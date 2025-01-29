Introhive Previews Cutting Edge Innovations: Ask Introhive and Signals

Early users report an improved ability to proactively identify client opportunities and risks

FREDERICTON, NB, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Introhive, the leading Relationship Intelligence platform today announced a preview of its latest innovations-Ask Introhive and Signals-set to transform how organizations manage, analyze, and strengthen their business relationships. Currently in early access and set for general availability in Q2 2025, Ask Introhive and Signals is delivering smarter, faster, and more proactive ways to transform relationship insights into actionable strategies that drive business growth.

Ask Introhive: Your AI-Powered Relationship Assistant

Generative AI is changing the way businesses make sense of data, and at the center of this change is Ask Introhive. Acting as your personal relationship assistant, Ask Introhive allows users to simply type in a question or prompt and gain instant strategic insights about clients, accounts, and relationships. From evaluating client health to identifying hidden growth opportunities, Ask Introhive provides the answers that matter most-without the guesswork or the hours of sifting through spreadsheets.

Ask Introhive leverages Large Language Models to process vast amounts of engagement and relationship data, providing answers to critical business questions. For example, it can help identify which accounts are at risk of churn and evaluate their level of engagement over the past 90 days. Additionally, it can highlight the strongest contacts within specific accounts and uncover warm introductions to key decision-makers. This actionable intelligence empowers teams to make informed decisions and strengthen their relationship strategies.

Signals: Proactive Relationship Insights

ith Introhive's Signals, key insights are automatically surfaced to inform the next steps in account management, keeping users ahead of the curve. This innovative feature uncovers risks and growth opportunities that would otherwise remain buried in vast relationship data. Signals provide proactive alerts about communication gaps, ensuring key accounts are re-engaged before they fall through the cracks. They also highlight relationship opportunities by revealing overlapping connections or pathways to decision-makers at critical accounts. Additionally, Signals notify users of contact movements, such as role changes, helping teams stay informed and adapt their strategies seamlessly.

Early adopters are already seeing measurable benefits in efficiency and relationship insights. Ask Introhive and Signals empower teams to quickly surface critical information, such as how many times a contact has engaged with a specific colleague, when two individuals last met or emailed, or even identifying potential crossed wires or cooling relationships that may require immediate attention.

By removing the need to manually seek out information or sift through dashboards, Ask Introhive and Signals not only save valuable time, but also equip professionals with actionable intelligence to strengthen connections and prevent missed opportunities.

Valuable Insights from Day One

Introhive is committed to delivering precision insights based on best-in-class data. With an industry-leading data accuracy rate of 90%, businesses can trust their relationship intelligence is reliable and actionable.

Introhive has invited select customers to participate in its beta testing program. Early adopters have the first opportunity to experience both Ask Introhive and Signals, provide feedback, and shape the future of these groundbreaking tools.

"We're thrilled to partner with our early adopters as they gain access to these cutting-edge capabilities," said Lee Blakemore, Introhive's CEO. "For example, with Ask Introhive, customers are leveraging the combination of Generative AI and our highly accurate relationship data to unlock a level of insight that simply wouldn't be possible with traditional user interfaces and traditional CRM data. These tools are helping businesses save time, enhance decision-making, and unlock previously untapped opportunities within their relationship data."

Innovations That Turn Everyone Into a Rainmaker

Relationships have always been at the heart of business success, but without tools to fully leverage their value, opportunities are often missed. With Ask Introhive and Signals, teams are empowered to strengthen relationships with tailored insights, identify risks and act before they escalate, and make proactive, informed decisions that drive growth.

To learn more about these upcoming capabilities, visit our website .

About Introhive

Introhive is a leading Relationship Intelligence platform that empowers firms to break down data silos and gain actionable insights from their relationships to fuel collaboration and growth. With Introhive's relationship intelligence, firms can identify key relationships within the firm, measure the strength of client and prospect relationships, foster cross-firm collaboration, uncover risks or opportunities by understanding the health of relationships over time, and leverage these insights for business development and client retention efforts. Trusted by industry-leading brands, Introhive's supports over 250,000 users in 90+ countries. Discover how Introhive can transform the way you manage relationships at www.introhive.com .

