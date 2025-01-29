VIA optronics AG (OTC: VIAOY) ("VIA" or the "Company"), a global leader in sunlight-readable displays, copper mesh touch solutions, and cutting-edge camera modules, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with JF Kilfoil, a trusted manufacturers' representative serving the electronics market since 1953. This collaboration will deliver solutions addressing touch and camera technology requirements in automotive, industrial, and consumer electronics markets.

VIA optronics display solutions are based on Optical Bonding Technology, Copper Metal Mesh Touch Sensors, and advanced camera-based sensing solutions. In particular, the patented optical bonding process combined with a proprietary optical bonding material provide sunlight readable displays solutions with durability, reliability, and performance in challenging situations which make them ideal for ruggedized environments.

"We are excited to be part of the JF Kilfoil line with the offering of our sophisticated technologies, products and solutions," stated Gene Halsey, Managing Director of VIA optronics US. "VIA effectively addresses the unique challenges customers face across the range of different markets the company operates within. With JF Kilfoil, VIA has established a successful partnership to expand the presence in the US Market."

JF Kilfoil's partnership with VIA optronics extends its reach across multiple markets, addressing diverse technical challenges with tailored solutions for automotive, industrial, and consumer electronics applications. VIA offers automotive display solutions with sunlight-readable instrument clusters and touchscreens for autonomous delivery vehicles, and camera modules for advanced driver assistance solutions. These include camera technologies for mirror replacement and surround-view systems, offering both platform-based and custom solutions from concept to series production. VIA's optical bonding and high-resolution displays enhance operational clarity and reliability for agricultural machinery, industrial robotics, and other heavy-duty equipment. Ruggedized solutions are built to withstand temperature shifts, physical impacts, and outdoor environments. VIA's enhanced displays and copper mesh touch sensors optimize performance in applications such as smart home devices, notebooks, and interactive control panels, ensuring functionality and design flexibility across various form factors.

VIA provides Copper Mesh Touch Sensors up to 85 inches fulfilling technical requirements like pen and glove functionality and gesture control, making them ideal for industrial, automotive, and consumer use. Additionally, their advanced camera modules enhance visibility, safety, and interactivity.

"Joining forces with VIA optronics enables us to deliver more value," said Tim Kilfoil, President of JF Kilfoil. "Their camera technology and commitment to quality align well with our commitment to our partners. Together, we are offering industry-leading touch solutions that meet and exceed the demands of today's high-performance display and camera applications."

About VIA:

VIA is a leading provider of interactive display solutions for multiple end markets in which superior functionality or durability is a critical differentiating factor. Its customizable technology is well-suited for high-end markets with unique specifications and demanding environments that pose technical and optical challenges for displays, such as bright ambient light, vibration and shock, extreme temperatures, and condensation. VIA's interactive display systems combine system design, interactive displays, software functionality, cameras, and other hardware components. VIA's intellectual property portfolio, process know-how, optical bonding, metal mesh touch sensor and camera module technologies provide enhanced display solutions built to meet the specific needs of its customers. For further information about VIA optronics, please visit their website at www.via-optronics.com.

About JF Kilfoil Company

JF Kilfoil is a manufacturers' representative established in 1953, supporting component, interconnect, and printed circuit board manufacturers in the Midwest electronics market. The company represents an expanding line of technology partners, reliable solutions, and on-time precision components. With a wide scope of best-in-class solutions, the company focuses on the automotive, industrial, military, appliance, manufacturing, power, and medical markets. JF Kilfoil makes it easy to do business and establishes trusted engineering counsel, which has been the hallmark competency since its founding. If you are looking to become a market leader in your specific component category, contact JF Kilfoil. Great Designs with Peace of Mind.

For further information about JF Kilfoil, please visit their website at www.jfkilfoil.com or connect with them on Facebook or LinkedIn.

