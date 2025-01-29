Integrative Providers Association and Compassion Center Call on U.S. Senate to Fast Track Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s Confirmation

Integrative Providers Association, a 501(c)(6) Professional Membership Organization Speaking on Behalf of Over 14 Million Integrative Healthcare Practitioners, and the Compassion Center, Proudly Champions "Secretary Kennedy" as a Maverick in Holistic Health and Nutrition, Urging Our U.S. Senators to Expedite Confirmation In The Name of Wellness. IPA Members Support Robert F. Kennedy's Agenda to Redirect Healthcare In The United States

The Integrative Providers Association (IPA), represents the collective voices of over 14 million integrative healthcare practitioners Nationwide, today announces its strong endorsement of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for swift confirmation by the U.S. Senate. The IPA firmly believes that those who are standing in the way of Secretary-Designate Kennedy's appointment continue to represent the old guard who continue to push our country further and further from an existence rooted in health and wholeness. IPA feels Secretary Kennedy's proven commitment to our holistic and preventive health care will transform our Nation's current disease management model and place patient well-being at the forefront of our National healthcare policy- something that has been lacking for far too long.

"America is at a critical juncture in healthcare," says Julie Monteiro, RN, BSK , Board President of the IPA. "For too long, our healthcare systems have focused on disease management rather than true prevention and integrative solutions. Secretary Kennedy has proven himself a maverick by championing nutrition-based interventions and evidence-informed holistic care. He has never shied away from standing up for his beliefs, which many of our members feel surpasses the efforts of his predecessors in recent memory. Fast-tracking his confirmation is not just a political matter; it's a bipartisan opportunity to protect the health and future of our children and grandchildren."

As a national organization dedicated to advancing integrative medicine, the IPA has witnessed firsthand the limitations of a purely pharmacologically driven approach. Our interprofessional membership-encompassing allopathic and naturopathic physicians, functional medicine and Ayurvedic practitioners, nurse practitioners, holistic nurses, nutritionists, and wellness coaches-works collectively to create a sustainable healthcare paradigm that emphasizes wellness optimization, addressing root causes rather than merely suppressing the symptoms.

James B. Creel, PgM , Board Secretary of the IPA, emphasizes that time is of the essence. "Our society is experiencing unprecedented rates of chronic disease and intractable conditions-from diabetes to heart disease and hypertension, the problems range from physical to mental health challenges-all of which require a proactive, integrative response. We feel Secretary Kennedy's leadership in advocating for cleaner environments, better nutrition, and patient empowerment aligns perfectly with the IPA's mission. We urge the Senate to act swiftly so Secretary Kennedy can begin driving meaningful reforms that put Americans back on the path to true health."

The IPA stands united in its call for immediate Senate action, citing the urgent need to address chronic diseases with strategies that transcend traditional disease management. By confirming Secretary Kennedy, lawmakers would pave the way for a comprehensive national health policy that harnesses the power of integrative approaches, including nutrition, lifestyle medicine, and patient education.

"This is an opportunity to protect our future generations from the spiraling costs of healthcare and the personal burdens associated with chronic illness," Monteiro adds. "Secretary Kennedy has demonstrated the vision and courage needed to spark real change. It's time to confirm him and let him get to work making Americans healthy again."

Putting our time and money where our heart is, Integrative Providers Associated partnered with the Compassion Center to create the www.TeachOneServeTen.org Free Clinic Day to serve underserved populations with free healthcare by converting continuing medical education into a disruptive model that simultaneously addresses uncompensated care and the opioid epidemic. This model has served thousands since its inception, and saved taxpayers millions of dollars so it is important to continue investing into, and listening to, those that are making a real difference.

For more information on the Compassion Center and its mission to educate, advocate and innovate on behalf of a better tomorrow, visit www.Compassion-Center.org

For more information on the Integrative Providers Association and its mission to champion integrative healthcare solutions, please visit www.IntegrativeProviders.org

About the Integrative Providers Association (IPA)

The Integrative Providers Association (IPA) is a leading voice for over 14 million integrative healthcare practitioners across the United States. The organization discovers, educates, unites and empowers its members as it advocates for patient-centered, holistic approaches to health and wellness that address the root causes of disease and prioritize prevention. IPA's diverse membership includes naturopathic doctors, functional medicine practitioners, holistic nurses, nutritionists, and other professionals committed to transforming the nation's healthcare system.

