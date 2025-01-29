Shenzhen, China--(Newsfile Corp. - January 29, 2025) - Celebrating the New Year in Flower Fair, the Shenzhen Flower Fair has a very strong Chinese New Year atmosphere. On January 22nd, the 2025 Spring Festival Flower Fair in Nanshan District, Shenzhen, kicked off vigorously in the Netherlands Flower Town and will last until February 12th, presenting the unique charm of the traditional Chinese Spring Festival to friends from all over the world.

The 2025 Spring Festival Flower Fair in Nanshan District, Shenzhen: The New Year Symphony of Tradition and Modernity

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10589/238818_3a48e054b42328a1_001full.jpg

Entering the flower fair feels like stepping into a dreamy world filled with flowers and joy. Here, visitors can enjoy traditional Chinese performances such as Yingge Dance and Lion Dance, as well as a flower arrangement ceremony featuring drones that incorporate technological elements. This is where tradition and modernity collide passionately. The venue also offers a non-heritage hairpin flower making experience, allowing visitors to engage with the delicacy and beauty of traditional Chinese culture.

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10589/238818_3a48e054b42328a1_002full.jpg

This year's flower fair is themed "A New Flowering Year of the Snake", expanding from "One Flower, One Garden, One City" to 3+N layout. There are three main venues: the Nertherlands Flower Town, Zhongshan Park, and Nantou Ancient City. Each of them has its own features. At the Netherlands Flower Town, the light and sound installation "City South Blossoms in the Spring Breeze" perfectly combines modern technology with garden art. In Zhongshan Park, the 400-square-meter New Year floral landscape and the decorated sky bridge filled with the joy of the New Year. Nantou Ancient City takes the non-heritage kite culture as its theme, bringing a rich traditional New Year flavor.

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10589/238818_3a48e054b42328a1_003full.jpg

During the event, various wonderful activities continue. The special music interaction in Qianhai Park allows visitors to experience the joy of the Spring Festival through music. The League of Legends 2025 New Year skin cosplay parade on Shenzhen Bay Avenue adds a trendy and fashionable vibe to the flower fair. There is also the "Water Lantern Blessing" activity, allowing visitors to make beautiful wishes in the traditional ceremony.

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10589/238818_3a48e054b42328a1_004full.jpg

The flower fair is also a shopping paradise. The "Hundred-Thousand-Million Project" special venue and various commercial district markets offer a wide range of distinctive products. Meanwhile, for the convenience of tourists, the organizers have arranged volunteers to provide comprehensive support in security, transportation, and medical services, and have opened multiple dedicated transportation routes, even offering local, intercity, and cross-border delivery services.

As an economic, technological and innovation hub of Shenzhen, Nanshan District has been continuously exerting efforts in the cultural field in recent years. The Spring Festival Flower Fair is not only a festival event but also a window for Nanshan to show Chinese culture to the world and convey New Year blessings. Friends are sincerely invited from overseas to experience the unique charm of the Spring Festival and enjoy a joyful and harmonious Chinese New Year together.





