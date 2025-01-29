North Highland, the leading change and transformation consultancy, has been recognized in The Forrester Wave: Enterprise Architecture Management Suites, Q4 2024. North Highland is mentioned as a contender, recognizing its NH360 platform.

The report evaluates the 12 top providers of enterprise architecture management suites, analyzing their capabilities, strategies and customer feedback. The report also acknowledges NH360's support for various execution methodologies, including agile and waterfall approaches.

"Our NH360 platform integrates strategic portfolio management with enterprise architecture to give clients a comprehensive view of their technology landscape," said Catalin Olteanu, North Highland vice president and Head of Product. "We believe this recognition underscores our commitment to delivering innovative solutions that create lasting value for our clients."

Forrester does not endorse any company, product, brand, or service included in its research publications and does not advise any person to select the products or services of any company or brand based on the ratings included in such publications. Information is based on the best available resources. Opinions reflect judgment at the time and are subject to change. For more information, read about Forrester's objectivity here

About North Highland

North Highland makes change happen, helping businesses transform by putting people at the heart of every decision. Partnering closely to design and deliver change, we turn challenges into opportunities. It's how lasting progress is made. As the world's leading change and transformation consultancy, our award-winning services powered by data and digital expertise unleash untapped potential at the intersection of workforce and operations.

Founded in 1992, North Highland is regularly named one of the best places to work. We are a proud member of Cordence Worldwide, a global network of truly connected consultancy firms with the ability to think and deliver together. This means North Highland has more than 5,500 experts in 60+ offices around the globe on hand to partner with you.

