 %

Total gross profit

$ 90.9


$ 89.3


$ 1.6


1.7 %



$ 2.9


(1.5) %

Gross margin:













New vehicle retail sales

7.2 %


8.7 %


(1.5) %








Used vehicle retail sales

4.5 %


4.0 %


0.5 %








Used vehicle wholesale sales

(6.2) %


(12.7) %


6.5 %








Total used

3.6 %


2.3 %


1.3 %








Parts and service sales

55.9 %


57.1 %


(1.2) %








Total gross margin

13.2 %


12.7 %


0.5 %








Units sold:













Retail new vehicles sold (1)

7,356


7,675


(319)


(4.2) %






Retail used vehicles sold

9,283


9,461


(178)


(1.9) %






Wholesale used vehicles sold

2,876


2,996


(120)


(4.0) %






Total used

12,159


12,457


(298)


(2.4) %






Average sales price per unit sold:













New vehicle retail (1)

$ 45,710


$ 43,599


$ 2,111


4.8 %



$ 1,474


1.5 %

Used vehicle retail

$ 28,041


$ 28,461


$ (420)


(1.5) %



$ 970


(4.9) %

Gross profit per unit sold:













New vehicle retail sales

$ 3,076


$ 3,656


$ (580)


(15.9) %



$ 77


(18.0) %

Used vehicle retail sales

$ 1,274


$ 1,141


$ 133


11.6 %



$ 47


7.5 %

Used vehicle wholesale sales

$ (526)


$ (1,281)


$ 754


58.9 %



$ (10)


59.7 %

Total used

$ 848


$ 559


$ 289


51.8 %



$ 34


45.8 %

F&I PRU

$ 948


$ 884


$ 63


7.2 %



$ 32


3.6 %

Other:













SG&A expenses

$ 79.5


$ 75.6


$ 3.8


5.1 %



$ 2.6


1.7 %

Adjusted SG&A expenses (2)

$ 78.1


$ 75.6


$ 2.5


3.3 %



$ 2.5


(0.1) %

SG&A as % gross profit

87.5 %


84.7 %


2.8 %








Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (2)

85.9 %


84.7 %


1.3 %









(1) Retail new vehicle units sold include new vehicle agency units. The agency units and related revenues are excluded from the calculation of the average sales price per unit sold for new vehicles due to their net presentation within revenues. The agency units and related net revenues are included in the calculation of gross profit per unit sold.

(2) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

Same Store Operating Data - U.K.

(Unaudited)

(In millions, except unit data)




Years Ended December 31,


2024


2023


Increase/
(Decrease)


% Change



Currency
Impact on
Current
Period
Results


Constant
Currency
% Change

Revenues:













New vehicle retail sales

$ 1,406.7


$ 1,341.0


$ 65.7


4.9 %



$ 40.8


1.9 %

Used vehicle retail sales

1,190.9


1,234.8


(43.9)


(3.6) %



32.7


(6.2) %

Used vehicle wholesale sales

100.9


127.1


(26.2)


(20.6) %



2.7


(22.7) %

Total used

1,291.8


1,361.9


(70.1)


(5.1) %



35.4


(7.7) %

Parts and service sales

307.7


278.0


29.7


10.7 %



8.6


7.6 %

F&I, net

67.4


67.6


(0.2)


(0.3) %



1.9


(3.1) %

Total revenues

$ 3,073.6


$ 3,048.5


$ 25.1


0.8 %



$ 86.6


(2.0) %

Gross profit:













New vehicle retail sales

$ 100.8


$ 120.8


$ (20.0)


(16.6) %



$ 2.9


(19.0) %

Used vehicle retail sales

56.7


60.2


(3.5)


(5.8) %



1.6


(8.4) %

Used vehicle wholesale sales

(7.4)


(6.3)


(1.1)


(17.1) %



(0.1)


(15.4) %

Total used

49.3


53.9


(4.6)


(8.4) %



1.5


(11.2) %

Parts and service sales

175.0


162.8


12.2


7.5 %



4.9


4.5 %

F&I, net

67.4


67.6


(0.2)


(0.3) %



1.9


(3.1) %

Total gross profit

$ 392.6


$ 405.1


$ (12.5)


(3.1) %



$ 11.2


(5.8) %

Gross margin:













New vehicle retail sales

7.2 %


9.0 %


(1.8) %








Used vehicle retail sales

4.8 %


4.9 %


(0.1) %








Used vehicle wholesale sales

(7.3) %


(5.0) %


(2.4) %








Total used

3.8 %


4.0 %


(0.1) %








Parts and service sales

56.9 %


58.6 %


(1.7) %








Total gross margin

12.8 %


13.3 %


(0.5) %








Units sold:













Retail new vehicles sold (1)

33,085


32,757


328


1.0 %






Retail used vehicles sold

42,268


42,039


229


0.5 %






Wholesale used vehicles sold

11,400


12,307


(907)


(7.4) %






Total used

53,668


54,346


(678)


(1.2) %






Average sales price per unit sold:













New vehicle retail (1)

$ 44,849


$ 42,488


$ 2,361


5.6 %



$ 1,301


2.5 %

Used vehicle retail

$ 28,175


$ 29,373


$ (1,199)


(4.1) %



$ 774


(6.7) %

Gross profit per unit sold:













New vehicle retail sales

$ 3,047


$ 3,689


$ (641)


(17.4) %



$ 88


(19.8) %

Used vehicle retail sales

$ 1,342


$ 1,432


$ (90)


(6.3) %



$ 37


(8.9) %

Used vehicle wholesale sales

$ (650)


$ (514)


$ (136)


(26.5) %



$ (10)


(24.6) %

Total used

$ 919


$ 991


$ (72)


(7.3) %



$ 27


(10.0) %

F&I PRU

$ 895


$ 904


$ (9)


(1.0) %



$ 26


(3.8) %

Other:













SG&A expenses

$ 323.9


$ 302.3


$ 21.6


7.1 %



$ 8.9


4.2 %

Adjusted SG&A expenses (2)

$ 313.5


$ 302.3


$ 11.2


3.7 %



$ 8.6


0.9 %

SG&A as % gross profit

82.5 %


74.6 %


7.9 %








Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (2)

79.9 %


74.6 %


5.2 %









(1) Retail new vehicle units sold include new vehicle agency units. The agency units and related revenues are excluded from the calculation of the average sales price per unit sold for new vehicles due to their net presentation within revenues. The agency units and related net revenues are included in the calculation of gross profit per unit sold.

(2) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.


Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Consolidated

(Unaudited)

(In millions, except per share data)






Three Months Ended December 31, 2024



U.S. GAAP


Catastrophic
events


Dealership
and real
estate
transactions


Restructuring
charges


Acquisition
costs


Legal items
and other
professional
fees


Asset
impairments
and
accelerated
depreciation


Non-GAAP
adjusted

SG&A expenses


$ 614.3


$ 0.4


$ 3.4


$ -


$ (1.7)


$ (0.1)


$ -


$ 616.3

Depreciation and amortization expense


$ 31.5


$ -


$ -


$ -


$ -


$ -


$ (1.8)


$ 29.7

Asset impairments


$ 33.0


$ -


$ -


$ -


$ -


$ -


$ (33.0)


$ -

Restructuring charges


$ 16.7


$ -


$ -


$ (16.7)


$ -


$ -


$ -


$ -

Income (loss) from operations


$ 193.7


$ (0.4)


$ (3.4)


$ 16.7


$ 1.7


$ 0.1


$ 34.8


$ 243.2


















Income (loss) before income taxes


$ 122.6


$ (0.4)


$ (3.4)


$ 16.7


$ 1.7


$ 0.1


$ 34.8


$ 172.1

Less: Provision (benefit) for income taxes


28.0


(0.1)


(2.2)


4.2


-


-


8.3


38.2

Net income (loss) from continuing operations


94.6


(0.3)


(1.1)


12.5


1.7


0.1


26.5


133.9

Less: Earnings allocated to participating securities


1.9


-


-


0.2


-


-


0.5


2.6

Net income (loss) from continuing operations available to diluted common shares


$ 92.7


$ (0.3)


$ (1.1)


$ 12.3


$ 1.7


$ 0.1


$ 25.9


$ 131.3


















Diluted earnings (loss) per common share from continuing operations


$ 7.08


$ (0.02)


$ (0.08)


$ 0.94


$ 0.13


$ 0.01


$ 1.98


$ 10.02


















Effective tax rate


22.9 %














22.2 %


















SG&A as % gross profit (1)


69.9 %














70.1 %

Operating margin (2)


3.6 %














4.2 %

Pretax margin (3)


2.2 %














3.1 %


















Same Store SG&A expenses


$ 499.3


$ 0.4


$ -


$ -


$ (1.7)


$ (0.1)


$ -


$ 497.9

Same Store SG&A as % gross profit (1)


67.2 %














67.0 %


















Same Store income (loss) from operations


$ 195.4


$ (0.4)


$ -


$ -


$ 1.7


$ 0.1


$ 34.8


$ 231.6

Same Store operating margin (2)


4.0 %














4.8 %



U.S. GAAP


Non-GAAP
adjustments


Non-GAAP
adjusted

Net income from discontinued operations


$ 0.2


$ -


$ 0.2

Less: Earnings allocated to participating securities


-


-


-

Net income from discontinued operations available to diluted common shares


$ 0.2


$ -


$ 0.2








Net income


$ 94.8


$ 39.3


$ 134.1

Less: Earnings allocated to participating securities


1.9


0.8


2.7

Net income available to diluted common shares


$ 92.9


$ 38.6


$ 131.5








Diluted earnings per common share from discontinued operations


$ 0.02


$ -


$ 0.02

Diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations


7.08


2.94


10.02

Diluted earnings per common share


$ 7.09


$ 2.94


$ 10.04


(1) Adjusted SG&A as % of gross profit excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items above.

(2) Adjusted operating margin excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items, accelerated depreciation expense, asset impairment charges and restructuring charges.

(3) Adjusted pretax margin excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items, accelerated depreciation expense, asset impairment charges and restructuring charges.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Consolidated

(Unaudited)

(In millions, except per share data)






Three Months Ended December 31, 2023



U.S. GAAP


Catastrophic
events


Dealership
and real
estate
transactions


Acquisition
Costs


Legal items
and other
professional
fees


Asset
impairments
and
accelerated
depreciation


Non-GAAP
adjusted

SG&A expenses


$ 487.4


$ (2.0)


$ 2.6


$ (0.6)


$ (1.7)


$ -


$ 485.7

Depreciation and amortization expense


$ 23.4


$ -


$ -


$ -


$ -


$ (0.3)


$ 23.1

Asset impairments


$ 25.1


$ -


$ -


$ -


$ -


$ (25.1)


$ -

Income (loss) from operations


$ 194.7


$ 2.0


$ (2.6)


$ 0.6


$ 1.7


$ 25.4


$ 221.9
















Income (loss) before income taxes


$ 145.4


$ 2.0


$ (2.6)


$ 0.6


$ 1.7


$ 25.4


$ 172.6

Less: Provision (benefit) for income taxes


36.6


0.5


(2.6)


0.2


0.4


6.3


41.4

Net income from continuing operations


108.8


1.5


-


0.5


1.3


19.1


131.2

Less: Earnings allocated to participating securities


2.6


-


-


-


-


0.5


3.1

Net income from continuing operations available to diluted common shares


$ 106.2


$ 1.4


$ -


$ 0.5


$ 1.3


$ 18.7


$ 128.1
















Diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations


$ 7.87


$ 0.11


$ -


$ 0.03


$ 0.09


$ 1.39


$ 9.50
















Effective tax rate


25.2 %












24.0 %
















SG&A as % gross profit (1)


66.7 %












66.5 %

Operating margin (2)


4.3 %












5.0 %

Pretax margin (3)


3.2 %












3.9 %
















Same Store SG&A expenses


$ 475.0


$ (2.0)


$ -


$ (0.6)


$ (1.7)


$ -


$ 470.7

Same Store SG&A as % gross profit (1)


66.8 %












66.2 %
















Same Store income from operations


$ 188.0


$ 2.0


$ -


$ 0.6


$ 1.7


$ 25.4


$ 217.8

Same Store operating margin (2)


4.3 %












5.0 %



U.S. GAAP


Non-GAAP
adjustments


Non-GAAP
adjusted

Net loss from discontinued operations


$ -


$ -


$ -

Less: Loss allocated to participating securities


-


-


-

Net loss from discontinued operations available to diluted common shares


$ -


$ -


$ -








Net income


$ 108.8


$ 22.4


$ 131.2

Less: Earnings allocated to participating securities


2.6


0.5


3.1

Net income available to diluted common shares


$ 106.2


$ 21.9


$ 128.1








Diluted loss per common share from discontinued operations


$ -


$ -


$ -

Diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations


7.87


1.62


9.50

Diluted earnings per common share


$ 7.87


$ 1.62


$ 9.49


(1) Adjusted SG&A as % of gross profit excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items above.

(2) Adjusted operating margin excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items, accelerated depreciation expense and asset impairment charges.

(3) Adjusted pretax margin excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items, accelerated depreciation expense and asset impairment charges.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Consolidated

(Unaudited)

(In millions, except per share data)






















Years Ended December 31, 2024



U.S.
GAAP


Catastrophic
events


Dealership
and real
estate
transactions


Severance
costs


Restructuring
charges


Acquisition
costs


Legal items
and other
professional
fees


Asset
impairments
and
accelerated
depreciation


Non-GAAP
adjusted

SG&A expenses


$ 2,179.2


$ (9.4)


$ 56.3


$ (1.0)


$ -


$ (21.0)


$ (3.6)


$ -


$ 2,200.5

Depreciation and amortization expense


$ 113.1


$ -


$ -


$ -


$ -


$ -


$ -


$ (7.3)


$ 105.8

Asset impairments


$ 33.0


$ -


$ -


$ -


$ -


$ -


$ -


$ (33.0)


$ -

Restructuring charges


$ 16.7


$ -


$ -


$ -


$ (16.7)


$ -


$ -


$ -


$ -

Income (loss) from operations


$ 909.1


$ 9.4


$ (56.3)


$ 1.0


$ 16.7


$ 21.0


$ 3.6


$ 40.3


$ 944.8




















Income (loss) before income taxes


$ 658.5


$ 9.4


$ (56.3)


$ 1.0


$ 16.7


$ 21.0


$ 3.6


$ 40.3


$ 694.2

Less: Provision (benefit) for income taxes


161.5


2.2


(16.4)


0.2


4.2


1.3


0.9


9.7


163.5

Net income (loss) from continuing operations


497.0


7.1


(39.9)


0.7


12.5


19.8


2.8


30.6


530.6

Less: Earnings (loss) allocated to participating securities


10.4


0.1


(0.8)


-


0.3


0.4


0.1


0.6


11.1

Net income (loss) from continuing operations available to diluted common shares


$ 486.5


$ 7.0


$ (39.0)


$ 0.7


$ 12.2


$ 19.4


$ 2.7


$ 30.0


$ 519.5




















Diluted earnings (loss) per common share from continuing operations


$ 36.72


$ 0.53


$ (2.94)


$ 0.05


$ 0.92


$ 1.46


$ 0.20


$ 2.26


$ 39.21




















Effective tax rate


24.5 %
















23.6 %




















SG&A as % gross profit (1)


67.2 %
















67.9 %

Operating margin (2)


4.6 %
















4.7 %

Pretax margin (3)


3.3 %
















3.5 %




















Same Store SG&A expenses


$ 1,960.4


$ (9.4)


$ -


$ (1.0)


$ -


$ (21.0)


$ (3.6)


$ -


$ 1,925.4

Same Store SG&A as % gross profit (1)


68.1 %
















66.9 %




















Same Store income from operations


$ 796.4


$ 9.4


$ -


$ 1.0


$ -


$ 21.0


$ 3.6


$ 40.3


$ 871.7

Same Store operating margin (2)


4.5 %
















4.9 %



U.S. GAAP


Non-GAAP
adjustments


Non-GAAP
adjusted

Net income from discontinued operations


$ 1.2


$ -


$ 1.2

Less: Earnings allocated to participating securities


-


-


-

Net income from discontinued operations available to diluted common shares


$ 1.2


$ -


$ 1.2








Net income


$ 498.1


$ 33.7


$ 531.8

Less: Earnings allocated to participating securities


10.5


0.7


11.2

Net income available to diluted common shares


$ 487.7


$ 33.0


$ 520.6








Diluted earnings per common share from discontinued operations


$ 0.09


$ -


$ 0.09

Diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations


36.72


2.49


39.21

Diluted earnings per common share


$ 36.81


$ 2.49


$ 39.29


(1) Adjusted SG&A as % of gross profit excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items above.

(2) Adjusted operating margin excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items, accelerated depreciation expense, asset impairment charges and restructuring charges.

(3) Adjusted pretax margin excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items, accelerated depreciation expense, asset impairment charges and restructuring charges.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Consolidated

(Unaudited)

(In millions, except per share data)




















Years Ended December 31, 2023



U.S. GAAP


Non-cash
gain on
interest rate
swaps


Catastrophic
events


Dealership
and real
estate
transactions


Acquisition
costs


Legal items
and other
professional
fees


Asset
impairments
and
accelerated
depreciation


Non-GAAP
adjusted

SG&A expenses


$ 1,926.8


$ -


$ (3.4)


$ 22.0


$ (0.9)


$ (6.1)


$ -


$ 1,938.4

Depreciation and amortization expense


$ 92.0


$ -


$ -


$ -


$ -


$ -


$ (1.2)


$ 90.8

Asset impairments


$ 32.9


$ -


$ -


$ -


$ -


$ -


$ (32.9)


$ -

Income (loss) from operations


$ 968.6


$ -


$ 3.4


$ (22.0)


$ 0.9


$ 6.1


$ 34.0


$ 991.1

Other interest expense, net


$ 99.8


$ 4.0


$ -


$ -


$ -


$ -


$ -


$ 103.8


















Income (loss) before income taxes


$ 800.2


$ (4.0)


$ 3.4


$ (21.9)


$ 0.9


$ 6.1


$ 34.0


$ 818.7

Less: Provision (benefit) for income taxes


198.2


(0.9)


0.8


(12.8)


0.2


1.5


8.4


195.4

Net income (loss) from continuing operations


602.0


(3.1)


2.6


(9.1)


0.7


4.6


25.6


623.3

Less: Earnings (loss) allocated to participating securities


14.8


(0.1)


0.1


(0.2)


-


0.1


0.6


15.3

Net income (loss) from continuing operations available to diluted common shares


$ 587.2


$ (3.0)


$ 2.5


$ (8.9)


$ 0.7


$ 4.5


$ 25.0


$ 608.0


















Diluted earnings (loss) per common share from continuing operations


$ 42.75


$ (0.22)


$ 0.18


$ (0.65)


$ 0.05


$ 0.33


$ 1.82


$ 44.27


















Effective tax rate


24.8 %














23.9 %


















SG&A as % gross profit (1)


63.8 %














64.2 %

Operating margin (2)


5.4 %














5.5 %

Pretax margin (3)


4.5 %














4.6 %


















Same Store SG&A expenses


$ 1,873.6


$ -


$ (3.4)


$ -


$ (0.9)


$ (6.1)


$ -


$ 1,863.1

Same Store SG&A as % gross profit (1)


64.2 %














63.8 %


















Same Store income from operations


$ 925.6


$ -


$ 3.4


$ -


$ 0.9


$ 6.1


$ 34.0


$ 970.1

Same Store operating margin (2)


5.4 %














5.6 %



U.S. GAAP


Non-GAAP
adjustments


Non-GAAP
adjusted

Net loss from discontinued operations


$ (0.4)


$ -


$ (0.4)

Less: Loss allocated to participating securities


-


-


-

Net loss from discontinued operations available to diluted common shares


$ (0.4)


$ -


$ (0.4)








Net income


$ 601.6


$ 21.3


$ 622.9

Less: Earnings allocated to participating securities


14.8


0.5


15.3

Net income available to diluted common shares


$ 586.9


$ 20.8


$ 607.6








Diluted loss per common share from discontinued operations


$ (0.03)


$ -


$ (0.03)

Diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations


42.75


1.51


44.27

Diluted earnings per common share


$ 42.73


$ 1.51


$ 44.24


(1) Adjusted SG&A as % of gross profit excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items above.

(2) Adjusted operating margin excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items, accelerated depreciation expense and asset impairment charges.

(3) Adjusted pretax margin excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items, accelerated depreciation expense, asset impairment charges and a non-cash gain on interest rate swaps.


Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures - U.S.

(Unaudited)

(In millions)






Three Months Ended December 31, 2024



U.S. GAAP


Catastrophic
events


Dealership
and real estate
transactions


Acquisition
costs


Legal items
and other
professional
fees


Non-GAAP
adjusted

SG&A expenses


$ 446.1


$ 0.4


$ 3.5


$ (0.4)


$ (0.1)


$ 449.5

SG&A as % gross profit (1)


64.1 %










64.6 %














Same Store SG&A expenses


$ 419.8


$ 0.4


$ -


$ (0.4)


$ (0.1)


$ 419.8

Same Store SG&A as % gross profit (1)


64.4 %










64.4 %
















Three Months Ended December 31, 2023



U.S. GAAP


Catastrophic
events


Dealership
and real estate
transactions


Acquisition
costs


Legal items
and other
professional
fees


Non-GAAP
adjusted

SG&A expenses


$ 413.1


$ (2.0)


$ (0.1)


$ (0.6)


$ (1.7)


$ 408.7

SG&A as % gross profit (1)


64.5 %










63.8 %














Same Store SG&A expenses


$ 399.4


$ (2.0)


$ -


$ (0.6)


$ (1.7)


$ 395.1

Same Store SG&A as % gross profit (1)


64.3 %










63.6 %
















Years Ended December 31, 2024



U.S. GAAP


Catastrophic
events


Dealership
and real estate
transactions


Acquisition
costs


Legal items
and other
professional
fees


Non-GAAP
adjusted

SG&A expenses


$ 1,704.0


$ (9.4)


$ 56.4


$ (11.6)


$ (3.6)


$ 1,735.8

SG&A as % gross profit (1)


63.6 %










64.7 %














Same Store SG&A expenses


$ 1,636.5


$ (9.4)


$ -


$ (11.6)


$ (3.6)


$ 1,611.9

Same Store SG&A as % gross profit (1)


65.8 %










64.8 %
















Years Ended December 31, 2023



U.S. GAAP


Catastrophic
events


Dealership
and real estate
transactions


Acquisition
costs


Legal items
and other
professional
fees


Non-GAAP
adjusted

SG&A expenses


$ 1,622.9


$ (3.4)


$ 18.3


$ (0.9)


$ (6.1)


$ 1,630.8

SG&A as % gross profit (1)


62.2 %










62.5 %














Same Store SG&A expenses


$ 1,571.2


$ (3.4)


$ -


$ (0.9)


$ (6.1)


$ 1,560.8

Same Store SG&A as % gross profit (1)


62.5 %










62.1 %


(1) Adjusted SG&A as % of gross profit excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items above.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures - U.K.

(Unaudited)

(In millions)












Three Months Ended December 31, 2024



U.S. GAAP


Dealership and
real estate
transactions


Acquisition
costs


Non-GAAP
Adjusted

SG&A expenses


$ 168.2


$ (0.1)


$ (1.4)


$ 166.7

SG&A as % gross profit (1)


91.8 %






91.0 %










Same Store SG&A expenses


$ 79.5


$ -


$ (1.4)


$ 78.1

Same Store SG&A as % gross profit (1)


87.5 %






85.9 %



Three Months Ended December 31, 2023



U.S. GAAP


Dealership and
real estate
transactions


Non-GAAP
Adjusted

SG&A expenses


$ 74.3


$ 2.7


$ 77.0

SG&A as % gross profit (1)


82.2 %




85.1 %



Years Ended December 31, 2024



U.S. GAAP


Dealership
and real
estate
transactions


Severance
costs


Acquisition
costs


Non-GAAP
Adjusted

SG&A expenses


$ 475.2


$ (0.1)


$ (1.0)


$ (9.4)


$ 464.7

SG&A as % gross profit (1)


84.8 %








83.0 %












Same Store SG&A expenses


$ 323.9


$ -


$ (1.0)


$ (9.4)


$ 313.5

Same Store SG&A as % gross profit (1)


82.5 %








79.9 %



Years Ended December 31, 2023



U.S. GAAP


Dealership and
real estate
transactions


Non-GAAP
Adjusted

SG&A expenses


$ 303.9


$ 3.6


$ 307.5

SG&A as % gross profit (1)


74.1 %




75.0 %


(1) Adjusted SG&A as % of gross profit excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items above.

SOURCE Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

© 2025 PR Newswire
