Banyan Gold Corp.: Banyan Drills 46.4 Metres of 1.31 Grams per Tonne Au, Airstrip Deposit, AurMac Project, Yukon, Canada

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / January 29, 2025 / Banyan Gold Corp . (the "Company" or "Banyan") (TSXV:BYN)(OTCQB:BYAGF) is pleased to announce analytical results from nine (9) diamond drillholes collared within the Airstrip Deposit located on the Company's AurMac Project, Yukon Territory. This set of holes targeted the western portion of the Airstrip Deposit (See Figure 2) as part of the 2024 AurMac definition drilling program.

Highlights from these most recent analytical results include:

AX-24-597: 36.2 metres ("m") of 1.14 g/t Au from 20.8 m

AX-24-598: 21.7 m of 1.35 g/t Au from 51.3 m

AX-24-600: 23.4 m of 1.35 g/t Au from 36.7 m

AX-24-602: 65.5 m of 0.53 g/t Au from surface (3.2 m)

AX-24-604: 46.4 of 1.31 g/t Au from 55.8 m

AX-24-609: 68.1 m of 0.37 g/t Au from 38.9 m

AX-24-612: 64.5 m of 0.36 g/t Au from 149.5 m

AX-24-615: 62.5 m of 0.44 g/t Au from 133.4 m

"These results from the first drilling on the Airstrip deposit since 2021 demonstrate high grade gold intervals near-surface over appreciable widths, showcasing the potential for resource expansion," stated Tara Christie, President and CEO. "Updated interpretations by Banyan based on ongoing geological modelling and geophysical studies have identified the Airstrip deposit as a key component for the rapid increase of near-surface high-grade gold ounces at AurMac. These results underscore its potential."

Figure 1: AurMac Diamond Drill Grade Thickness Intervals Map. The calculation utilized for the presentation is Au Grade (g/t) x Interval (m). The grade thickness map was calculated using ESRI kernel density method. Where a drillhole has multiple intervals, the highest interval is used in the calculation. Map A: presents all analytical results to January 2024, and Map B presents an update of all analytical results through this January 29, 2025 news release.

Summarized analytical results of these drillhole assays are presented in Table 1, collar locations in Table 2 and Figure 2 identifies drill collar locations, respectively.

The Airstrip Deposit is contained within a metasedimentary package which consists of predominately schists, quartzites and limestones of the Mississippian age Sourdough Hill Member of the Keno Hill Formation. Gold mineralization here is chiefly associated with pyrrhotite-bearing skarn altered calcareous schists and with low angle quartz-sulfosalt-arsenopyrite veins seen crosscutting all lithologies. Gold mineralization is interpreted to be associated with a large intrusion related gold system typical of the Tombstone Gold Belt and Selwyn Basin gold deposits.

Figure 2: AurMac drillhole locations. Location of historic and Banyan completed diamond drillholes used in the Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE")* (black and blue dots) and collar locations of 2024 drilling (yellow, red and green dots).

*MRE effective date of February 6, 2024, details in Table 3.

Table 1: Highlighted Airstrip Diamond Drill Analytical Results.

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m*) Au (g/t) AX-24-597 20.8 57.0 36.2 1.14 and 71.7 75.5 3.8 0.49 AX-24-598 26.2 28.0 1.8 4.94 and 51.3 73.0 21.7 1.35 and 88.5 94.5 6.0 4.07 AX-24-600 36.7 60.1 23.4 1.35 and 72.4 79.0 6.7 1.28 AX-24-602 3.2 68.7 65.5 0.53 and 93.5 100.7 7.2 3.75 AX-24-604 24.0 30.7 6.7 0.47 and 55.8 102.2 46.4 1.31 and 143.0 159.5 16.5 0.55 AX-24-607 13.0 42.2 29.2 0.61 AX-24-609 38.9 107.1 68.1 0.37 and 121.1 130.5 9.4 0.42 AX-24-612 82.1 97.9 15.8 0.55 and 108.1 114.0 5.9 1.31 and 149.5 214.0 64.5 0.36 and 224.3 228.9 4.6 3.65 AX-24-615 28.0 63.3 35.3 0.33 and 76.7 79.9 3.2 0.64 and 108.7 113.0 4.3 0.37 and 133.4 195.9 62.5 0.44

*True widths are estimated to be approximately 90% of drilled intervals.

Table 2: Drill Collar Location for Released Results

AX-24-597 466720 7084005 761 001 -59 131.1 AX-24-598 466703 7083964 759 001 -59 149.4 AX-24-600 466683 7084003 755 352 -62 115.8 AX-24-602 466738 7083949 756 353 -58 136.3 AX-24-604 466664 7083948 749 006 -61 170.7 AX-24-607 466658 7084011 749 358 -58 114.3 AX-24-609 466715 7083901 749 008 -55 175.3 AX-24-612 466774 7083743 759 005 -59 248.7 AX-24-615 466459 7083765 724 357 -61 243.8

Analytical Method and Quality Assurance/Quality Control Measures

All drill core splits reported in this news release were analysed by Bureau Veritas of Vancouver, B.C., utilizing the aqua regia digestion ICP-MS 36-element AQ-200 analytical package with FA-450 50-gram Fire Assay with AAS finish for gold on all samples. All core samples were split on-site at Banyan's core processing facilities. Once split, half samples were placed back in the core boxes with the other half of split samples sealed in poly bags with one part of a three-part sample tag inserted within. Samples were delivered by Banyan personnel or a dedicated expediter to the Bureau Veritas, Whitehorse preparatory laboratory where samples are prepared and then shipped to Bureau Veritas's Analytical laboratory in Vancouver, B.C., for pulverization and final chemical analysis. A robust system of standards, ½ core duplicates and blanks was implemented in the 2024 exploration drilling program and was monitored as chemical assay data became available.

Qualified Persons

Paul D. Gray, P.Geo., is a "qualified person" as ?defined under National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"), and has reviewed and approved the content of this news release.? Mr. Gray is a consultant to Banyan and has verified the data disclosed in this news release, including the sampling, ??analytical and test data underlying the information.

About Banyan

Banyan's primary asset, the AurMac Project is located in Canada's Yukon Territory. The current inferred Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") for the AurMac Project of 7.0 million ounces has an effective date of February 6, 2024.

The 173 square kilometres ("sq km") AurMac Project lies 40 km from Mayo, Yukon. The AurMac Project is transected by the main Yukon highway and benefits from a 3-phase powerline, existing power station and cell phone coverage. Banyan has the right to earn up to a 100% interest, in both the Aurex and McQuesten Properties respectively, subject to certain royalties.

The inferred MRE for the AurMac Project was prepared on February 6, 2024, and consisted of 7,003,000 ounces of gold (see Table 3) hosted within near surface, road accessible pit constrained Mineral Resources contained in two near/on-surface deposits: the Airstrip and Powerline Deposits.

Table 3: Pit-Constrained Inferred Mineral Resources - AurMac Property

Deposit Gold Cut-Off (g/t) Tonnage

(Tonnes) Average Gold Grade (g/t) Contained Gold (oz.) Inferred Airstrip 0.30 35,243,000 0.75 845,000 Powerline 0.30 312,243,000 0.61 6,158,000 Total Combined 0.30 347,486,00 0.63 7,003,000

Notes: ?

The effective date for the MRE is February 6, 2024, and was prepared by Marc Jutras, P.Eng., M.A.Sc., Principal, Ginto Consulting Inc., an independent Qualified Person in accordance with the requirements of NI43-101. The technical report supporting the Resource Estimate entitled "AurMac Property, Mayo Mining District, Yukon Territory, Canada" (the "Technical Report") has been filed on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca on March 18, 2024. Mineral Resources, which are not Mineral Reserves, do not have demonstrated economic viability. The estimate of Mineral Resources may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, sociopolitical, marketing, changes in global gold markets or other relevant issues. The CIM Definition Standards were followed for classification of Mineral Resources. The quantity and grade of reported Inferred Mineral Resources in this estimation are uncertain in nature ?and there has been insufficient exploration to define these Inferred Mineral Resources as an ?Indicated Mineral Resource and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in upgrading them to an ?Indicated or Measured Mineral Resource category. Mineral Resources are reported at a cut-off grade of 0.30 g/t gold for all deposits, using a US$/CAN$ exchange rate of 0.75 and constrained within an open pit shell optimized with the Lerchs-Grossman algorithm to constrain the Mineral Resources with the following estimated parameters: gold price of US$1,800/ounce, US$2.50/t mining cost, US$5.50/t processing cost, US$2.00/t G+A, 80% gold recoveries, and 45° pit slopes. The number of tonnes and ounces was rounded to the nearest thousand. Any discrepancies in the totals are due to rounding effects; rounding followed the recommendations as per NI 43-101.

In addition to the AurMac Project, the Company holds the Hyland Gold Project, located 70 km Northeast of Watson Lake, Yukon, along the Southeast end of the Tintina Gold Belt (the "Hyland Project"). The Hyland Project represents a sediment hosted, structurally controlled, intrusion related gold deposit, within a large land package (over 125 sq km), accessible by a network of existing gravel access roads.

Banyan trades on the TSX-Venture Exchange under the symbol "BYN" and is quoted on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol "BYAGF". For more information, please visit the corporate website at or contact the Company.

ON BEHALF OF BANYAN GOLD CORPORATION

(signed) "Tara Christie"

Tara Christie

President & CEO

