Mittwoch, 29.01.2025
PR Newswire
29.01.2025 12:12 Uhr
Liquid Wind's eFuel facility in Umeå granted environmental permit

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Liquid Wind has received an environmental permit for its large-scale eFuel production facility in Umeå, Sweden. The facility is developed by Liquid Wind and will be one of the largest industrial investments to date in Umeå, expected to be ready for production in 2027.

The Land and Environmental Court in Umeå has approved the eFuel facility that will be connected to Umeå Energi's cogeneration plant Dåvaverket. The facility can capture 230,000 tons of carbon dioxide and produce up to 130,000 tons of eMethanol annually. Liquid Wind goal is to become a frontrunner in the industrialization of Carbon Capture and Utilization (CCU), both in Sweden and internationally.

Claes Fredriksson, CEO and founder of Liquid Wind, comments:

"The received permit marks a significant milestone in our journey and ambition to reduce dependency on fossil fuels in the hard-to-abate sectors such as shipping and aviation. This project exemplifies our dedication to pioneering innovative technologies for eFuel production, which are crucial in shaping a greener future."

Jan Ridfeldt, CEO of Umeå Energi, adds:

"It is gratifying that the eFuel facility project has passed this milestone. We now look forward to the next steps in developing a cutting-edge facility that contributes to converting carbon dioxide into eMethanol. This is completely in line with our and our owners', the Municipality of Umeå, climate goals and with the ambitions for the location."

The facility in Umeå and Liquid Wind's project pipeline of reaching 10 facilities by 2027 will be key contributors for decarbonization and will help secure Swedish production to meet the growing demand for sustainable fuels globally. By developing domestic eFuel production, Liquid Wind facilitates the transition from imported fossil fuels to locally produced sustainable eFuels. This shift reduces reliance on external energy sources and decreases vulnerability to international energy price fluctuations and potential supply chain disruptions, thereby strengthening overall energy and fuel security.

Media contact
Klaudija Cavala, Head of PR, Marketing & Communications
media@liquidwind.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/liquid-wind/r/liquid-wind-s-efuel-facility-in-umea-granted-environmental-permit,c4095124

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/18536/4095124/3232967.pdf

PRESS RELEASE_Liquid Wind receives permit for eFuel facility in UmeaÌŠ_29 January 2025_ENG_FINAL

https://news.cision.com/liquid-wind/i/liquid-wind-efuel-facility-in-umea-and-da-va-cogeneration-plant-umea-energi-picture-by-liquid-wind-a,c3371922

Liquid Wind eFuel facility in Umea and Da va Cogeneration plant Umea Energi Picture by Liquid Wind and photographer Johan Gunse us

https://news.cision.com/liquid-wind/i/liquid-wind-umea-efuel-facility-press-image-by-liquid-wind,c3372188

Liquid Wind Umea eFuel facility Press image by Liquid Wind

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/liquid-winds-efuel-facility-in-umea-granted-environmental-permit-302363157.html

