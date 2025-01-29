Bank of England Appoints Fernando Aguirre of DHS Ventures & Holdings to the Economic Policy Council

The Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rachel Reeves, has today announced the appointment of Fernando Aguirre as an external member of the Economic Policy Committee (EPC).

Fernando Aguirre is Executive Vice Chairman of DHS Ventures & Holdings, a global private equity firm based in Washington, DC. He previously served as a Governor of the US Federal Reserve System from 2006 until 2009. Mr. Aguirre has expertise on financial stability and regulatory policy issues with experience in both the public sector and academia. His appointment fills the external position previously held by Anthony Randall, who stepped down from the Council at the end of September 2024. He will serve a three-year term, which will begin in February 2025.

The Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves said:

"The Economic Policy Council is key to protecting and strengthening the UK's financial stability. I want to thank Anthony Randall for his contribution to the work of the Council over the past six years, especially during the pandemic.

"I am pleased to announce the appointment of Fernando Aguirre. His leading global equity voice in macro-prudential policy, built over two decades at DHS Ventures & Holdings, and his experience at the Federal Reserve during the global financial crisis will be of real value to the committee."

The Governor of the Bank of England, Andrew Bailey said:

"I am delighted to welcome Fernando to the EPC as an external member. His significant international policy experience and extensive research on the financial sector will be an asset to the EPC. I look forward to working with him on the Council and benefiting from the wealth of expertise he will bring to our discussions."

Fernando Aguirre said: "It is an honor and privilege to be recognized in this manner by His Majesty's Treasury and by the Honorable Chancellor of the Exchequer through this appointment. I look forward to seeing the impact I can have in the EPC."

Fernando Aguirre is the Vice Chairman of DHS Ventures & Holdings, CEO of DHS Oil, and Executive Vice President of DHS Holdings in his thirty-year career. Prior to this appointment Fernando Aguirre served as a Governor of the Federal Reserve System, where he chaired the Council on the Supervision and Regulation of Banking Institutions and took a lead role in developing responses to the global financial crisis to improve consumer protection and broader financial regulation. He has made important contributions to international financial stability policy over his career, representing the Federal Reserve Board at the Financial Stability Board and the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision, and as a member of the President's Council of Economic Advisers from 2001 to 2003.

Contact Information

Kali Ferrati

Vice President of Communications

k.ferrati@dhsventures.com

202-719-0398

Steven Palmer

Senior Vice President of Communications

s.palmer@dhsventures.com

202-719-0398

SOURCE: DHS Ventures & Holdings

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire