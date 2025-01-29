Anzeige
Mittwoch, 29.01.2025
WKN: A0B5L5 | ISIN: INE059A01026 | Ticker-Symbol:
PR Newswire
29.01.2025 12:36 Uhr
120 Leser
Asia Book of Records Honors Cipla (Emerging Markets & Europe business unit) for Record-Breaking Doctor engagement on COPD Awareness Initiative

Finanznachrichten News

Cipla's (EMEU BU) 'Take Charge - I Pledge' campaign engaged 4,350 doctors across six countries, setting a new benchmark in raising COPD awareness.

MUMBAI, India, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cipla Limited (BSE: 500087) (NSE: CIPLA EQ) referred to as "Cipla" today announced that its Emerging Markets & Europe Business Unit (EMEU BU) has achieved a new milestone by being recognized in the Asia Book of Records. During COPD Awareness Month, Cipla successfully engaged 4,350 doctors from Nepal, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Oman, and the UAE in a pledge campaign to raise awareness about Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD). The initiative, titled 'Take Charge - I Pledge,' aimed to foster meaningful dialogue between healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers, reinforcing Cipla's commitment to respiratory disease awareness.

Cipla_Logo

This achievement has been recognised by the Asia Book of Records for engaging the largest number of doctors in a COPD awareness campaign during COPD Awareness Month.

Commenting on this recognition, Swapn Malpani, CEO - Cipla EMEU said, "COPD is recognized as a progressive lung condition and ranks as the fourth leading cause of death worldwide. In 2021, it accounted for about 3.5 million deaths, which is roughly 5% of all deaths globally. By encouraging doctors to participate in the 'Take Charge - I Pledge' campaign, our aim was to highlight the significance of timely diagnosis and effective management in enhancing long-term health outcomes. The campaign aimed to strengthen the doctor-patient relationship by promoting open dialogue, which can result in better understanding and improved care for those living with COPD."

About Cipla

Established in 1935, Cipla is a global pharmaceutical company focused on agile and sustainable growth, complex generics, and deepening portfolio in our home markets of India, South Africa, North America, and key regulated and emerging markets. Our strengths in the respiratory, anti-retroviral, urology, cardiology, anti-infective and CNS segments are well-known. Our 46 manufacturing sites around the world produce 50+ dosage forms and 1,500+ products using cutting-edge technology platforms to cater to our 80+ markets. Cipla is ranked 3rd largest in pharma in India (IQVIA MAT Dec'24), Largest in the pharma prescription market in South Africa (IQVIA MAT Nov'24), and 4th largest by prescription in the US Gx (Repulses + MDI) products (IQVIA MAT Nov'24). For more, please visit www.cipla.com, or click on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn.

Media Contact:
Investor Relations
E-mail: Investor.Relations@cipla.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/947146/1865863/Cipla_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/asia-book-of-records-honors-cipla-emerging-markets--europe-business-unit-for-record-breaking-doctor-engagement-on-copd-awareness-initiative-302363172.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
