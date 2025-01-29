Emergency and healthcare services provider, which uses Aria to support more than 420,000 enterprise customers in Denmark, aims to consolidate all billing activity on the Aria platform

Aria Systems, the leader in AI-powered billing automation, today announced that Falck, a global provider of emergency and healthcare services, has extended its partnership with Aria. Falck will continue to use Aria Billing Cloud to support subscribers of its roadside assistance services in Denmark.

As one of Aria's longest-standing customers, Denmark-based Falck continues to grow organically, delivering more than 9 million preventive, acute, and rehabilitative care services in 2023. The company has been using Aria Billing Cloud in Denmark since 2015 to manage customers, invoice for services, collect payment, and launch new services and pricing models. As part of the contract expansion, Falck has also activated Aria Data to capture and leverage billing data in real-time which will be used to drive more data-informed strategic business decisions.

"As we continue forward with Aria, we're eager to leverage the full capabilities of our partnership to further consolidate billing activity across multiple business units and regions, generate additional revenues from the introduction of new services, and extract greater value from the data Aria enables us to capture," said Henrik Amsinck, Group CIO Falck A/S.

"We are grateful for the longstanding relationship with Falck, which is both a testament to the power of Aria Billing Cloud and the strength of the partnership between our two teams," said Tom Dibble, President CEO, Aria Systems. "We're looking forward to expanding this partnership and helping Falck further consolidate its business, optimize subscription and billing management across the company, and accelerate revenue growth."

About Aria Systems:

Aria enables enterprises to automate complex usage and subscription billing models in an agile market environment. Aria Billing Cloud, which incorporates predictive and generative AI to help enterprises scale productivity and personalization, is top-rated by leading research firms. Innovative enterprises including Arlo, Comcast, Experian, Subaru, and Telstra depend on Aria to accelerate ideation, become customer centric, and grow recurring revenues. For more information, visit: www.ariasystems.com.

About Falck Group:

Falck is a global healthcare provider headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with a wide range of service offerings across the emergency services and healthcare sector. For more than a century, Falck has worked with local and national governments to prevent accidents, diseases, and emergency situations, to rescue and assist people in emergencies quickly and competently and to rehabilitate people after illness or injury. This has made Falck an international leader in emergency response and healthcare services.

Falck operates in 25 countries and has approximately 25,000 employees.

