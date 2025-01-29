Arlington, Virginia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 29, 2025) - Shift5, the observability platform for onboard operational technology (OT), today announced that it has been awarded a contract under the U.S. Navy's SeaPort Next Generation (SeaPort-NxG) multiple-award contract (MAC) vehicle. SeaPort-NxG is an Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract vehicle that enhances small business participation in providing professional support solutions to the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps.

With this award, Shift5 is now eligible to respond to task orders in a range of functional areas, including engineering services and support, testing and evaluation, research and development, and program and administrative management, among others. Following the recent award of a 5-year Basic Order Agreement (BOA), Shift5 is opening new channels to support the mission of the U.S. Navy, Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR), Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA), and the U.S. Marine Corps, enabling them to rapidly deploy Shift5's OT observability solutions in alignment with changing operational requirements.

"Shift5 is proud to join more than 1,000 small businesses shaping the future of the defense industrial base as a SeaPort-NxG contract holder," said Josh Lospinoso, Chief Executive Officer of Shift5. "This achievement underscores our dedication to delivering cutting-edge solutions that protect our nation's critical defense systems with speed and scalability to meet the warfighter's evolving needs. We are excited to deepen our partnership with the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps, enhancing the cybersecurity and operational resilience of their fleet assets today and for years to come."

The IDIQ contract has a ceiling of $5 billion and includes a 10-year period of performance.

Shift5's observability platform provides real-time insights into the performance and security of transportation and defense systems, enabling smarter, faster decisions through data access, contextual insights, and actionable analytics at the edge. Shift5's solutions have been deployed across land, air, and sea platforms throughout the U.S. Department of Defense, offering real-time protection against cyber threats, providing maintenance anomaly detection, and safeguarding against the impacts of GPS jamming and spoofing.

For more information about Shift5 and its observability platform for onboard OT, please visit www.shift5.io.

About Shift5

Shift5 is the observability platform for onboard operational technology (OT), providing real-time insights into the performance and security of transportation and defense systems. By unlocking and analyzing onboard data, Shift5 enables organizations to enhance operational readiness, improve safety, and defend against cyber threats. For more information, visit www.shift5.io.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/238248

SOURCE: Shift5