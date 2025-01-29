Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 29.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Absoluter Geheimtipp: Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Uran!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DSUR | ISIN: US59982U2006 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
28.01.25
21:26 Uhr
3,050 US-Dollar
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MILL CITY VENTURES III LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MILL CITY VENTURES III LTD 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
29.01.2025 13:02 Uhr
97 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Mill City Ventures III Ltd.: Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. Announces Amendment to Loan Agreement with Mustang Funding, LLC

Finanznachrichten News

MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESS Newswire / January 29, 2025 / Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. ("Mill City") (NASDAQ:MCVT), a non-bank lender and specialty finance company, announced today the execution of Amendment No. 5 to its Fourth Short-Term Loan Agreement and Fourth Short-Term Promissory Note ("the Note") with Mustang Funding, LLC. This amendment reflects continued collaboration between the parties and introduces several key updates to the agreement and Note, effective January 21, 2025.

The highlights of the amendment include the following:

  • The Note's maturity date has been extended to March 28, 2027, providing additional flexibility for Mustang Funding to manage its financial objectives.

  • The annual rate has been revised to 20%, with 15% payable in cash monthly and 5% deferred until maturity or earlier acceleration.

Mill City Ventures' Chief Executive Officer Douglas M. Polinsky commented, "We are pleased to extend and revise the terms of our agreement with Mustang Funding. The amendments align with our strategic objectives and reinforce our commitment to fostering mutually beneficial partnerships."

This amendment reaffirms Mill City Ventures' commitment to providing financial solutions that support the growth and stability of its partners while optimizing returns for its shareholders.

Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including without limitation continued demand for short-term specialty non-bank loans, the company's ability to continue growing its investment portfolio while receiving attractive returns, increased levels of competition, new products or offerings introduced by competitors, changes in the market rates of loans, and other risks.

About Mill City Ventures III, Ltd.

Founded in 2007, Mill City Ventures III, Ltd., is a short-term non-bank lending and specialty finance company. More information about the company can be obtained at www.millcityventures3.com or www.sec.gov.

Contact:

Joseph A. Geraci
Chief Financial Officer
jg@millcityventures3.com
612-868-5815
On X: @millcity_3

SOURCE: Mill City Ventures III, Ltd.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.