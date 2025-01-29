Market-leading ASM functionality will enhance Searchlight customers' ability to identify and respond to the highest-priority threats

Searchlight Cyber (or "Searchlight"), today announced that it has acquired Assetnote, a Brisbane-based Attack Surface Management (ASM) company. The acquisition, the first by Searchlight Cyber, will integrate Assetnote's industry-leading ASM solution with its dark web intelligence and monitoring capabilities, creating a holistic Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) platform that enables customers to zero in on the highest-priority threats and take action to prevent cyberattacks.

Founded in 2018 by some of the leading minds in offensive security, Assetnote is a pioneer in the Attack Surface Management sector. Assetnote offers customers continuous vulnerability discovery and management, providing businesses with essential insight and control over their changing threat exposure to efficiently manage their security posture. The company boasts an impressive roster of loyal customers such as Linktree, Afterpay, and Canva, as well as one of the most prolific and respected vulnerability research teams in the industry.

Attack Surface Management shifts the focus of security from an internal to an external lens, making it a natural companion to Searchlight Cyber's existing CTEM capabilities. Assetnote's ASM technology uses the attacker's perspective to identify critical vulnerabilities in customers' infrastructure early on, while Searchlight Cyber provides visibility and context of attackers targeting organisations, allowing cybersecurity teams to focus on the most pressing threats and take mitigating actions before disaster strikes.

This inaugural acquisition marks a key milestone in Searchlight's growth journey. Following the strategic growth investment announced in January 2024 from Charlesbank Capital Partners, the company has continued to add to its headcount and global network of partners, with the Assetnote integration considerably expanding Searchlight's customer base and reach globally.

The entire Assetnote team will be joining Searchlight, including founders CEO Michael Gianarakis and CTO Shubham Shah, who will be spearheading the ASM side of the business and the engineering and research teams in Australia.

Ben Jones, Co-Founder and CEO of Searchlight Cyber, said: "ASM was always going to be the next area of expansion for Searchlight, and when we met the Assetnote team we very quickly recognized the opportunity to incorporate one of the best solutions on the market into our company. The expertise within the Assetnote team, its industry-leading research, and its impressive customer base bring huge value to Searchlight and our customers. We are delighted to welcome the Assetnote team into the business and celebrate this critical step in our continued growth."

Michael Gianarakis, Co-Founder and CEO of Assetnote, commented: "Having built our business from the ground up, the next phase of Assetnote's journey is all about how we can best expand our options and proposition for our customers. With Searchlight, we found a company that is similar in terms of culture, vision, and opportunities for growth; everything naturally clicked into place. There is real excitement from across the team for the next chapter, and we can't wait to see the benefits that our shared customers will experience as a result."

AGC Partners served as exclusive financial advisor to Assetnote. Mintz and Corrs Chambers Westgarth served as legal advisors to Searchlight.

About Searchlight Cyber

Searchlight Cyber provides organizations with relevant and actionable threat intelligence, to help them identify and prevent criminal activity. Originally founded in 2017 with a mission to stop criminals acting with impunity on the dark web, we have been involved in some of the world's largest dark web investigations and have the most comprehensive dataset based on proprietary techniques and ground-breaking academic research. The company has expanded and evolved, adding external threat management capabilities to create a Continuous Threat Exposure Management platform for organizations. Today we help government and law enforcement, enterprises, and managed security services providers around the world to identify threats and prevent attacks. To find out more visit slcyber.io or follow Searchlight Cyber on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Assetnote

Founded in 2018, Assetnote was born from the collective expertise of some of the leading minds in offensive security, and has grown to reflect the values and ability of our brain trust. Pioneering the Attack Surface Management category, Assetnote's Continuous Exposure Management platform closes the gap between the attacker's and defender's perspectives with industry leading real-time awareness of your evolving attack surface and the exploitable security exposure identified within. Monitoring millions of assets every hour for our customers, we are proud to be the chosen security platform for a wide array of organizations, from innovative startups to members of the Fortune 500, FTSE 100, and ASX 200. To find out more visit assetnote.io.

About Charlesbank Capital Partners

Based in Boston and New York, Charlesbank Capital Partners is a middle-market private investment firm with approximately $19 billion of assets under management as of 9/30/24. Charlesbank focuses on management-led buyouts, growth capital financings, opportunistic credit, and technology investments. The firm seeks to invest in companies with sustainable competitive advantage and excellent prospects for growth. For more information, please visit www.charlesbank.com.

