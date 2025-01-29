Anzeige
Reel in the Prize Money at the Inaugural Lunker League "Angler Showdown"

Finanznachrichten News

Bass Fishing Tournament, April 26-27 - $50K Total Purse!

DALTON, GEORGIA / ACCESS Newswire / January 29, 2025 / Is your favorite bass fishing spot in a major urban area, a rural mountain lake, or a pond at your family farm? Join thousands of anglers nationwide for a one-of-a-kind "Angler Showdown" Saturday, April 26 to Sunday, April 27, 2025. Lunker League USA invites anglers of all skill levels - and from any location - to participate in the ultimate nationwide fishing tournament. Registration deadline is Thursday, April 24 at 12:00 Midnight.

Whether fishing from a boat or from the bank of your favorite lake, river, or pond, everyone is welcome for two days of fun and friendly competition, starting at each time zone's sunrise and ending at sunset each day. Cash prizes for both days combined will be awarded to the top 50 winners, with $50,000 in prize money and a first-place payout of $10,000.

"As a fisherman who has never owned a boat, I wanted to create accessibility for all anglers," said Spencer Singleton, Lunker League USA Tournament Founder and Director. "This is for anglers who have dreamed of fishing in a tournament. Now, everyone has a chance."

Participants in the Lunker League USA fishing tournament may fish in any publicly accessible body of water in the U.S., including lakes, ponds, rivers, creeks, and streams. Fishing on private property is prohibited without the explicit permission of the property owner. Participants 17 years or younger must have a parent or guardian's signature on the waiver form. Lunker League USA welcomes anglers of all ages, ensuring an inclusive event for everyone. Read tournament rules for more information.

Eligible fish species for the tournament are largemouth bass, spotted bass, and smallmouth bass. Both artificial lures and live bait are permitted. All fish must be caught using a rod and reel. To be considered scorable, bass must measure at least 15 inches in length.

Lunker League USA will use fish length, measured in inches, as the sole scoring criterion. Participants must provide their own fish measuring board, which must be at least 28 inches long and must measure down to 1/4 of an inch. In the event of a tie, identical length fish will be ranked by the registration date and time. All photo submissions will be scored by Lunker League USA.

Visit lunkerleagueusa.com or Facebook page for registration, a complete list of tournament rules, format, and winner payout information. Please email any questions to INFORMATION@LUNKERLEAUGEUSA.COM.

About Us:

Lunker League USA founder Spencer Singleton is a lifelong angler with a deep love for fishing and its power to bring people together. Lunker League USA is an online fishing tournament platform organizing nationwide events open to anyone who loves to fish. Our mission is to connect the angler community by providing fun, inclusive experiences for everyone, regardless of age or skill level. Visit lunkerleagueusa.com or our Facebook page for more information.

# # #

Contact Information

Lily Pimental
PR Contact
information@lunkerleagueusa.com
706-508-5789

.

SOURCE: Lunker League



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
