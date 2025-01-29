HIGHLIGHTS

34m @ 2.5 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold equivalent ("AuEq."), including 12m @ 3.5 g/t AuEq. from 323m downhole in OEDD-104.

29m @ 1.2 g/t AuEq., including 14m @ 1.8 g/t AuEq. from 82m downhole in OEDD-103.

Drilling continues to demonstrate excellent continuity over significant width and gold tenor at BBM.

With the success of drilling results, the Company has increased the drill program at BBM from 3000m to 7000m.

Drilling at Charger is progressing to plan, with drilling at Empire to follow suit.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 29, 2025) - Awalé Resources Limited (TSXV: ARIC) ("Awalé" or the "Company") is pleased to report results from the first two diamond drill holes completed as part of an expanded drill campaign targeting the BBM zone at the Odienné Project in Côte d'Ivoire. The drill program, which began in November 2024, is ongoing, with five holes remaining in the extended campaign. These initial holes were drilled within the previously reported central mineralized zone, where the Company is tightening drill spacing to a 100m grid (refer to drill plan and sections).

"We are excited to report additional excellent results from the BBM target, confirming the robust nature of mineralization at BBM. We are seeing a remarkable consistency in width and grade in this drilling, consistent with those previously reported in the core zone at BBM. These results underscore the potential of this zone.

We are also pleased to announce that the expanded step-out diamond drilling is near completion at BBM. This drilling is focused on expanding the 600m core zone along strike to the southeast and northwest where we believe there is potential to expand the size of BBM. The success of this program has led to an extension beyond the initial 3000m plan, with over 5400m now completed in 19 holes, with 4 holes to be drilled. The deployment of two diamond drill rigs has enabled us to not only advance BBM but also commence drilling at the Charger target. We are also bringing the Empire target back into the exploration pipeline as part of this program. In addition to these diamond drilling advancements, we are actively progressing with the IP geophysics program, with RC drilling set to commence in the coming weeks. This increased level of activity is expected to deliver a steady stream of results to the market throughout this quarter and beyond," Commented Andrew Chubb, CEO of Awalé Resources.

The Company has expanded the BBM program, completing 5404m of drilling across 19 holes and one re-entry hole. Initial drilling focused on testing continuity within the core of the BBM zone, tightening drill spacing to a 100m grid. Beyond this, drilling has targeted extensions to the defined 600m panel to both the northwest and southeast. Additionally, drilling has commenced at the Charger target, with an initial 1000m planned to validate the new geological fold model, which suggests that broad, high-grade intercepts are concentrated within fold hinges, providing an opportunity to rapidly assess the volume potential of this target.

Drill collar locations and full table of significant intercepts for the program are provided in Table 1 and Table 2 below.

Table 1: BBM Drilling Collar Cable - (from this program)

HOLE ID EASTING NORTHING RL_M AZIM_TRUE DIP EOH_M Comments OEDD0103 655899 1048090 450 35.00 -55.00 197.43 Not DGPS OEDD0104 655737 1048029 450 35.00 -55.00 452.3 Not DGPS

Table 2: Significant Intercepts - (from this program)

Hole From

(m) To

(m) Width

(m) Au

(g/t) Cu

(%) Ag

(g/t) Mo

(ppm) AuEq. (80%) Comp. Trigger (g/t) OEDD0103 82 111 29 1.1 0.17 0.6 191 1.2 0.5 including 93 107 14 1.7 0.25 0.9 312 1.8 1.0 and 99 101 2 3.6 0.33 1.5 103 3.3 2.0 and 106 107 1 3.7 0.34 1.2 425 3.5 2.0 OEDD0104 312 319 7 1.6 0.13 0.7 261 1.5 0.5 Including 317 319 2 4.0 0.20 1.0 614 3.7 2.0 OEDD0104 323 357 34 1.9 0.64 2.9 416 2.5 0.5 Including 326 338 12 2.8 0.84 3.8 704 3.5 2.0 and 351 354 3 3.2 0.58 5.3 196 3.3 2.0

About Awalé Resources

Awalé is a diligent and systematic mineral exploration company focused on discovering large high-grade gold and copper-gold deposits. Exploration activities are currently underway in the underexplored regions of Côte d'Ivoire, where the Company is focused on the Odienné Copper-Gold Project ("Odienné" or the "Project"), covering 2,489 km2 across seven permits. This includes 796 km2 in two permits held under the Awalé-Newmont Joint Venture ("OJV"). Awalé manages all exploration activities over the OJV, with funding provided by Newmont Joint Ventures Limited ("Newmont").

Awalé has discovered four gold, gold-copper, and gold-copper-silver-molybdenum discoveries within the OJV and has recently commenced exploration on its 100%-owned properties following an $11.5 million capital raise in April 2024.

The Odienné Project is underexplored and has multiple pipeline prospects with similar geochemical signatures to Iron Oxide Copper Gold (IOCG) and intrusive-related mineral systems with substantial upside potential. The Company benefits from a skilled and well seasoned technical team that allows it to continue exploring in a pro-mining jurisdiction that offers significant potential for district-scale discoveries.

Quality Control and Assurance

Analytical work for geochemistry samples is being carried out at the independent ALS Laboratories in Ghana and Ireland, an ISO 17025 Certified Laboratory. Samples are prepared and stored at the Company's field camps and put into sealed bags until collected by ALS from the Company's secure Odienné office and transported by Intertek to their preparation laboratory in Yamoussoukro, Côte d'Ivoire, for preparation. Samples are logged in the tracking system, weighed, dried, and pulverized to greater than 85%, passing a 75-micron screen. Two pulps are prepared from each sample with one stream to Intertek Ghana for fire assay and a second to Ireland where the sample is analyzed by 52 element ICP/MS with a 4-Acid digest. Blanks, duplicates, and certified reference material (standards) are being used to monitor laboratory performance during the analysis.

Mineralized Interval Calculations

Significant intervals reported in this news release are calculated as downhole length-weighted intercepts. For the BBM target, initial mineralized zones are calculated at a 0.2 g/t trigger and include up to 5 metres of internal waste for delineating mineralized zones. Included intervals are calculated at 0.5 g/t, 1 g/t, and 2 g/t trigger values, with up to 3 metres of internal waste. Table 1 contains a list of all BBM holes reported in this release. True widths are estimated to be 70% of the downhole widths.

Au Equivalent Calculations

Au Equivalent is calculated using the following parameters in USD: Au - 1910/Oz (Troy), Cu 3.80/lb, Mo 40,000/Tonne, and Ag 23.40/Oz (Troy). The Formula AuEq = Au (g/t) + ((Cu (ppm) * 0.00014) + (Mo (ppm) * 0.00065) + (Ag (g/t)*0.01225)). An 80% metallurgical recovery is assumed for all metals, as the specific recovery rates for individual metals are unclear, and assuming different recoveries would be premature at this stage.

Abbreviations Used in this Release

Ag Silver Au Gold AuEq. Gold Equivalent Cu Copper Cu Eq. Copper Equivalent g/t Grams per tonne km Kilometres m Metres ppm Parts per million

Qualified Person

The technical and scientific information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved for release by Andrew Chubb, the Company's Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Chubb is the Company's Chief Executive Officer and holds an Economic Geology degree, is a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (AIG), and is a Member of the Society of Economic Geoscientists (SEG). Mr. Chubb has over 25 years of experience in international mineral exploration and mining project evaluation.

AWALÉ Resources Limited

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Andrew Chubb"

Chief Executive Officer

The Company's public documents may be accessed at www.sedarplus.com. For further information on the Company, please visit our website at www.awaleresources.com.

