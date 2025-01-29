Solar module prices in Europe rose this week for the first time in months, says Bart Wansink, CEO of Search4Solar, a European sales platform for PV products. He tells pv magazine that prices could climb quickly in the coming weeks. Search4Solar - a European platform for buying and selling solar panels, inverters, and batteries - received price updates this week from 10 undisclosed manufacturers, showing an increase of more than 20%. The company said tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) module prices for residential and commercial projects now stand at around €0. 10 ($0. 10)/W, up from about ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...