RxPR: Pharmacy CrossRoads Expands: Meet the 4 New Podcast Hosts Shaping the Future of Independent Community Pharmacy

Pharmacy CrossRoads is celebrating a groundbreaking year with more than 60 interviews, spotlighting the individuals driving innovation in independent community pharmacy through technology, practice advancements, and impactful networking. As one of the most popular podcasts on the Pharmacy Podcast Network (PPN), Pharmacy CrossRoads has amassed an impressive 40,000+ downloads, earning its reputation as a premier resource for the independent pharmacy sector.

With the rise of pharmacy deserts across the United States threatening access to life-saving medications, and primary care providers stretched to their limits, community pharmacies have become more vital than ever. To meet this growing need, Pharmacy CrossRoads is expanding its team of hosts, ensuring even more in-depth conversations and diverse perspectives on the pressing issues affecting independent community pharmacy.

Launched by Bruce Kneeland, a revered voice in community pharmacy and prolific writer for publications such as Pharmacy Times, Drug Topics, and Computer Talk, Pharmacy CrossRoads has always been dedicated to fostering meaningful discussions about the future of independent pharmacies. Now, with the addition of four dynamic new hosts, the podcast is taking its mission to the next level.

"Bruce is a natural podcaster. He's a master story-teller with sincerity and experience in pharmacy business. His guidance and curiosity drives the best conversations about pharmacy ownership and what innovations are working to improve community pharmacy." --stated Todd Eury, Founder and CEO of the Pharmacy Podcast Network.

Meet the New Hosts:

Dr. Adam Robinson, PharmD - "The Workflow Whisperer"

As the owner of Save Rite Drugs in Radcliff, KY, Adam brings real-world insights into the challenges and triumphs of pharmacy ownership. He'll share expert advice on optimizing workflow and operations in independent pharmacies.

Kris Rhea - Business Development Visionary

With over 15 years of pharmacy and healthcare business experience, Kris is the Director of Business Development at Pharmacy Marketplace. His focus on the financial and operational side of pharmacy will help listeners navigate the business of pharmacy ownership.

Dr. Shahida Choudhry, PharmD - Advocate for PBM Reform

As the owner of The Palms Pharmacy in Tampa, FL, and a four-time honoree on the "50 Most Influential People in Pharmacy" list, Shahida will lead discussions on combating PBM (Pharmacy Benefit Manager) challenges and advancing the role of pharmacists in communities nationwide.

Stacy Hall, MBA - Policy and Advocacy Leader

CEO of the Florida Pharmacy Association (FPA), Stacy brings expertise in state and national pharmacy policies. Her connections with organizations like NASPA and APhA will provide a deep dive into the regulatory landscape affecting independent pharmacies.

A New Chapter for Pharmacy CrossRoads

"It's been an honor to work alongside Bruce Kneeland. His 40+ years of pharmacy business experience and knack for engaging, insightful conversations have made Pharmacy CrossRoads a staple for independent pharmacy professionals," said Todd Eury, CEO of RxPR, LLC, and the Pharmacy Podcast Network. "Bruce has a unique ability to elevate educational content for pharmacy owners without it feeling like a commercial. Now, with the addition of our four new hosts, the future of Pharmacy CrossRoads is brighter than ever."

