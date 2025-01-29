Clean Energy Transition Inc.: transition.inc Posts Investor Update - Summarizing 2024 and Forecasts for 2025

Not for Distribution to U.S. News Wire Services or Dissemination in the United States

Clean Energy Transition Inc. (TSX-V:TRAN) ("transition.inc" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Management has posted a short Investor Update to the Company's website- www.transition.inc. On the audio file President, CEO & Director Sean Samson reviews the tremendous progress made last year, the current situation and summarizes what to expect in 2025.

"Last year was an enormous reset for the Company, we fixed our balance sheet, got out of underperforming assets, rebranded and managed to acquire a wonderful critical minerals asset with the Aurora Nickel Project. We are financed for the work we plan to do this year and are excited for what is to come," said Mr. Samson.

Typically the Company requests questions in advance of Investor Updates but, based on feedback, has shifted to posting and then taking questions a week later. Investors and Stakeholders are encouraged to direct questions through the Compamy's website or directly to info@transition.inc. Management will plan to post responses to those questions next week.

About Clean Energy Transition Inc.

Transition.inc is focused on opportunities to generate positive cash flow across the energy transition. The Company includes a Quartz division focused on advancing its silica/Quartz business with the Snow White Project in Ontario and the Silicon Ridge Project in Québec. The silica in high-quality Quartz can be used to make silicon metal, a key component in solar energy panels. The Company also has a Critical Minerals division, which includes the Aurora Nickel Project in Ontario, where it is working to advance a potential low-carbon production opportunity to supply the growing North American demand for low-carbon nickel. Alongside the mining assets, transition.inc is also looking for additional opportunities, more broadly, from across the energy transition.

