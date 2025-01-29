Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - January 29, 2025) - 247marketnews.com, a pioneer in digital media dedicated to the swift distribution of financial market news and corporate information, is excited to announce that Sascha Czerwenka, CFA, has initiated analyst coverage of Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (OTCQB: KBLB) ("Kraig Labs"). The report sets a price range of $0.39 to $1.15 per share by 2029, reflecting a significant growth potential driven by the company's groundbreaking spider silk technology and its applications across advanced textiles, defense, and medical sectors.

Please click here to read the full Kraig Labs analyst report on 247marketnews.com.

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories (OTCQB: KBLB)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10481/238809_kblb_logo.jpg

The report highlights Kraig Biocraft Laboratories' strategic positioning as a biotechnology innovator, leveraging genetically modified silkworms to produce spider silk-a material stronger and more flexible than Kevlar. Key takeaways from the analysis include:

Market Leadership : Kraig's proprietary transgenic silkworm technology offers scalable and eco-friendly spider silk production, addressing key market gaps left by competitors.

: Kraig's proprietary transgenic silkworm technology offers scalable and eco-friendly spider silk production, addressing key market gaps left by competitors. High-Growth Potential : The spider silk market is projected to grow substantially, with Kraig targeting niches like defense, advanced textiles, and medical applications. By 2029, Kraig's revenues could surpass $100 million, driven by joint ventures and licensing agreements.

: The spider silk market is projected to grow substantially, with Kraig targeting niches like defense, advanced textiles, and medical applications. By 2029, Kraig's revenues could surpass $100 million, driven by joint ventures and licensing agreements. Production Breakthroughs : Kraig achieved significant production milestones, with plans to scale output from 2 to 5 metric tons of spider silk by the end of 2025, positioning the company to capitalize on growing demand for high-performance materials.

: Kraig achieved significant production milestones, with plans to scale output from 2 to 5 metric tons of spider silk by the end of 2025, positioning the company to capitalize on growing demand for high-performance materials. Valuation Insights: The report estimates an implied stock price range of $0.39 to $1.15 within five years, reflecting a compounded annual growth rate of 65% in the optimistic scenario.

Sascha Czerwenka's independent analysis underscores the asymmetric risk/reward potential of Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, while also cautioning investors about the inherent risks of micro-cap investing. "Kraig has reached critical milestones, but its success hinges on securing strategic partnerships and scaling production effectively," Czerwenka noted.

Please click here to read the full Kraig Labs analyst report on 247marketnews.com.

Contact sales@247marketnews.com for Analyst Report coverage and other investor/public relations services.

About 24/7 Market News

24/7 Market News is a leading platform for public company market news. As a pioneer in digital media, we are committed to the rapid dissemination of financial market news and information. We excel in creating innovative public relations campaigns to help our clients effectively reach their target audience. 24/7 Market News offers paid coverage for public companies. For more information or PR inquiries, please contact: sales@247marketnews.com.

Please go to www.247marketnews.com for further information.

24/7 MARKET NEWS, INC Disclaimer

Please go to https://247marketnews.com/kblb-disclosure/ for disclaimer information.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company's ability to grow its business and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including without limitation, the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, the popularity and/or competitive success of the Company's acquired football and other sports teams, the Company's ability to attract players and staff for acquired clubs, unsuccessful acquisitions or other strategic transactions, the possibility of a decline in the popularity of football or other sports, the Company's ability to expand its fanbase, sponsors and commercial partners, general economic conditions, and other risk factors detailed in the Company's filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any responsibility to update such forward-looking statements except in accordance with applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/238809

SOURCE: 24/7 Market News