29.01.2025 13:02 Uhr
Developlus, Inc. Welcomes Mia Jenner as Vice President of Marketing

Finanznachrichten News

CORONA, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / January 29, 2025 / Developlus, a leader in innovative hair care and beauty solutions, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Mia Jenner as its new Vice President of Marketing. In her role, Mia will lead Developlus's marketing strategy, driving growth, customer engagement, and innovation across all product categories.

Mia brings a wealth of experience in consumer product marketing, with a proven track record of delivering results in competitive and dynamic industries. With over 15 years of experience, she has held senior marketing roles at leading global beauty brands, where she successfully launched groundbreaking campaigns, expanded market share, and enhanced brand equity.

"We are excited to welcome Mia to the Developlus family," said Jeanne Nicodemus, CEO of Developlus. "Her strategic vision, creative mindset, and deep understanding of the beauty industry will be instrumental as we continue to innovate and strengthen our customer connection. Mia's leadership will undoubtedly help position Developlus for future growth and success."

In her new role, Mia will oversee all marketing functions, including brand strategy, digital marketing, product innovation, and customer insights. She will also play a key role in shaping the company's positioning as a leader in the ever-evolving beauty market.

"I am honored to join Developlus and excited to work with such a talented team," said Mia Jenner. "Developlus has a remarkable heritage and a bright future, and I look forward to contributing to its continued success by building meaningful connections with our customers and delivering innovative solutions that meet their needs."

Developlus, the creator of well-known brands such as Splat®, Satin®, No Gray®, and Quick Fix, is committed to offering high-quality, accessible beauty solutions that empower self-expression and confidence.

Contact Information

Sonya Hartland
Managing Partner
sonya@piercemattie.com
212-789-1067

SOURCE: Developlus



