Mittwoch, 29.01.2025
Absoluter Geheimtipp: Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Uran!
WKN: 923003 | ISIN: GB0006436108 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
29.01.2025 13:00 Uhr
LONDON, United Kingdom, January 29

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC
549300MS535KC2WH4082

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust PLC at close of business on 28 January 2025 were:

1,429.58p Capital only and including debt at par value
1,488.79p Capital only and including debt at fair value
1,455.97p Including current year income and debt at par value
1,515.18p Including current year income and debt at fair value

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Following the share buyback of 35,000 Ordinary shares on 28th January 2025, the Company has 45,579,792 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 4,413,731 shares held in Treasury.

3. For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).


