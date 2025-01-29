PANTHEON.tech, a leader in network automation and orchestration solutions, has joined forces with Unified Sentinel Data Networks (USDN) to deliver a revolutionary approach to wide-area networking. USDN's AD-WAN platform, leveraging PANTHEON.tech's advanced software capabilities and USDN's visionary network architecture, redefine connectivity and performance.

At the core of this partnership lies USDN's AD-WAN platform, which features a patented blockchain-based control plane and order management system, as well as a hardware-accelerated USDN tunnel powered by FD.io VPP. By integrating PANTHEON.tech's Python-based API for VPP-an evolution of their renowned StoneWork platform-USDN has achieved exceptional scalability, security, and cost efficiency.

Empowering Scalable and Secure Networking

The collaboration enables USDN to reduce the total cost of ownership for its AD-WAN solution, while delivering unprecedented scalability. This positions USDN's AD-WAN as a superior alternative to traditional SD-WAN solutions.

"Our partnership with USDN underscores PANTHEON.tech's commitment to driving innovation in the networking domain," said Miroslav Mikluš, CTO at PANTHEON.tech.

Enhanced Connectivity for Enterprise Growth

The AD-WAN platform revolutionizes how enterprises manage their networks. Through an intuitive customer portal, users can establish secure connections to their own sites and build B2B links with others "on net." Blockchain technology underpins the platform's control plane, enhancing transparency, reliability, and trust.

Key Advantages

Performance: High-speed, end-to-end encrypted traffic powered by FD.io VPP.

Cost Efficiency: Significant reduction in TCO.

Significant reduction in TCO. Scalability: Seamless expansion aligned with enterprise growth.

Security: Blockchain-based control plane ensures robust protection.

About Unified Sentinel Data Networks

Unified Sentinel Data Networks, LLC is a trailblazer in blockchain-powered telecommunications, pioneering the next logical evolution of Software Defined Networking with its patented innovations. As the first data transport company to fully integrate distributed ledger technology (blockchain) into its services, Unified Sentinel has positioned itself as a vital partner for mainstream customers eager to adopt blockchain solutions. By doing so, the company empowers its clients to remain competitive and at the forefront of their industries.

For more information about Unified Sentinel Data Networks, please visit https://usdatanetworks.com

About PANTHEON.tech

PANTHEON.tech is a premier provider of network automation and orchestration solutions, with a focus on open-source innovation and cutting-edge technologies. From intent-based network automation to tailored network software solutions, PANTHEON.tech empowers enterprises to optimize their network performance while minimizing costs.

Learn more at https://pantheon.tech

