Marechale Capital Plc - Share Price Movement

Mittwoch, 29.01.2025

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 29

29 January 2025

Marechale Capital plc

("Marechale" or the "Company")

Share Price Movement

Marechale Capital plc (AIM: MAC) has noted the recent increase in the Company's share price.

The Company notes that, in respect of its investee company Weardale Lithium Limited ("Weardale"), Durham County Council issued a Committee Report on 28 January 2025 on Weardale's planning application for the development of its lithium extraction project.

The report has a recommendation to approve the application and is publicly available on the planning portal of the Durham County Council's website.

Weardale has advised the Company that the planning committee hearing is scheduled for 5 February 2025. If planning is approved, the project could become the UK's largest lithium extraction facility.

The Company will update the market further in due course.

For further information please contact:

Marechale Capital plc

Mark Warde-Norbury / Patrick Booth-Clibborn

Tel: +44 (0)20 7628 5582

Cairn Financial Advisers LLP (Nomad and Broker)

Jo Turner / Sandy Jamieson

Tel: +44 (0)20 7213 0880

About Marechale Capital

Marechale is an established City of London based corporate finance house, with a long-term track record and a strong reputation in advising & financing high growth consumer brands, leisure, clean energy, and technology companies. The Company uses its balance sheet to co-invest in its client companies, along with warrants and founder equity, in order to create shareholder value.

Forward looking statement disclaimer

Certain statements made in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts but rather are based on the Company's current expectations, estimates, and projections about its industry; its beliefs; and assumptions. Words such as 'anticipates,' 'expects,' 'intends,' 'plans,' 'believes,' 'seeks,' 'estimates,' and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company's control, are difficult to predict, and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements.

The Company cautions shareholders and prospective shareholder holders not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect the view of the Company only as of the date of this announcement. The forward-looking statements made in this announcement relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made. The Company will not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions or updates to these forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances, or unanticipated events occurring after the date of this announcement except as required by law or by any appropriate regulatory authority.


