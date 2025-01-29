Bombardier Inc.: Bombardier Defense Celebrates the Official Unveiling of armasuisse's New Head of State Multi-mission Global 7500 Aircraft

The first Head of State multi-mission Global 7500 aircraft delivered to armasuisse by Bombardier Defense was unveiled to the public on January 29 th , in Bern, Switzerland

, in Bern, Switzerland Military and government operators appreciate the Global 7500 aircraft's capabilities that optimize performance, efficiency and safety to support both head-of-state transportation and emergency evacuation missions

Bombardier Defense has an active fleet of Global and Challenger aircraft in service that are tailored to ensure maximized efficiency for government transport, by gearing the cabin for productivity and safety





BERN, Switzerland, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier Defense today celebrated the first public unveiling of armasuisse's newly-delivered Global 7500 multi-mission aircraft. The platform will be equipped for government and military personnel transport and for emergency evacuation missions. The addition of this next-generation platform to armasuisse's fleet will ensure an increased transportation capacity and protection for government and military officials, and an efficient platform to perform critical humanitarian missions. Bombardier Defense delivered the Global 7500 aircraft to armasuisse in December 2024, and the first deployment by the Federal Air Transport Service is set for early 2025.

"The Global 7500 aircraft is a proven and versatile platform that has earned speed records, stood out as the highest performing in its class and has quickly become a customer favorite," said Stephane Leroy, Vice-President of Sales. "Armasuisse's aircraft represents a significant milestone for Bombardier Defense, as it is the first Global 7500 configured for head-of-state multi-mission needs. We are proud to have the trust of armasuisse, and to support them with critical transportation and emergency evacuation missions."

According to the armasuisse project manager Samuel Fuhrimann, the collaboration between Bombardier and armasuisse has been excellent. The project is within the contractual agreement concerning requirements, schedule and quality. The self-protection system also is on schedule to be installed in the 2nd half of 2025.

With a top speed of Mach 0.925 and a range of 7,700 nautical miles (14,260 km), the Global 7500 allows customers to travel longer, faster and farther. The aircraft is equipped with the Smooth FlexWing, a feature that serves as an in-air shock absorber, generating exceptional lift on takeoff and approach. This feature maximizes aerodynamic efficiency and boosts performance, all while improving safety, offering the industry's smoothest ride, as well as allowing for increased productivity for officials and comfortable transport for evacuation missions. It also reduces fuel burn, lowers emissions and produces excellent short-field and high-speed performance.

Since its entry-into-service in December 2018, the Global 7500 business aircraft has proven to be the highest-performing in class, boasting a fleet dispatch reliability of more than 99.8%. The Global 7500 aircraft has also set more speed records than any aircraft in its class having recently flown more than 75 speed record missions on a number of key routes.(1)

On top of providing exceptional aircraft, Bombardier Defense has dedicated in-house engineering and support teams available 24/7 worldwide. Bombardier Defense's teams also have the ability to incorporate modifications tailored to the customers' needs with complete certification capabilities across the full spectrum of civilian, military and hybrid operations. Bombardier brings decades of experience working with special mission operators and renowned mission systems integrators to adapt its proven platform for critical operations worldwide.

