MED-EL USA, a pioneer in hearing implant technology, today announced that new and existing MED-EL hearing implant recipients can access a year of the Meludia online music training program at no cost. This offering underscores MED-EL's commitment to music appreciation and access for people living with hearing loss.

"For many people with hearing implants, music is a source of joy that they're eager to fully experience. Finding engaging rehabilitation exercises uniquely suited to people with hearing implants can be a challenge. MED-EL recognizes the importance of both of these needs, and we are so excited to be offering a free one-year subscription to Meludia for all MED-EL implant recipients," said Johanna Boyer, MED-EL's in-house musicologist.

Meludia is an online music training program designed to help children and adults, from beginners to seasoned listeners, guide their own hearing journey. With easy-to-follow steps and a structured approach, Meludia makes learning, listening, and enjoying music more accessible for everyone. The comprehensive program, used for aural rehabilitation, focuses on five key parts of listening to music: melody; harmony; rhythm; spatialization; and form. The platform includes more than 600 exercises and one million sound sequences. Meludia is currently available in 23 languages, including English and Spanish.

"For people with hearing implants, Meludia helps the brain to use its full listening potential and sharpen listening skills using music in a simple and structured way that they never thought might be possible. It doesn't matter how old a person is, how long they have used their cochlear implant, or how much musical experience they have," said Vincent Chaintrier, Co-Founder of Meludia, Paris, France.

"MED-EL has led the way in the hearing implant industry when it comes to music appreciation and hearing loss. Our innovative technology is designed to maximize access to music, from the internal components of our electrodes that provide complete cochlear coverage to our external state-of-the-art audio processors. We are well suited to partner with Meludia and are proud to offer this service for our recipients," said John Sparacio, President and CEO, MED-EL USA.

The 12-month subscription starts when the recipient or caretaker chooses and can be activated at any time through the recipient's myMED-EL portal.

About MED-EL

MED-EL Medical Electronics, a leader in implantable hearing solutions, is driven by a mission to overcome hearing loss as a barrier to communication and quality of life. The Austrian-based, privately owned business was co-founded by industry pioneers Ingeborg and Erwin Hochmair, whose ground-breaking research led to the development of the world's first micro-electronic multi-channel cochlear implant (CI), which was successfully implanted in 1977 and was the basis for what is known as the modern CI today. This laid the foundation for the successful growth of the company in 1990, when they hired their first employees. To date, MED-EL has more than 2,800 employees from around 80 nations and 30 locations worldwide.

The company offers the widest range of implantable and non-implantable solutions to treat all types of hearing loss, enabling people in 137 countries enjoy the gift of hearing with the help of a MED-EL device. MED-EL's hearing solutions include cochlear and middle ear implant systems, a combined electric acoustic stimulation hearing implant system, as well as surgical and non-surgical bone conduction devices. www.medel.com

About Meludia

Meludia is a French developer of cognitive training applications based on music. Founded in 2012, Meludia won a gold medal and the grand prize at the 2014 Lépine International Competition for its groundbreaking approach to musical education, which has since been endorsed by teachers, professional musicians, and major institutions such as the prestigious Curtis Institute of Music in Philadelphia.

The "Meludia Method," developed by the composer Vincent Chaintrier, is based on 25 years of research and draws from the latest advances in cognitive science, including implicit and reinforcement learning. Meludia is made unique by its innovative method which has been transformed into a fun online tool that helps users enhance their understanding and appreciation of the musical language one step at a time, all the while increasing their level of dedication, motivation, and pleasure with regard to music. www.meludia.com

