Marechale Capital Plc - Share Price Movement

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 29

29 January 2025

Marechale Capital plc

("Marechale" or the "Company")

Share Price Movement

Marechale Capital plc (AIM: MAC) has noted the recent increase in the Company's share price.

The Company notes that, in respect of its investee company Weardale Lithium Limited ("Weardale"), Durham County Council issued a Committee Report on 28 January 2025 on Weardale's planning application for the development of its lithium extraction project.

The report has a recommendation to approve the application and is publicly available on the planning portal of the Durham County Council's website.

Weardale has advised the Company that the planning committee hearing is scheduled for 5 February 2025. If planning is approved, the project could become the UK's largest lithium extraction facility.

The Company will update the market further in due course.

About Marechale Capital

Marechale is an established City of London based corporate finance house, with a long-term track record and a strong reputation in advising & financing high growth consumer brands, leisure, clean energy, and technology companies. The Company uses its balance sheet to co-invest in its client companies, along with warrants and founder equity, in order to create shareholder value.

