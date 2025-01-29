Oakville, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 29, 2025) - B2B lead generation and sales outsourcing agency, Martal Group, has extended its service to the United Kingdom (U.K.), helping companies across 50 verticals expand internationally.

Martal Group's award-winning team offers fully managed lead generation services that leverage experienced sales executives, advanced targeting strategies, and agentic AI to provide leads that fit clients' needs.

With teams in North America, Europe, and Latin America, Martal offers onshore sales experts to support UK businesses in their global expansion efforts. This helps align time zones, communication preferences, and overall cultural nuances to create a streamlined experience for Martal's clients and their potential customers.

"We understand that scaling internationally comes with unique challenges. The UK is home to robust industries, including technology, finance, aerospace, health, and pharmaceuticals-sectors that are in high demand globally."

"Our mission is to simplify this journey for UK-based businesses by providing onshore experts who deliver measurable results. By combining our sales expertise with advanced AI-driven strategies, we empower UK companies to achieve sustainable growth in North America, the EU, and LATAM," said Martal Group Founder and CEO Vito Vishnepolsky.

About Martal Group:

For over a decade and a half, Martal Group has specialized in B2B lead generation for companies worldwide. Through proprietary AI, proven processes, and a team of expert sales executives, Martal develops and executes omnichannel strategies for businesses ready to expand or scale in North America and beyond.

